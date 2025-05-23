You Have 3 Months Left to Stay at This Modernist Gem in the Californian Desert — Clad in Paul Smith Fabrics and Iconic Designs

This Riverside County mid-century masterpiece got a British makeover for the summer, and it's every design lover's dream

A earthy-shaded series of stripy mid-century modern furnishings sits in a desert house with floor-to-ceiling windows.
(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Design Within Reach x Paul Smith)
Leah Renz's avatar
By
published
in News

Obsessed with playful patterns, California's Palm Desert, and sleek 1950s furniture? Then get ready to salivate: a historic modernist masterpiece has been outfitted entirely in Paul Smith upholstered mid-century furniture — and it's yours to rent until the end of August.

Built in 1955 and designed by US architect Walter S. White, the Desert Wave House is listed as a nationally significant artistic or historic place. That's no wonder: its iconic, undulating 'desert wave' roof oozes more style than 2010s Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella.

This summer, though, the hazy property becomes the protagonist of a whole new story, stepping into the hospitality industry to compete with the world's best design hotels on decor flair.

A colorful, mid-century modern-inspired house features sculptural black and white table sets, vintage lighting, and patchworky colorful fittings.

"The Desert Wave House is bold, innovative and design-forward. But it's also steeped in history and has great character and warmth." — Marc Blazer, CEO at Boutique Homes

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Design Within Reach x Paul Smith)

In a triple collaborative feat, style mastermind Design Within Reach created a bespoke furniture line with British designer Paul Smith before partnering with design-loving holiday rental provider Boutique Homes to reimagine the interior of the Desert Wave House. The result? An immersive design experience doubling as a time capsule — with a stripey twist.

Guests may lounge on Saarinen's 1946 Womb Chair or eat breakfast curled up in the 1950 Eames Moulded Plastic Side Chair, both reimagined in special editions with fabric from the Paul Smith + Maharam collection. More historically significant pieces by Knoll and Herman Miller furnish the home alongside original designs from Design Within Reach.

The architecture of the Desert Wave House provides a unique backdrop for DWR Presents: The Paul Smith Collection. "The house is composed in large part of glass, and the windows act as a prism that draws your attention to how the light of the desert changes throughout the day," Boutique Homes CEO Marc Blazer tells Livingetc.

Image 1 of 8
A Californian desert house from the mid 20th-century is furnished with earthy, stripy furnishings and iconic design pieces.
"Architecturally, the Desert Wave is very much at home in — and a product of — the California desert landscape." — Marc Blazer, CEO at Boutique Homes(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Design Within Reach x Paul Smith)

The strength of the surrounding desert is brought into the home with a thoughtful color palette. Teal and deep green touches pick out the tones of the cacti, whilst mustard and burgundy highlights mimic the colors of shadows and sunsets over the desert. The warm palette of the stepped plaid furnishings adds texture to the smooth, wooden interior.

Lighter earth tones paired with vibrant stripes and polka dots master the art of polished style without being boring. For Omar Nobil, SVP and Creative Director of Design Within Reach, the mixture captures the character of their designer: "Like Sir Paul himself, the textiles that adorn the furniture in the home evoke joy and whimsy, but with a sharp sense of sophistication".

"Our approach to furnishing the Desert Wave House was entirely focused on creating a transportive experience for guests who are looking to escape from the reality of their daily lives. It is an oasis within the oasis of the Coachella Valley," explains Nobil.

A Californian desert house from the mid 20th-century is furnished with earthy, stripy furnishings and iconic design pieces.

"We honor the modernist movement by continuing to generate new ideas that confront the challenges of our time and provide solutions for life today." — Omar Nobil, SVP and Creative Director at Design Within Reach

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Design: Design Within Reach x Paul Smith)

The original owner of the Desert Wave House, cement-fortune heir and LA playboy Miles C Bates, would approve. He originally commissioned the home as an artist's studio and private getaway for friends. Now, visitors have the chance to holiday in it until 31 August 2025, immersed in the style and drama of California's desert modernism.

Book your stay at the Desert Wave House or take the holiday home with you with the Design Within Reach's Paul Smith Collection.

Mid-century masterpieces like the Desert Wave House aren't the only American destinations to be experiencing a renaissance. Across the whole of the US, younger generations of design-savvy travelers and local photographers are driving the vintage motels revival, with many legendary destinations from the Route 66 era brought back to their former glory after being forgotten for decades in Palm Springs and beyond. Dive into our recent dispatch to find out why.

Leah Renz
Leah Renz
Writer

Leah Renz is a freelance lifestyle writer for Livingetc. She has written features for the Financial Times, and reviewed the buzziest food, opera, and art exhibitions for London Unattached. Her keen eye for design has manifested in photography, graphic design, and social media video creation in a marketing role before pursuing journalism full-time. Outside of work, Leah's love of writing extends into fiction too; her first short story centers on an increasingly unhinged ex-maths professor, and her second is a murder-mystery spoof.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