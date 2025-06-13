Who Needs Ibiza? These Are the Equally Chic Alternatives You Should Visit This Year Instead for a Path Less Traveled

You can't deny, Ibiza has a lot to offer as a destination. On one side, it has the hedonistic, party island reputation. On the other, it has effervescent bohemian style and wellness philosophy to its core. However, it's also a well-trodden path for holiday-makers, and sometimes you just want to do something a little different. So, what are the best Ibiza alternatives to visit if you love the vibe of the island but want to explore?

Well, we've got some suggestions. Well, travel writer Hannah Meltzer does. And her suggestions aren't the ones you'll find on every other list of alternative destinations. There's no Mykonos, no Formentera — these destinations are a little less well-known.

What they do have, however, is the right feel, and a certain sense of style. You'll find surprisingly great design hotels there, great places to eat, and bragging rights for uncovering a hidden travel gem.

1. Biarritz, France

A refined retreat since the 19th century, this Basque seaside town is enjoying a new wave of popularity — in particular with city-weary Parisians — thanks to its surfing credentials, fabulous food options and stylish edge. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Californian writer Peter Viertel sojourned here in the 1950s while working on a film adaptation of Hemingway’s The Sun Also Rises, bringing his surfboard with him and starting a local craze in the process. Today, surfing is part of Biarritz’s identity — you can dip a toe with a class at one of the numerous local surf schools, or simply watch the pros in action at the Grande Plage.

This part of France’s Atlantic coast is known for its relaxed atmosphere and dedication to living well, in particular when it comes to food. Enjoy the gorgeous simplicity of Basque products in the bustling Les Halles food market, where oysters and wine are on the menu just about any time of day. Be sure to stop in at Bar Jean, a hearty favorite with locals, or sample the local ‘bistronomy’ scene via Michelin-starred Les Rosiers or plant-forward Freya.

The town is a feast for the eyes, too. Contemplate the imposing Hotel du Palais, once the summer residence of Napoleon III and his wife Eugénie de Montijo, which extends between the Grande Plage to the 19th-century lighthouse. Further south, visit the Port des Pêcheurs with its charming fishing huts featuring brightly painted doors and shutters.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where to stay? Regina Experimental Biarritz

It was a sign of Biarritz’s surging popularity when Parisian hospitality aficionados Experimental Group (which also has hotels in Venice, Ibiza, and Menorca) reopened this Grande Dame hotel in 2023. The historic Belle Epoque building has been transformed by head designer Dorothée Meilichzon along a refined nautical theme that strikes the right balance between kitsch and class.

The property sits high on a cliff overlooking the Bay of Biscay and offers buzzy dining options, including a Basque outpost of the hugely popular Frenchie restaurant. (Image credit: Regina Experimental Biarritz

The first contemporary art gallery in the town, Champ Lacombe, was opened by Brit gallerist Lucy Chadwick in 2021, who relocated here from New York. For art lovers there’s also the annual art festival Brouillarta that takes over the town every October.

2. Paros, Greece

Less tourist-trodden than close neighbours Mykonos and Santorini, this superlative Cycladic island blends slow living with understated luxury, drawing discerning travellers with its plethora of paradise beaches and offbeat, arty feel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To experience the ambrosial coastline, visit lively larger towns like Naoussa, with its gorgeous fishing port and distinctive island architecture, ​or opt for more secluded swimming spots like Laggeri and Ampelas. ​

The island of Paros enjoys a rich cultural history, famed since antiquity for Parian marble — the pure white type of marble of which the Venus de Milo is composed — you can visit ancient quarries in Marathi, close to the island's port Parikia.

Other inland highlights include the hillside village of Lefkés, once the capital of the island, where you’ll find centuries-old houses, charming tavernas, and a neo-Byzantine church made with the distinctive local marble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where to stay? Parīlio

This tranquil retreat blends typical Cycladic architecture and elevated, contemporary design and offers high-end dining and a swish holistic spa. In-house design store, Anthropologist, stocks gift-worthy textiles, jewellery and pottery.

In summer 2025, the hotel will open new suites and in October hosts a retreat with world-famous relationship expert Esther Perel. (Image credit: Parīlio

The island is replete with cosy taverns, as well as more contemporary choices. Locals and visitors alike flock to Blue Oyster in Ampelas, Siparos in Naousa, and Thalassamou, which moves to a new location in Aliki this season.

3. Kotor Bay, Montenegro

Montenegro’s spectacular UNESCO-protected Kotor Bay is a place of contrasts in both landscape and atmosphere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inviting, azure-blue water is juxtaposed with dramatic, vertiginous mountain, while rugged villages present an intriguing counterpoint to the ever more opulent glamour of the coastline’s yacht-friendly port developments.

This striking sliver of coast south of Dubrovnik has long attracted the great and powerful with its deep natural harbour and imposing topography — the Roman Empire, Byzantine Empire, Venetian Republic, Austro-Hungarian Empire, and Ottoman Empire all had sway here at different times. Today, swathes of the coastline are dedicated to the international superyacht glitterati, including the Porto Montenegro complex in Tivat and Portonovi close to Kotor and Perast; both areas bustle with high-end bars and restaurants, upscale shopping, and ample opportunities for yacht-spotting.

Complement the luxurious trappings of the new developments with historical exploration of the surrounding towns. You can walk along Kotor’s sloping medieval city wall and hike to San Giovanni Fortress, admire the Baroque architecture in Perast, and contemplate Savina Monastery in Herceg Novi. Active types will appreciate the ample opportunities for scenic biking and water sports.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Where to stay? SIRO, Boka Place

The latest addition to Montenegro’s high-end hospitality scene comes from the same parent group as the One&Only resorts. The Porto Montenegro hotel is the second opening in the SIRO brand, which is focused on wellness and restoration. The emphasis is on nutrition, fitness, and sleep, with a number of hi-tech treatments available spanning biohacking, cryotherapy, and infra-red therapy — the idea of a spa hotel taken to the next level.

Rooms are characterized by calming minimalist lines courtesy of Holder Mathias Architects, and provide cocoon-like sound and light-proofing. (Image credit: SIRO, Boka Place

The small size of the country makes day-trips very doable. Head to Lake Skadar on the Albanian border known for its tranquil waters, rich birdlife and native vineyards.



It's fair to say, heading to less-known destinations is big business right now. In fact, the biggest travel trends of 2025 eschew the path less followed, and look to unique destinations and itineraries. Yes, there's a lot to do and see in Ibiza, but there's a lot more to great travel experiences that can be found when you head to a destination where you're not so certain what you should expect.