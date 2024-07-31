9 Slow Living Holiday Destinations You Should Know Right Now, Picked by Livingetc's Editors

In a world that fails to recognize the importance of rest, mistaking leisure for laziness, making a conscious effort to disconnect from work and tune into the slow-paced atmosphere of our chosen vacation destination can feel both countercultural and deeply empowering.

As people accustomed to reporting on the latest style, interiors, and design trends and ideas from behind their desks, Livingetc’s editors know the reinvigorating value of an overdue holiday getaway — especially one filled with scenic views of nature, opportunities to dive deep into local culture, and on-the-field decorating inspiration.

With Europe’s popular travel hotspots currently struggling to accommodate an ever-growing tourist community and actively questioning the state of today’s hospitality industry, booking a stay at lesser-known structures away from those cities — or waiting until the shoulder season to visit them — can be as beneficial to our relaxation-oriented holiday plans as to the preservation of these treasured locations.

To help you make an informed, responsible choice on where to unwind this year, we have compiled a list of 9 remote holiday destinations you should know right now: from lush Indonesian resorts turned "creative playground" to fantastically designed treehotels thriving in the midst of the Swedish forest.

1. Chumbe Island Coral Park — Zanzibar, Tanzania

Bungalow 5, one of the 7 eco-bungalows available at Chumbe Island Coral Park (Image credit: Amalie Boge. Chumbe Island)

Picked by Sarah Spiteri, Global Brand Director

Situated 8 kilometers west of Unguja in the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar, the Chumbe Island is a privately-run, marine protected area (MPA) whose ecotourism revenues aid the continued biodiversity conservation efforts and the institution of free environmental educational programs aimed at local school children and communities.

Immersed in one of the world's most diverse and paradisiac wildlife ecosystems in the world — the Coral Reef Sanctuary and Forest Reserve — the Chumbe project is a literal exemplification of the recently surfaced indoor-outdoor living design trend: built entirely out of renewable materials, the resort's 7 solar-powered eco-bungalows dissolve the boundaries between the accommodation and its breathtaking surroundings thanks to their glassless, widely openable wood and rattan facades overlooking the Indian ocean. Designed to gather and purify rain into clean water, and proudly managing all waste in accordance with sustainable practices, the Chumbe Island Coral Park sets an example for anyone willing to embrace truly environmentally friendly alternatives to tourism.

2. Treehotel — Harads, Sweden

The Biosphere, one of the rooms available at Treehotel (Image credit: Mats Engfors Fotographic. Treehotel)

Picked by Sarah Spiteri, Global Brand Director

What better way to reconnect with nature than sleeping right in the heart of it? Nestled in the middle of the forest populating the Lule River valley in northern Sweden, Treehotel is the ideal holiday solution for those keen to get away from the city while retaining the luxurious feel of it.

Within less than 15 minutes' walk from the Bodträskån river and Harads, its uniquely crafted tree cabins — designed by Norden forward-thinking architecture studios including Bjarke Ingels Group, Bertil Harström, and Snøhetta — range from bird nest-like sculptural accommodations to UFO-shaped utopian builds. Sleeping up to 5 guests, they are 4 to 6 meters high into the local vegetation, which makes an adventurous mindset a must for anyone wanting to enjoy their stay to the fullest.

With Wi-Fi, sauna, breakfast buffet, and deliverable meals all made available by the hotel's nearby guesthouse, and activities varying from Northern Lights gazing and midnight sun paddling to yoga, SPA treatments, and foraging, this Swedish gem has got something for every taste.

3. La Casa di Maratea — Maratea, Italy

The maximalist living room of La Casa di Maratea offers a playful escape from the frenzy of other Italian cities while capturing the layered essence of the country's rich arts and crafts tradition (Image credit: Bernard Touillon and Cècile Vaiarelli. La Casa di Maratea)

Picked by Gilda Bruno, Lifestyle Editor

Coming from Basilicata, the widely overlooked southern Italian region where La Casa di Maratea is sited, you might well think I am biased when I say this guesthouse deserves to be discovered, but it won't take you more than a quick glimpse at its website to understand why it makes the perfect entry for this slow living-inspired travel list.

Overseeing the cerulean blue Tyrrhenian Sea of Marina di Maratea, the accommodation is immersed in the lush vegetation of the Monte Futinone's National Reserve park, hence catering to both seaside and mountain travelers. Run by the same team behind Sorrento's holiday home La Minervetta — a by-the-book, elevated exemplar of this year's trending Amalficore — and the similarly inclined objects and collections shop Bazar Minervetta, La Casa di Maratea extends the sense of discovery of the holiday season to its collector-worth, colorful interiors constellated by avant-garde design pieces, carefully curated art, traditional ceramics, and rarities. With a seaview garden complete with thriving citrus fruits, vibrant deck chairs, and swimming pool, this modern interior design maximalist haven will channel that vacation mood inside and out, and makes a relaxed alternative to a traditional hotel in Italy.

