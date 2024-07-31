I Stayed at Artist Daniel Arsham’s Wisconsin Cabin — Its Interiors Are a Masterclass in Balancing Modern With Cozy

Living in New York, if you had told me I'd be traveling to Wisconsin to visit my new favorite getaway, I might have laughed. But when I caught wind of contemporary artist Daniel Arsham’s latest endeavor — a cabin nestled among the forestry trees and wild blooming meadows overlooking Lake Michigan — I, a city girl through and through, found myself booking a flight to the Midwest.

The Arsham Cabin, an interdisciplinary marvel created in collaboration with bath design titan Kohler, draws inspiration from the breathtaking natural landscape that envelops it. With an earthy color palette and organically fluid shapes, this modern cabin is the fifth edition of the Kohler Cabin Collection — a series of luxury bookable escapes at Destination Kohler, a Five-Diamond resort and the crown jewel of Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

For those unfamiliar, this might seem like an unlikely spot for such a project. However, the storybook city is actually quite immersed in the arts, boasting a world-class collection of artist-built environments, including the John Michael Kohler Art Preserve.

Perhaps even more surprising is Kohler Co.’s decision to join forces with Daniel Arsham himself. Since his big break designing stage sets for Ode/Eon in 2006, the New York-based interdisciplinary artist has become a mainstay in the performance-meets-architecture-meets-art scene. He's designed a runway for Dior and showcased works in renowned institutions like PS1 in New York and the Museum of Contemporary Art in Miami. Daniel’s work confronts culture head-on — mostly modern and occasionally classic — focusing on its destruction: a Porsche 911 that appears to have been hit by impact, a decaying bronze Melpomene trading erosion for selenite, even a Bronze Eroded Trainer and Pikachu, all of which are featured sculptures in this unique partnership.

Yes, the Arsham Cabin, a playful, exploratory residence that is both architecturally artistic and filled with art itself, stands in stark contrast to Destination Kohler's historic roots in The American Club, initially built in 1918 as a dormitory for Kohler’s single male immigrant employees. But it also fits snugly within the brand’s wheelhouse, perhaps more than you might think. (Kohler Co. pioneered the concept of colorful bathrooms, which would later become a defining design trend of the 1960s and beyond.)

Inside the modern cabin, you'll find the Daniel Arsham x Kohler "Landshapes" bathroom collection, which rides the wave of the organic design movement already percolating in the zeitgeist — but with a twist. Inspired by water, Daniel incorporated fluidity into the cabin’s details, reflected in the bathroom lighting ideas, mirrors, and KOHLER WasteLAB tiles made from recycled materials inspired by coastal sand deposits. Of particular note is the genius Veil Smart toilet, a specially designed Kohler piece that captures the look of erosion and the discovery of minerals beneath the surface. (You'll be able to shop all of the above before the end of this year.)

The Arsham Cabin features a generous amount of glass, cleverly allowing the scenic landscape to steal the show. During my three-day stay, I had the joy of spotting deer grazing outside my bedroom each morning. And don’t worry — there are blackout curtains in the bedrooms for those of us who cherish a sleep-in. Despite its contemporary flair, the cabin is also quite cozy: a Berber rug and fireplace in the living room, Mongolian fur pillows, warm bathroom lighting, and faux-fur-lined bathrobes that can only be described as divine.

The cabin’s kitchen is also a dream come true: cutlery, wine openers, a Fellow kettle, and even a chic-ified version of a Swiffer. You could move in immediately. This is no hotel kitchenette — its top-of-the-line, full-size everything. Every detail, down to the prep sink, is designed to make even non-chefs want to cook (though you'd be remiss not to indulge in Destination Kohler's dining experiences).

The residence is intended to be an immersive experience into the artist’s world. Not only is it crafted by Daniel Arsham, but it's also filled with his personal favorite items and pieces inspired by his home. Think furniture accented with hand-drawn doodles (a quirky hallmark of Daniel’s work), a zen garden with a comically large rake (which I took great pride in using to refresh the sandy lines), and an abundance of Diptyque products. As a self-proclaimed bathroom snob, I was thrilled — I can safely say I’ve never been more excited to use hotel shampoo.

And it’s not just a cabin — the Arsham in Kohler project includes six massive sculptures scattered around the Kohler resort property, including the golf course. If you’re a golf fanatic, you likely already had Destination Kohler on your radar for its top-tier courses, Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. Now, this traditional sport has gotten a cool, artistic makeover. “Incorporating my sculptures into the golf landscape will hopefully spark conversation about creative expression and golf in a whole new way,” says Daniel Arsham.

“There is a kind of artistic, architectural, even sculptural proposition that's inherent in the game of golf, where you end up playing against the creator of the course itself," he continues. "We created an atmosphere where unexpected wonders emerge out of the blue, offering moments of surprise, and beckoning guests and the community to explore our world from a new perspective.”

Golf person or not, what struck me most about this project was its meticulous attention to detail. Inside the cabin, you’ll find a little book of Arsham-isms. Step outside and discover a perfectly placed scenic sitting area. Need to put your mug down? Voilà, a stack of travertine coasters. The ease of living during my stay at the Arsham Cabin was unmatched, and never failed to surprise or delight.

Exhibit A: my discovery of the lake entrance.

Sure, there was a note about this on the welcome page, but after my late-night arrival, I may have glossed over it. So on the last day, as I walked down my private path from the zen garden through the meadowy brush, nearly reaching the hidden chapel (yes, there is a chapel just a three-minute walk from the cabin), I stumbled upon a set of steps. Naturally, I had to investigate. At the bottom was a pristine, untouched beach filled with multicolored rocks. The quiet tide, the peace, the perfect escape from the city — it was enchanting.

Do you need to be a Daniel Arsham fan to stay here? Well, it certainly helps — if his style resonates with you, the cabin is Arsham through and through. But it’s not a prerequisite: the space and property are objectively beautiful. The Arsham Cabin at Destination Kohler is a unique experience for the art lover, design aficionado, and outdoor enthusiast alike. If you’re all three: heaven. If not, prepare to be blown away regardless.