Should I Wash Off My Christmas Tree? Bring Joy to Your Festive Foliage By Removing Dust ASAP

As we approach the festivies, cleaning routines and home maintenance might not be at the forefront of your mind — unless you take your hosting responsibilities very seriously. What I can guarantee, however, is that washing off your Christmas tree won't come into the equation. The question is, should it?

Here's the thing — our Christmas trees can be pretty filthy. That's true whether you invest in the real deal, or haul your trusty artificial tree out of the loft year after year. Unless you're unboxing a brand-new artificial tree, dust, dirt, and other debris are guaranteed. And, even once a brand new tree is up, those bushy boughs quickly become a magnet for yet more grime.

Now, I'm certainly not in favor of imposing extra responsibilities over the festive period (especially when they involve chores), but washing down your tree as you dismantle your decorations might just be the trick to a more hassle-free Holiday. That's because a bit of Christmas tree care can go a long way in promising a longer-lasting tree and ridding your home of allergens. Here's what you need to know.

Should you wash off your Christmas Tree?

(Image credit: PR/Lights 4 Fun)

Most experts agree that cleaning an artificial Christmas tree is a must. Not only do these festive symbols serve us for years on end, but we typically store them in cruddy conditions too, such as the loft, garage, or shed. No one wants to deal with the fallout from allergies during the Holidays, and washing off your tree is the best step you can take to keep the threat at bay.

But what about real trees? Natural Christmas tree ideas make a serious statement in our homes, but they also offer a free pass to dirt, dead foliage, and — worse still — bugs and critters. More and more people are choosing to wash off their real trees before bringing them inside to minimize further cleaning down the line, and it might be something you want to consider, too.

We asked experts how to approach cleaning both artificial and real trees, and whether it's really worth our time during these busy festivities.

Artificial trees

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no denying the convenience of artificial trees, but they do still require a bit of upkeep. "It's important to keep an artificial Christmas tree clean when on display to prevent accumulation of dust and dirt and to help keep your tree looking great for years to come," says Mac Harman, CEO of leading Christmas tree brand, Balsam Hill.

Whether you wash your tree off before or after you erect it is up to you, but the general advice is to give your faux tree a good clean as you take it down and then store it in an air-tight bag or box to make next year's Christmas decorating ideas a doddle. A dedicated Christmas tree storage bag like this one, from Amazon is a great idea.

However, Mac says it's important to avoid using any kind of liquid on your artificial tree. "Water, soap, vinegar, or other cleaning agents may affect the quality of your tree and void its warranty," he says. "Instead, use a dense fiber duster or clean, dry cloth." Flexible options like the Bona High-Performance Dusting System from Amazon are perfect for the job, or these Microfiber Dusting Gloves, also from Amazon, work a dream, too.

Real trees

(Image credit: Neptune)

Now, washing down a real tree might sound absurd, but some people choose to do it to keep dirt and bugs away. Marsha Gray, executive director at Real Christmas Tree Board, says the choice to wash your Christmas tree is completely up to you. "The only real reason to wash your tree is if you have a family member with severe allergies, where washing may remove some residual pollens or dust from the field," she says.

If hosing down your tree sounds like a chore (trust me, I share the sentiment), then it's totally fine to skip this job. "Most retailers use a mechanical shaker to get your tree 'house ready' for you," says Marsha. "If your retailer doesn’t have a shaker, you can give your tree a good shake, or bump the tree stump several times on a hard surface outside to help remove debris or brown needles from the interior of the tree."

And if you've bought your tree from a responsible farm, the risk of bringing critters into your home is slim, regardless of the type of Christmas tree you choose. Any eggs or bugs hiding in the foliage will more than likely be dislodged by the shakers.

How often should you wash a Christmas tree?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of Christmas is that it only rolls around once a year. That also means washing down your tree won't need to be a regular occasion.

There's no need for it to be a lengthy process, either. For artificial trees, a quick dust before you pack your tree away should suffice. "A light, gentle dusting every so often when your tree is on display over the festive season is often enough to help prevent the build-up of any dust or dirt," adds Mac.

FAQs

How long can an artificial Christmas tree last for?

By cleaning your artificial tree each year you can help ensure it lasts for years to come. The likes of dirt, grime, and moisture can ruin the coloring of your tree, jam mechanisms, or cause rust.

"A quality artificial Christmas tree can last for many years with proper care and storage," says Mac. "To help ensure longevity, we recommend storing your Christmas tree in the box the tree was shipped in. Any storage bags need to be large enough to comfortably hold your tree and made from durable material so that it can’t be torn by protruding branches - rip-stop nylon is a great option for this."

Washing off your tree, whether real or fake, certainly isn't necessary. A quick shake or a light dust is all it takes to keep your foliage fresh throughout the Holidays.

Our favorite artificial trees to shop