4. Vipp Salaca River — Salaca River Valley, Latvia

The mirror wall part of the open-space living area of the Vipp Salaca River guesthouse (Image credit: Vipp Salaca River)

Picked by Gilda Bruno, Lifestyle Editor

Tucked away in the Salaca Valley Nature Park, home to the 5th largest river in Latvia, the Vipp Salaca River guesthouse is a design lover's dream: springing out of the wooden structure of a former listed fisherman's log house from 1876, the building was meticulously transported and reassembled in all of its components on a stone foundation by design studio xcelsior's founder Arturs Martinsons. Now placed on the river bank, this recent addition to the Vipp collective's accommodation portfolio has character to spare. After purchasing 17 hectares of meadows and woodland in the Salaca National Park and putting his reconstructed build at its heart, Martinsons, who "instantly fell in love with the enchanting nature" of the area, tapped the agency to restore it to the charm of its heyday.

Brought to life by plenty of natural light coming through dramatically large picture windows, its earthy-colored interiors exude the timeless elegance of Scandinavian minimalism. Delicately scattered across the contemporary cottage's two-floor, 110 square meters plan are Vipp's seamlessly crafted, stunning furniture pieces — from playful paper pendant lights to organically shaped cabin chairs, customizable sofas, and their iconic V1 Kitchen. Positioned to embrace and amplify the guesthouse's impressive natural setting, these don't just add to its welcoming, smart atmosphere, but also ensure guests maximum comfort, a homely feeling, and an ideal starting point from which to venture into Latvia's awe-inspiring views.

5. Arsham Cabin — Kohler, WI, United States

One of the bedrooms available at the Arsham Cabin (Image credit: Kohler Co)

Picked by Julia Demer, Style Editor

"You don't need to be a die-hard fan of interdisciplinary contemporary artist Daniel Arsham to enjoy this retreat," Livingetc's Style Editor Julia Demer tells me, fresh off her weekend stay at the newly inaugurated Arsham Cabin in Kohler, Wisconsin. The latest fruit of the ongoing collaboration between the New York City-based creative and five diamond, multifarious resort Destination Kohler, and the newest addition to their mesmerizing Cabin Collection, this inventive accommodation "is brimming with the artist's personal favorites and elegantly captures the breadth of his work, from Arsham coffee table books and hand-doodled furniture to his preferred Diptyque bath products," adds Julia.

But inspiring decor and collectibles are but one of the highlights of this secluded private guest cabin. "The space and property are objectively stunning," she says. "It's the perfect blend of organic and cozy, with plenty of glass to appreciate the surrounding forest trees, wildflowers, and unobstructed views of Lake Michigan." For Julia, the Arsham Cabin "is one of the most beautiful, relaxing places I’ve visited in a long time." Coming from the magazine's go-to authority on "perfecting the art of style", you've got nothing to lose in taking her word for it.

6. Cretan Malia Park — Crete, Greece

Cretan Malia Park's Mouries Restaurant is one of the 8 food and drinks locations present on-site, immersing guests in the vibrant gastronomic tradition of Greece (Image credit: Cretan Malia Park)

Picked by Vivian Cheng, Newsletters Editor

With their world-envied beauty, genuine Mediterranean diet, and sun-filled beaches, hotels in Greece and, especially Crete, might not necessarily fit the brief for "lesser-known travel destinations", but our Newsletters Editor Vivian Cheng has unearthed a gem that has all the credentials to offer you a soul-nourishing, stress-free vacation. Enter Cretan Malia Park, a "proudly local" hideaway conceived as a vibrant "microcosm of the island on which it resides."

Situated in the northern portion of Crete, this 5-star Design Hotels accommodation promotes an holistic approach to wellness fusing exceptional, sustainably sourced food, sports and yoga sessions as well as retreats, garden tours, and more into an unparalleled, reinvigorating experience for all ages and walks of live. At Cretan Malia Park, the attention to a healthy, slow-paced, and stimulating lifestyle doesn't have restrictions: the hotel is open to both families and couples, also providing an array of creative workshops and activities tailored to little ones.

