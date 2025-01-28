Vacationing With These 6 Airbnb Alternatives Is Like "Entering an Interiors Magazine" — We're in for the Trip

It is never too soon — or too late — to book a vacation. Should you be looking to get a taste of how it feels to actually live in your destination, holiday rental platforms like Airbnb might be the best option. But will the interiors and feel of your temporary home live up to your expectations? Hard to know, particularly in light of the ever-chaotic state of contemporary tourism, where securing great value accommodation feels like fighting in the Hunger Games. The last thing you want is to set off on a long-anticipated trip only to find out the images of your chosen listing are anything but a true representation of the property. So what is the safest way out of holiday let-down?

Where competition is rife on Airbnb, what if I told you there are lesser-known Airbnb alternatives out there which deliver even more for uncompromising décor aficionados? Places to stay that live up to the best design hotels in the world?

As the curators of hundreds of meticulously designed properties from across the world, you can rest assured these holiday disruptors are just as obsessed with the latest in homeware, furniture, and art as you are. To ensure you have all the information necessary to make an informed choice about your next vacation, I spoke with travelers who have previously stayed at any of their locations, as well as with the team behind them, to understand what makes them stand out from the crowd.

Read about fellow globetrotters' first-hand experiences and find out how these founders' boundary-breaking vision, mission, and ethos are rewriting the rules of travel as a whole.

1. Plum Guide

Little Jewel, an art-filled Plum Guide property in Portugal's Lisbon, surely lives up to its name (Image credit: Plum Guide)

Doron Meyassed-envisioned Plum Guide came as a reaction to a problem the Founder and CEO had to experience himself, namely "the hours of stress and anxiety that go into choosing somewhere to stay on holiday, only to be disappointed by the outcome." Aware it was an issue most people would relate to, he teamed up with "a group of architects, travelers, interior designers, and psychologists with a single objective: to figure out the secret ingredients behind what makes a perfect stay."

Now boasting an awe-inspiring portfolio of interiors and architecture-led properties across over 30 global countries, in less than ten years since its launch in 2016, Plum Guide has earned itself a 'seal of approval' for championing accommodations that are more than mere stays — they are destinations in their own right. As the company's Brand Executive Phoebe Brown tells me, "Plum Guide's homes are carefully curated, and selected for their unique design, high-end finishes, and exceptional quality. Each property passes a rigorous selection process, ensuring standout interiors that blend both style and comfort. In addition to beautiful design, our homes feature luxury amenities such as hotel-quality bedding and premium toiletries to elevate the guest experience."

At a glance: All of its properties are selected based on their design, ambiance, and comfort.

Great for: Uniquely crafted and meticulously selected stays conceived to charm every design aficionado.

Additional perks: Hotel-quality details in a much more personal, authentic setting.

2. Welcome Beyond

Locanda La Concia, one of the countless designer stays offered by Welcome Beyond, is a chrome-drenched revisiting of an old Emilia Romagna building (Image credit: Welcome Beyond)

Recently featured in our Travel Trends 2025 Report, Welcome Beyond is another holiday rentals provider whose portfolio exemplifies the fusion of spectacular design and soulful energy that sits at the heart of authentic interiors-led accommodation. As Co-Founder Chris Laugsch tells me, the goal is to be "the most selective collection [of stays] out there and only work with places that are truly special in terms of their architecture, interior design, atmosphere, and especially, their personality." A quick glimpse at the Welcome Beyond website will introduce you to the behind-the-scenes of their worldwide destinations and the personal stories of their owners, thanks to interviews that, Laugsch explains, "go beyond the obvious, giving you a feel of the history of the stay, its location, and the inspiration that drives the people running it." Through those reads, "potential visitors gain a much more personal impression of where and with whom they will be staying than just plain facts," he adds.

For the Co-Founder, those interviews are a way for homeowners to share the beauty of their dwellings with other people, making the authenticity that brings those spaces to life instantly tangible. Targeting "travelers who regard shelter as a meaningful part of their trip", Welcome Beyond hones in on that 'authentic' feel — something you can't steal nor put into words, but can only be in — to offer stays that, often set in under-the-radar locations, break with the monotony of algorithms favoring unexpected discoveries. Journey Compass Founder, Travel Expert, and Writer Paul Fournier's recent trip to Hanoi sums it all up. Having booked a restored French colonial villa tucked away in a quieter part of the city, he explains the house "felt more like stepping into a local story than just booking a place to sleep: it had tall wooden shutters, high ceilings, and a courtyard filled with frangipani trees that made it feel both serene and deeply connected to Hanoi’s past."

