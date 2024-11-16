4 Expert Tips for Storing a Christmas Tree — And Clever Buys to Help You Keep Yours in Perfect Condition

In the gloriously familiar words of Michael Bublé, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. And for some of us, the festive season is already in full swing, with Christmas trees up before Halloween was counted down. But this is a judgment-free zone and who can blame you for wanting to get your home into the festive spirit once the breeze begins to cool and the fall leaves crisp?

Chances are, you've even snatched up a new tree that's ready to be decked out with baubles old and new. But as we make our way towards a more sustainable way of life, it's important to preserve our faux trees instead of shelling out for a new one each year. To that end, how you store your tree matters. Once it's time to take down your beautiful Christmas tree and put it away, we urge you to store it well so it's in prime shape for when the festive season rolls around once again.

To help us figure out the best way to store our Christmas trees, we have reached out to the experts for their insight. And as per usual, they've come through with some storage tips that are perfectly clever. So not to skip ahead of the holidays, but here's what you'll want to do when the topper comes off and the tree needs to be stowed away.

1. Clean Your Tree Before Storing It

(Image credit: West Elm)

Di Ter Avest, founder of Di Is Organized, tells us that the first step to properly storing a Christmas tree is to clean it off. Since dust and pet hair tend to collect on the branches over time, she recommends using a handheld vacuum or a lint roller to tidy it before storing it.

"It's a small step, but it keeps your tree looking fresh and prevents that musty smell when you pull it out next year," she explains. This may seem doubly tedious if you're on trend with twin trees but we encourage you to go the extra mile for proper preservation.

2. Disassemble Carefully and Label Sections

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

According to home organization expert Meaghan Kessman, the next step is to carefully disassemble your Christmas tree. "To protect delicate branches and lights, gently wrap each tree section in plastic wrap or tissue paper before placing them in storage," she advises.

Di's pro tip for Christmas tree storage is to label the parts of the tree as you're disassembling them. "If your tree has multiple sections, you can label them (top, middle, bottom) with a piece of painter's tape or a tag," she suggests. "Trust me, your future self will thank you when it's time to set it up again without any confusion."

Be sure to use actual painter's tape and not regular packing tape, especially if you're decorating with white Christmas trees, to prevent the snowy flock from ripping off.

3. Avoid Using the Original Cardboard Box

(Image credit: Paul Raeside)

While it might be tempting to stuff everything back into the box it came in, Di tells us that this technique is certainly not ideal. "Cardboard isn't designed for long-term storage and can easily get crushed or attract pests," she points out. "And that's definitely not what you want for something you've invested in."

Meaghan shares a similar sentiment and finds that rehoming the tree in its original packaging is not the best move. "Instead, invest in a durable Christmas tree bag or container to replace the original cardboard box," she suggests.

4. Choose the Right Storage Location

(Image credit: Lindye Galloway)

Most importantly, it's all about location, location, location. Believe it or not, unlike ornament storage, where you store your tree is just as important as how you store it. Di tells us to find a dry, cool spot in your home for the tree to sit pretty until next Christmas.

"While the attic might seem like a logical choice, extreme temperatures up there can actually damage your tree's material," she explains. "Especially, if the space doesn't have any climate control."

So before lugging your Christmas tree into your attic, the atmosphere is something you want to consider.

Smart Christmas Tree Storage Buys

Handy Laundry Christmas Tree Storage Bag View at Amazon Price: $17

Size: 7.5 ft Di's personal pick is this Handy Laundry Christmas Tree Storage Bag from Amazon and we can't blame her. Adorned in adorable Christmas emblems, this zippered bag is a great solution to your storage woes. Camerons Christmas Tree Storage Bag View at Amazon Price: $35

Size: 58" x 24" x 34" Another one of Di's favorite storage solutions is this Camerons Christmas Tree Storage Bag from Amazon. Made to keep water, dust, pests, and insects out, and fitted with rolling wheels, this is a no-brainer buy. Elf Stor Rolling Christmas Tree Storage Bag View at Amazon Price: $56

Size: X-Large This Elf Stor Rolling Christmas Tree Storage Bag, available on Amazon, comes highly recommended by Di. And Meaghan seems to love this brand as well for their sturdy storage solutions known to neatly protect faux trees. Hastings Home Christmas Tree Storage Bag View at Target Price: $37

Size: 12 ft We spotted this duffel-style Hastings Home Christmas Tree Storage Bag on Target and it's big enough to fit a 12-foot tree with ease. This multipurpose tote can also be used to store wreaths, garlands, and any other decor on hand. Rolling Christmas Tree Storage Bag View at Balsam Hill Price: $249

Size: Large If you'd rather save the effort and have enough vertical space to accommodate your tree, then this Rolling Christmas Tree Storage Bag from Balsam Hill is certainly one to consider. Hard to deny that it'll make redecorating a lot easier. Whitmor Polyester Upright Christmas Tree Bag View at Walmart Price: $32

Size: 9 ft Another win for seamless vertical storage, this Whitmor Polyester Upright Christmas Tree Bag from Walmart is affordably priced and well-made too. Its lightweight, tear-resistant fabric and dual carry handles sell themselves.

Taking your ornaments off and re-segmenting your tree can be a sad moment. But we urge you to take joy in the fact that your tree will be in tip-top shape, just waiting to be reassembled in no time.

And of course, while you're packing it away, do so with a touch of care and caution so that you can enjoy your tree in all its glory for another year of festivities. If you follow these expert tips, you'll probably be able to enjoy your tree for years to come.

FAQs

Is It Better To Store Your Christmas Tree in a Box or a Bag?

"Boxes can seem like a solid option because they’re sturdy and stackable, but in my experience, they don’t hold up well over time," says Meaghan. "Plastic boxes might seem sturdy, but they can be bulky and lack flexibility for tight storage spaces."

Her take is that a high-quality storage bag is a game-changer for its ease, durability, and convenience. Not only do we agree, but so does Di.

She explains that most bags are made from heavy-duty fabric, offering more protection against moisture, dust, and critters. "They're also designed with handles or even wheels, making them much easier to carry," she notes. "However, ultimately, it depends on your storage setup and what you find easier to handle."