7. Desa Potato Head — Bali, Indonesia

French-Javanese artist Ines Katamso's site-specific installation "Three Naga" is one of the works commissioned by Potato Head as part of their boundary-breaking cultural program. Handcrafted by the Balinese weavers Pak Gus Ari and Bali Kui, "it represents a mythological Balinese story of circular regeneration." (Image credit: Ines Katamso's "Three Naga" (2022). Courtesy of the artist and Nasa Potato Head)

Picked by Bea Havers, Social Media Editor

You should believe me when I tell you that I have never quite seen anything like resort, beach club, and all-around creative playground Desa Potato Head, situated in the Kerobokan district of Bali, Indonesia. When sharing her chosen destination with me ahead of this roundup, Livingetc's Social Media Editor Bea Havers pointed at the many art installations and the sustainable vision that serve as its core — two aspects that make it a valuable choice for those seeking new ways to travel responsibly while staying inspired.

With tropical, luxurious modern rustic decor readapted to exalt the volumes of each one of its numerous accommodation typologies, even more restaurant options to choose from, and a year-round cultural program spanning mindfulness, environmental activism, and the arts, Desa Potato Head proves there is a whole world yet to be discovered in regenerative hospitality. An example? The structure has a dedicated lab reworking waste into one-off design objects, and also runs its very own farming scheme to assist in-need locals with securing produce, jobs, and constructive connections, the Sweet Potato Project.

8. Hôtel du Couvent — Nice, France

The Terrasse Du Cloitre Cuisine is one of the rooms available at Hôtel du Couvent (Image credit: Giulio Ghirardi. Hôtel du Couvent)

Picked by Aditi Sharma Maheshwari, Design Editor

Flourishing room terraces, immersive kitchen gardens, meticulously researched, transitional interior design, idyllically placed pools, and Roman-inspired thermal baths: Livingetc's Design Editor Aditi Sharma Maheshwari has recently stayed at the newly inaugurated Hôtel du Couvent — a physical manifestation of the French Riviera's enduring myth — and has good reasons to think you might like it. Nestled on the hills of Nice, southern France, this charming accommodation blends the legacy of a forgotten local landmark with a forward-thinking approach to tourism that seeks to "herald a new era of hospitality". Hôtel du Couvent is housed in a 17th-century former convent which independent lifestyle hotel brand Perseus' founder Valéry Grégo (Les Roches Rouges, La Pigalle) has re-envisioned with the 21th-century traveler and local dweller in mind.

This tranquil location doesn't simply replace the convent that once stood on its site, but expands on its cultural relevance thanks to the restoration of its original herbalist's shop. Describing it as one of the most standout properties she has ever visited, Aditi stresses the impressive dedication of the hotel to a slow, self-sustaining approach to living. "Surrounded by over 2 acres of terraced gardens, it has a farm in Touët-sur-Var which supplies the property with seasonal vegetables, fruits, and eggs from their 249 hens, and their very own on-site bakery providing guests with freshly baked goods everyday," she explains. A refuge from the urban jungle, it is fit for anyone looking for a break from the pace of the city to focus on their creative pursuits, connect with friends and family, or simply relax.

9. Three Gables Boutique Villa — Mirissa, Sri Lanka

The interiors of Three Gables Boutique Villa feature organic shades and minimalist decor further accentuating the spacious spaces of its communal areas (Image credit: Three Gables Boutique Villa)

Picked by Faiza Saqib, Advice & Gardens Editor

Nature and minimalist, organically colored interiors merge into one at Mirissa's opulent Three Gables Boutique Villa, an amusing aesthetic that makes the hotel an especially adapt destination for the supporters of the recent indoor-outdoor living trend. Opening up to the wildlife sanctuary that is the Laccadive Sea of Sri Lanka, this accommodation truly fits its self-professed description of "luxurious retreat in a tropical paradise". Steps away from the beach, Livingetc's Advice & Gardens Editor Faiza Saqib appreciated Three Gables Boutique Villa's immersion in the teeming-with-vegetation surroundings, its stunning modern style decor, and soothing atmosphere.

"The space was thriving with lots of light and life," she tells me. Aside from the gorgeous views of the water blissfully hitting the shore, Faiza found in the people the greatest travel companions. "My husband and I experienced such incredible hospitality as the team made every moment special for us," she says. When visiting though, food was the real showstopper: enjoyable across the property's premises rather than just at its dining locations, and spanning the full spectrum of both local and international cuisines, Faiza rates it 10 out of 10 — as prove the countless foodie snapshots taken throughout her stay.

Slow living is all about reconnecting with ourselves, others, and nature, paying attention to the rhythm of the environment we inhabit instead of the one that is forced upon us at the peak of creative and professional production. Be it a rural farmhouse you are after or a sumptuous, undisturbed hideaway, this list of holiday destinations will hopefully provide you with enough suggestions to recharge in style this summer season.