"An extension of the city itself", its rooms were minimally furnished with examples of local craftsmanship, including ceramic vases, lacquered wood, and handmade silk cushions. "The villa wasn't just a reflection of its history," adds the Travel Expert, "but it was alive with subtle details that connected me to modern Hanoi as well. There was a little library of Vietnamese literature and art books, and even the kitchen had tools for making traditional egg coffee, something I never expected to try while staying in someone's home."

At a glance: Each property blurs the line between accommodation and experience, providing a window into the destination's culture, history, and artisanry.

Great for: Discovering overlooked and lesser-known cities through the lens of interior design.

Additional perks: Every detail of Welcome Beyond stays has been crafted by their owners and amplified by the rental platform to unlock the destination's authenticity. Plus, the company's designer and architect interviews unpack the secrets and curiosities behind your chosen listing, adding to your trip's sense of discovery.

3. Onefinestay

This Onefinestay Parisian apartment beautifully blends modern accents with antique furniture into the ultimate French escape (Image credit: Onefinestay)

If you are after a highly customizable holiday experience, then Onefinestay might be your one-click-away springboard to success. The brainchild of Greg Marsh, this rising holiday rental platform is all about "personalization," Chief Commercial Officer Sophie Howse explains, "whether that means finding travelers a chic apartment with a roof terrace overlooking the city, or a beachside estate where they can cook and entertain." Hand-picked for their location, character, space, and comfort, all Onefinestay destinations are complemented with a range of services tailored to individual guest needs, leaving nothing to chance. As Travel Expert Elaine Warren, Founder and CEO of The Family Cruise Companion, points out, the company is the perfect compromise for families looking for an inspiringly aesthetic, yet livable, temporary home.

"When we traveled to Lisbon as a family, I wanted to find a space that was both practical for the kids and reflective of the city's unique charm — that's how we ended up booking a modern apartment through Onefinestay," she tells me. "Located in the trendy Bairro Alto district, it wasn't the typical idea of family accommodation, but it turned out to be exactly what we needed: the apartment had this sleek, contemporary design, with big windows that let in tons of natural light and views of the city's iconic rooftops. What made it work for our family, though, was the layout. There was enough room for the kids to spread out and play while my husband and I could actually relax. The kitchen came fully equipped, which meant we could have leisurely breakfasts at our own pace before heading out to explore. It's such a small thing, but not having to rush down to a breakfast buffet or keep the kids quiet in a crowded café made the mornings so much easier."

For Travel Expert and Sand & Elevation Founder Meeshka Brand, though, the attention to detail manifested by Onefinestay's properties and their high level of consistency were the real winners. During her stay at a townhouse in London, she found "the perfect blend of historic charm and modern design", where classic Georgian architecture met sleek, contemporary interiors. "The space felt curated but still livable, with thoughtful touches like local artwork and well-stocked shelves filled with books that made it feel more like a home than a rental," Brand recalls. "The kitchen was fully equipped, and the bathrooms had those spa-like details you don't always find in holiday homes. The room felt spacious and welcoming because of the neutral color scheme, contemporary furniture, and soft lighting that matched the period characteristics, such as the original fireplaces and crown molding. Without feeling overdone, it achieved that harmony between fashion and functionality."

At a glance: Temporary accommodations that grant each traveler access to fully personalizable holiday experiences, pairing personality with practicality.

Great for: Family-friendly home-away-from-home feel and perfectly situated stays that let their cities' essence in.

Additional perks: Bookings include 24/7 guest support via the platform's concierge team, as well as housekeeping services and the possibility of accessing bespoke experiences like private chefs, childcare, and excursions. Some of them come with child-friendly books and toys, contributing to making the company a go-to for traveling families.

