6 Tricks for Storing Bulky Winter Clothes Away Without Eating Up All of Your Closet Storage Space

The warming breeze and flowering trees can only mean one thing — summertime. Except in my closet, light summer dresses, colorfully patterned skirts, and airy linen pants are widely obstructed by bulky sweaters, knit cardigans, and cozy heat-tech (a London essential).

But no longer, as I spent this past long weekend tuning my wardrobe to the season with the help of clever storage and closet organization ideas. But my wardrobe and I also have these expert tips from professional home organizers to thank.

And now, I pass on these tips, so that you, too, can sort through your fabulous wardrobe and make way for some fresh seasonal additions. It's all in the strategy — here's how to store winter clothes away until you need them again in the fall.

1. Edit First, Store Second

Decluttering before packing and storing is a genius move. (Image credit: Maxime Brouillet. Design: Le Borgne Rizk Architecture)

As you relieve your closet of your winter clothes, home organization expert Meaghan Kessman recommends giving each item of clothing a good look to identify if it deserves a space in your closet or not.

"I find that it's best to edit before you store," she explains. "If you didn’t wear it this winter, you probably won’t next year either. So donate it now instead of packing it away."

So, before you get to planning out your winter clothes storage, shortlist the things to throw out of your closet and decide on repurposing, donating, or recycling them in the moment, to avoid further procrastination.

Meaghan Kessman Social Links Navigation Professional organizer Meaghan is a professional organizer and the founder of a full-service organizing firm based in Los Angeles. As a Southern California native, Meaghan has been passionate about organization since childhood. After a 20+ year career as a Digital Media Executive for companies such as Pandora Media and People Magazine, and three years living abroad with her family in London, she now has the opportunity to do what she's always wanted to do: create beautiful spaces through organization.

2. Trust Vacuum-Sealed Bags for Bulky Knits

Vacuum-sealed bags are a space-saving companion that'll never let you down. (Image credit: Tom Blachford. Design: Sora Interiors. Architecture: LIFE Architecture & Urban Design)

"You must choose the right storage method for your winter clothes," says Amalie Ankersen, co-founder of Ankersen Drake. "For example, I recommend using vacuum-seal bags for bulky items like puffers and wool coats."

She explains that enlisting help from vacuum-sealed bags helps drastically reduce the amount of space these fuzzy clothes would otherwise take up, and she's not wrong. In fact, this is especially beneficial for small bedroom clothes storage.

Personally, I swear by these Amazon Basics Vacuum Compression Zipper Storage Bags. They work perfectly, and they come with a hand pump for ease of use.

Amalie Ankersen Social Links Navigation Co-founder of Ankersen Drake Amalie Ankersen is the co-founder of Ankersen Drake Home Organisation, a luxury home organization company based in London. Working alongside Arabella Drake, she helps transform homes into beautifully organized, functional spaces. Driven by a desire for more creative freedom and a deep-rooted love for interiors, she transitioned from the corporate world to focus on home organisation and styling. Hailing from Denmark, Amalie has an innate understanding of the concept of "hygge" and the importance of creating a cosy and highly personalised environment. She strives to understand her clients' vision of an ideal home and tailors her approach accordingly.

3. Utilize Garment Bags for Delicate Fabrics

Store your finer garments in dedicated bags for closet longevity. (Image credit: Alexander James Photography. Design: MWAI)

"Nice coats and wool or cashmere pieces should be hung in breathable fabric garment bags instead of plastic," says closet organization expert Jennifer Q. Williams. "This keeps them protected without trapping moisture.

"Just make sure to dry clean these delicates before storing them. And also take care of any fur coats you may own, as these require special cleaning and conditioning prior to storage."

These Space-Saving Hanging Garment Bags from Light In The Box are a brilliant addition to any home. Plus, the beige set lends an air of elegance to the clothes, even when tucked away during your closet overhaul.

Jennifer Q. Williams Social Links Navigation Founder at Saint Louis Closet Co. Jennifer Quinn Williams, owner and founder of Saint Louis Closet Co., grew up in Kirkwood, Mo., and graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1984. This hometown entrepreneur then went to St. Louis University to earn a B.A. in Communications and PR. This connection to St. Louis and her background served her well as she envisioned a company that would serve the needs of members of her community.

4. Try Clear Bins Over Cardboard Boxes

Cardboard boxes are a winter wear storage red flag, while plastic boxes wave green. (Image credit: Madeline Tolle. Design: Jennifer Vaquero)

Meaghan tells me that a common mistake made when storing away clothes for winter involves relying on cardboard boxes for safe storage. Apart from them being rather unsightly and often unhygienic, she points out that there are other issues to worry about, too.

"Cardboard can attract moisture and pests, especially in basements or attics," she points out. "Whereas, plastic bins keep clothes dry and safe from dust or bugs, and you can see what’s inside."

So, instead of storing your clothes in clunky cardboard boxes, neatly pack them away in quality plastic bins like these Large Stackable Storage Boxes from Amazon, or even these Clear Plastic Storage Bags for easy handling.

5. Unfailingly Label Everything

I've said it before and I'll say it again, labels are everything. (Image credit: Design Alive)

The experts are big believers in the power of a closet labeling system for winter clothes storage — and, indeed, labelling is an easy home organization idea that can be applied to every other space in your home.

"I find it incredibly helpful to use labels so you know exactly what’s inside," says Amalie. "It may seem obvious, but when you’re digging for that one jumper next November, you’ll thank yourself."

Get yourself this Self-Adhesive Sticker Roll from Amazon and write out the contents before you stow your boxes away. Or if you want to indulge in a chicer e-alternative, you can't go wrong with this sleek Mini Bluetooth Label Maker Machine.

6. Stow in Hard-to-Reach, Otherwise Empty Spots

Leave storage spots at arm's length for summer clothes and put away winter wear in the rest. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Marylou Sobel Interior Design)

"Winter clothes can take up a ton of space, so tuck them out of the way and remove the bulk from your closet," says Jennifer. "High closet shelves or under-bed drawers are great spots."

Meaghan also recommends that your winter wear be relocated to hard-to-reach storage spaces that typically sit empty. "Free up your prime closet space by stashing off-season stuff in out-of-reach areas like top shelves, under beds, or storage ottomans," she suggests.

If you've got the space and are looking to spruce up your bedroom, this charming Ottoman Bench Seat from Amazon opens up for extra storage. But if you're trying to make the most of a small bedroom, then put your faith in these Vacuum Storage Bags and a high shelf.

FAQs

What Is the Best Container for Storing Clothes for Winter?

With sustainability and biophilic decluttering on the rise, it's important to opt for more eco-friendly storage options where possible. And unfortunately, since winter clothes are generally stored in tall cupboards and high shelves, glass-made and fragile organizers are out of the question.

So, plastic containers are ideal. Now, you can still be sustainable by using recycled plastic containers or by reusing other storage containers you might already have in your home. And as far as cardboard boxes go, it's a no from us.

And if you have plans to jetset, let me leave you with my two essentials of the moment. A guide to packing clothes for travel, so you can live that 'fly in economy for Birkin bag budget' life. Plus, a list of slow living holiday destinations the Livingetc team is loving of late.