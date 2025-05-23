You Have 3 Months Left to Stay at This Modernist Gem in the Californian Desert — Clad in Paul Smith Fabrics and Iconic Designs
This Riverside County mid-century masterpiece got a British makeover for the summer, and it's every design lover's dream
Obsessed with playful patterns, California's Palm Desert, and sleek 1950s furniture? Then get ready to salivate: a historic modernist masterpiece has been outfitted entirely in Paul Smith upholstered mid-century furniture — and it's yours to rent until the end of August.
Built in 1955 and designed by US architect Walter S. White, the Desert Wave House is listed as a nationally significant artistic or historic place. That's no wonder: its iconic, undulating 'desert wave' roof oozes more style than 2010s Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella.
This summer, though, the hazy property becomes the protagonist of a whole new story, stepping into the hospitality industry to compete with the world's best design hotels on decor flair.
In a triple collaborative feat, style mastermind Design Within Reach created a bespoke furniture line with British designer Paul Smith before partnering with design-loving holiday rental provider Boutique Homes to reimagine the interior of the Desert Wave House. The result? An immersive design experience doubling as a time capsule — with a stripey twist.
Guests may lounge on Saarinen's 1946 Womb Chair or eat breakfast curled up in the 1950 Eames Moulded Plastic Side Chair, both reimagined in special editions with fabric from the Paul Smith + Maharam collection. More historically significant pieces by Knoll and Herman Miller furnish the home alongside original designs from Design Within Reach.
The architecture of the Desert Wave House provides a unique backdrop for DWR Presents: The Paul Smith Collection. "The house is composed in large part of glass, and the windows act as a prism that draws your attention to how the light of the desert changes throughout the day," Boutique Homes CEO Marc Blazer tells Livingetc.
The strength of the surrounding desert is brought into the home with a thoughtful color palette. Teal and deep green touches pick out the tones of the cacti, whilst mustard and burgundy highlights mimic the colors of shadows and sunsets over the desert. The warm palette of the stepped plaid furnishings adds texture to the smooth, wooden interior.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Lighter earth tones paired with vibrant stripes and polka dots master the art of polished style without being boring. For Omar Nobil, SVP and Creative Director of Design Within Reach, the mixture captures the character of their designer: "Like Sir Paul himself, the textiles that adorn the furniture in the home evoke joy and whimsy, but with a sharp sense of sophistication".
"Our approach to furnishing the Desert Wave House was entirely focused on creating a transportive experience for guests who are looking to escape from the reality of their daily lives. It is an oasis within the oasis of the Coachella Valley," explains Nobil.
The original owner of the Desert Wave House, cement-fortune heir and LA playboy Miles C Bates, would approve. He originally commissioned the home as an artist's studio and private getaway for friends. Now, visitors have the chance to holiday in it until 31 August 2025, immersed in the style and drama of California's desert modernism.
Book your stay at the Desert Wave House or take the holiday home with you with the Design Within Reach's Paul Smith Collection.
Mid-century masterpieces like the Desert Wave House aren't the only American destinations to be experiencing a renaissance. Across the whole of the US, younger generations of design-savvy travelers and local photographers are driving the vintage motels revival, with many legendary destinations from the Route 66 era brought back to their former glory after being forgotten for decades in Palm Springs and beyond. Dive into our recent dispatch to find out why.
Leah Renz is a freelance lifestyle writer for Livingetc. She has written features for the Financial Times, and reviewed the buzziest food, opera, and art exhibitions for London Unattached. Her keen eye for design has manifested in photography, graphic design, and social media video creation in a marketing role before pursuing journalism full-time. Outside of work, Leah's love of writing extends into fiction too; her first short story centers on an increasingly unhinged ex-maths professor, and her second is a murder-mystery spoof.
-
-
Same Same, but Definitely Different — These Are the Best Brand's to Shop for IKEA Alternatives
Like the functional, flat-packable nature of IKEA, but want to be less predictable? Here's five similar brands you need to know about
-
Should You Choose Quartz or Granite Countertops? Experts Settle the Debate On These Two Popular Materials
We asked kitchen designers to weigh in on quartz vs granite to put your countertop quandary to bed once and for all
-
This Hotel in Rhodes Is a "Catwalk Through Nature" — I Spent a Weekend Immersed in Unobstructed, Soothing Mountain Views
Opened in 2016, Casa Cook Rhodes blends the beauty of its wild landscape with Brutalism-inspired, laid-back luxury. The result is captivating
-
Farm Stays Are Having a Moment — These 10 Peaceful Escapes in the UK Make for a Design-Conscious, Multisensory Countryside Break
We took our pick from the finest rural getaways near London (and beyond) to bring you sojourns that delight the eye, the taste buds, and the mind
-
The Best Hotels in Venice — Bask in the Allure of La Serenissima With Our Curation of Masterfully Designed Holiday Stays
We've rounded up the once-in-a-lifetime Venetian sojourns every interiors-savvy traveler should tick off their list, on time for Biennale Architettura 2025
-
"LA Is a Place to Take Risks" — Where Design Superstar Kelly Wearstler Finds Inspiration in the City of Angels
The trailblazing designer tells us about the sites of affection that make Los Angeles her own
-
"Modern, Relaxed, and Unmistakably Design-Led" — Checking in at Grace La Margna, St. Moritz's Quietly Luxurious Latest Holiday Stay
A new chapter in the coveted Swiss resort's hospitality scene has only just begun. Global Brand Director Sarah Spiteri takes a closer look
-
I Picked the Best Milan Hotels for Design-Addicted Travelers — And Their Retro-Futuristic Interiors Are a Masterclass in Timeless Sophistication
Our Italian Lifestyle Editor rounds up the best boutique hotels in Milan for travelers who want to get a slice of its covetable, timeless flair
-
8 of the Best Private Members' Clubs in London That Pass the Design Vibe Check
These London private members' clubs aren't just a place to socialize and connect — they are a gateway to spellbinding interiors
-
The Best Ski Resort Hotels in Europe — 10 Stays to Know if You Think Inspiring Design Is a Non-Negotiable, Even on the Slopes
If you thought cozy interiors were enough to make a winter retreat booking-worthy, these mountain stays are about to change your perspective