4. Sonder

Fans of contemporary minimalist interior design will find their perfect home-away-from-home at Sonder's chicly essential properties (Image credit: Sonder)

Somewhere between a hotel and a short-let holiday rental platform, Francis Davidson and Lucas Pellan's co-founded company, Sonder, is where "inspiring, award-winning design meets modern, mobile-first service", heralding a new chapter in the world of hospitality. Active in 40 cities across ten countries, with a stronger presence in the US, the platform manages a series of accommodation types, including rooms, suites, apartments, and lofts, each imbued with hotel-quality amenities without the formality that comes with such stays. What makes this alternative model so palatable to contemporary travelers? For Holafly's Content Manager and Travel Writer Brenda Beltrán, choosing Sonder was a no-brainer.

"Hotels can feel impersonal, and Airbnbs can be hit or miss," she tells me. Providing the perfect "middle-ground", Sonder, with its beautifully designed spaces, was "reliable but not generic," Beltrán adds. "I stayed at one of the group's properties in Barcelona last fall. It was a bright, airy apartment in the Eixample district, with tall windows and a mix of modern and classic touches. The kitchen had everything I needed, and the living room had this big, comfy couch that made it easy to relax after a day of exploring. The décor was simple but thoughtful — neutral tones with pops of color and artwork that felt local. It wasn't over-the-top, but it had personality."

While interiors are not necessarily Sonder's main focus — "what the company does well is bridge the gap between style and function," says Beltrán. "It's not just about looking good; it's about making travel easier" — its accommodations don't go unobserved. "The design stood out in small ways," explains the Travel Writer. "The bathroom had these sleek black tiles, while the bedroom felt more minimalist with just a bed, a nightstand, and a lamp. The living area had a small dining table that doubled as a workspace, which was perfect for me since I needed to catch up on emails. Sonder gets that travelers need spaces that work for them; it's practical, but it still feels special."

At a glance: Rooms, suites, apartments, and lofts where hotel-style hospitality, seamless design, and comfort collide.

Great for: Hotel-like stay quality without the need to comply with hotel norms; remote workers and digital nomads in need of a base that marries looks with functionality; and traveling families keen to avoid bad surprises.

Additional perks: Tech-assisted self-check-ins and state-of-the-art services.

5. Kindred

(Image credit: Kindred)

Not a conventional holiday rentals company, but a members-only home sharing community, Kindred helps you "stay in curated homes for a fraction of the cost". Enticing prospect, huh? So how does it work, and what does this approach bring about from both an experiential and design perspective? "On Kindred, you aren't just traveling, you are swapping lives with a kindred spirit who happens to live in a different part of the world, Justine Palefsky, Co-Founder and CEO, tells me. "By stepping into each other's shoes, you develop a unique connection to a city and culture, experiencing it as a local instead of a tourist. Kindred is about making the life-changing gift of travel more accessible, and making the world feel smaller. Our members have co-created a community where collective values thrive, and paying it forward becomes the norm. Together we're shaping a new, more conscious travel mindset rich in experiences and human connection."

First established in 2021, the company promotes the idea that "travel is about so much more than the destination," adds Palefsky. "It's about the transformation that happens when you get out of your routine and expand your perspective, and the lifelong memories you make when you try something new." Kindred member Raffaele Vitale's recent stay in Denmark brings the members' club's ethos into practice. "I recently discovered a beautiful Copenhagen home, hosted by first-time hosts who work as designers," he tells me. "What makes Kindred unique is its curated community of like-minded members, eliminating the usual stress of hosting while providing access to thoughtfully designed homes and focusing on genuine living experiences." With its premium wood furniture and soulful interior touches, Vitale's Scandinavian design haven "felt instantly like home — or even better," he adds.

Rachel Kaplan, another Kindred member, thinks the project is a "game changer". "My husband and I travel much more because it provides the affordability and comfort to do so," she tells me. To join Kindred, you'll need to either be invited by an existing member or sign up for its waitlist for a chance to be selected. Once the process is complete, though, all it takes for you to travel is to pay your membership fee and a per-night service charge — $0-$50 depending on your membership type — making globetrotting easier than ever. "I have stayed all over, from San Francisco and NYC to Mexico City," shares Kaplan. Wherever you go, "it's its own experience: think quintessential Victorian crown molding San Francisco homes, trendy TriBecCa lofts, boho-chic LA houses, or even the cozy rustic cabin vibes of a snowy vacation home." Located in desirable neighborhoods, every Kindred home grants you the inspiration necessary to revamp yours — or so says the member. Compared to Airbnb, Kindred allows you to "develop much deeper relationships with guests, as each of them has listed their home on the platform, which means they'll show greater respect for your own," she explains.

Brazil-born, Montreal-based Natália Amorim, also part of the Kindred community, explains that thanks to the members-only club, "I have slept in homes beyond my wildest dreams, which I could never have afforded otherwise." Since joining the platform, she has traveled for over 50 nights across the UK, California, Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands, saving "thousands of dollars while establishing meaningful connections". In two months' time, she will be heading to London's Notting Hill for a month-long stay secured for just $180 (thank her Kindred Passport membership!). The destination? "A beautiful 1-bedroom apartment owned and decorated by Fran Hickman, a prominent interior designer," Amorim says. But Kindred isn't simply about saving money, either. "As someone who cares deeply about gentrification, house swapping feels like a more thoughtful and conscious way to travel, letting me experience cities like a local while minimizing my impact," she explains. "Kindred completely redefined how I think about travel, and I've never looked back."

At a glance: Safe home-swapping community boasting over 80,000 homes across the world.

Great for: Creative socialites, curious travelers, and design-driven explorers interested in experiencing a different country, or city, through another member's home (and open to letting others do the same in return).

Additional perks: It facilitates a more responsible, sustainable way of traveling, also nurturing social connections, a sense of place, and belonging, while exposing you to some of the globe's most beautiful houses.

6. Boutique Homes

Welcome Beyond's Alhambra Townhouse, "an unparalleled riad renovation by architect Yann Le Coadic", revives Granada's Arabic roots through crafty artworks and transitional interior design (Image credit: Boutique Homes)

If you thought that the name Boutique Homes captured this holiday rental platform's vision without the need for further explanation, CMO Maud Meister's one-liner about the company makes it even more immediate to grasp — and to fall for. "Since our founding in 2010, Boutique Homes has been offering vacation rentals for those who believe good design makes travel better," she tells me. Needless to say, we're in for the trip. "In a world where vacation rental platforms feature an endless scroll of sterile, boring, and uninspired properties that often fail to meet expectations, Boutique Homes stands apart by offering a thoughtful edit of unique homes and small hotels that meet our exacting standards," adds Meister. "Our platform empowers owners and travelers to share their love for beautiful homes, great design, and enriching travel."

Born with the sophisticated, discerning wanderer in mind, the company serves those who "seek something more than the impersonal offerings of big corporations — they want a travel experience that is unique, deeply personal, and has a human touch," explains the CMO. "That's why we've dedicated years to cultivating a network of culture-shaping hosts with exquisite homes in the world's most sought-after destinations. From editors to hoteliers to renowned names in the art and design worlds, each of our hosts infuses their space with a distinct creative point-of-view, resulting in stays that brim with character."

Boutique Homes' stays don't just immerse you in some of the most refined, imaginative interiors across the globe, but even linger with you way longer than your stay's ending date, as UKWritings Health Writer Chloe Bennet recounts. "I had the pleasure of staying at an exquisite Boutique Homes property in Tuscany's rolling hills," she says. Here, "exposed wooden beams, handcrafted kitchen tiles, wide open spaces, and sleek mid-century modern furniture transformed this beautifully restored farmhouse into a picturesque countryside home with large windows." Not only did this "one-of-a-kind" combination of traditional elegance and modern interior design elements outdo what you can expect from conventional holiday rental platforms, but it went as far as offering Bennet "a place that felt like entering an interiors magazine". As such, the accommodation became an integral component of the entire travel adventure, which "reaches new heights when platforms like Boutique Homes merge stunning design elements with true-to-life authenticity," concludes the Health Writer.

At a glance: Architect and designer-approved temporary rentals conceived to stimulate vacationers' creativity, inspiration, and relaxation.

Great for: Architecture, interiors, and culture-savvy travelers willing to soak up the heritage of their chosen destination through both daily excursions and the inspiring setting of their holiday home.

Additional perks: Boutique Homes' properties are divided by category, including "Small Hotels", "By Architects", and "The Luxe Edit", allowing everyone to find the dream getaway that best matches their idea of design-led stay and traveling needs.

Now that the boundaries between travel, culture, and lifestyle are increasingly blurry, where hotels and private members' clubs are the new museums, these people-first Airbnb alternatives are booming, promising you will never have to "pay for a vacation home again" (see HomeExchange).

