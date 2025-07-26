It’s the Summer of the 'Fashion Beach Club' — These Are the Pop-Ups Setting the Tone in 2025, and How to Book Into Them

It's been a few years since the so-called 'fashion beach club' phenomenon hit some of Europe's most sought-after destinations, but rather than fading fast, the trend, which sees the panoramic rooftops, terraces, and sandy beaches of coveted hotels decked out in couture, is only gaining more prominence.

Confirming once again that resort-core isn't going anywhere, summer 2025 boasts its fair share of design-driven, fashion beach club activations at some of the world's best hotels, whether on the Campanian island of Capri, on the Balearic Ibiza, on the Riviera of Athens, or in the Hollywood-ready Saint-Tropez. The ultimate summer getaway for die-hard fashionistas and decor obsessives, these hotspots have got it all, from nostalgically furnished seaside eateries and trendy striped sunbeds to immersive concept stores that help you take the vacation feel home.

So, what are our favorite ones? Find out below.

Jacquemus x Monte Carlo Beach. Cap-Martin, FR

Simon Jacquemus nailed the Soho House-inspired striped outdoor furniture trend in his recent collaboration with the Monte Carlo Beach hotel. (Image credit: Courtesy of Jacquemus)

Av. Princesse Grâce, 06190 Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

With the iconic unveiling of his Melrose Hill store in May, Simon Jacquemus made 'banana' yellow as chic and desirable as it's ever been. He also brought an advance of summer to everyone who was watching, thanks to the irreverent, Mediterranean farmhouse-meets-California cool vibrancy of the flagship's decor. Until October 7, guests of the lavish Monte Carlo Beach hotel will get to experience this and more first-hand in one of Jacquemus' most cinematic summer collaborations yet (the French Maison has simultaneously taken over the premises of Ibiza's Casa Jondal).

The property's shimmering pier, now adorned with custom sun beds, parasols, and beach towels in either the house's color of the season or coconut milk white and black stripes, has found new life in the exciting partnership. This also saw the reinvention of the stay's Pool Café, boasting the chicest wrought iron outdoor furniture, and the launch of two Jacquemus boutiques that, matching the playful wit of the project's sea-facing wing, embrace homeware, the artistry of local legends, and printed matter in a love letter to Provence.

Book your stay at Monte Carlo Beach.

Loro Piana x La Réserve à La Plage. Saint-Tropez, FR

A look inside the Loro Piana pop-up boutique at La Réserve à La Plage. (Image credit: Courtesy of Loro Piana)

Chem. de l'EPI, 83350 Ramatuelle, France

Any self-respecting style insider won't fail to recognize Italian house Loro Piana as the epitome of quiet luxury. Earthy, pale shades. Nothing but a few, painstakingly drawn, simple lines. No garish patterns, but rather, tactile materials designed to last. It isn't a surprise then that the brand's fashion beach club activation at Ramatuelle's La Réserve à La Plage is one of this year's best-executed summer collabs. Taking Pampelonne Beach as its backdrop, the partnership has taken the Milan couture colossus' essentially beautiful vision to the seaside, where wood-sculpted loungers, topped with white, terracotta, and brown striped mattresses, color-blocked coral ones, or king sun beds, all enriched with artisanal piping, set the scene for an effortlessly chic kind of leisure. Accompanied by a pop-up boutique centered around the Resort 2025 clothing collection, an ode to the eternal charm of the Venetian Lagoon and the picturesque, craftsmen town of Burano, the takeover allows long-term Loro Piana stans and newcomers to soak up the gentle sophistication that defines every aspect of the maison's offerings, whether meant for in or outside of the wardrobe.

Book your table at La Réserve à La Plage.

Dior x Il Riccio at Jumeirah Capri Palace. Capri, IT

The latest iteration of the Dior x Il Riccio fashion beach club takeover adds even more nuance to Capri's spectacular seaside. (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior and Il Riccio)

Via Gradola, 4, 80071 Anacapri NA

No colors embody the timelessness and allure of Amalfi-style decor better than white and blue, and the creative team at Dior must have been well aware of the combo's evocative essence when discussing the brief for the brand's ongoing takeover of Il Riccio. The carved-in-stone, Michelin-starred gastronomic destination, part of the luxurious Jumeirah Capri Palace, reinterprets the cerulean sea that encircles its terraced dining and relaxation outdoor areas through sun loungers, parasols, and branded cabins dressed in the French maison's richly ornate, nature-inspired fabrics.

The 2025 iteration of the collaboration, which has been a staple of the hotel for the past couple of years, plays with more vibrant hues, including bright pink, sea green, deep purple, and ochre, infusing a joyful touch into the setting, too. At once romantic and refined, striking yet subtle, the encounter between the famed Amalfitan escape and Dior feels like an apt introduction to a region whose genuine flavors, dramatic coastline, and warm culture of hospitality demonstrate how even simplicity can be grand. Crafting an ambiance in line with the house's signature aesthetic that feels authentic to the place mustn't have been an easy task — we are fans.

Book your table at Il Riccio or stay at Jumeirah Capri Palace.

Burberry x The Standard, Ibiza. Ibiza, ES

Burberry is having a summer moment, with multiple hotel collaborations unveiled over the past couple of months. At The Standard in Ibiza, though, the brand's British flair reaches new heights, literally. (Image credit: Courtesy of Burberry and The Standard)

Carrer de Bartomeu Vicent Ramon, 9, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain

Already in the spotlight for its pop-up at The Newt in Somerset, The British at Play, Burberry has recently struck back on its summer extravaganza with a new collaboration at The Standard, Ibiza. It did so by painting the scenic rooftop of the hotel, UP, in shades of pale 'resort' yellow, orange, and cream through branded parasols brought to life by the house's legendary check design. Inspired by the sunshine of the Balearic Islands, the textile, developed specifically for the partnership with the stay, now serves as the protagonist of it across bespoke loungers, parasols, and seating. Inaugurated on July 14, a weekly cocktail evening program has been curated by Burberry to accompany the hotel rooftop's temporary makeover, featuring appearances by local as well as international guest DJs and free to enjoy every Monday. Thanks to the unveiling of a branded photo booth in the lobby, guests are invited to stop by and freeze a moment in time, while some of Burberry's most iconic summer essentials are available to purchase on-site.

Book your stay at The Standard, Ibiza.

Zeus+Dione x Lake Vouliagmeni. Athenian Riviera, GR

A 48-minute drive south of Athens, Lake Vouliagmeni will captivate you with its tranquil waters, lush vegetation, and textural limestone. This year exclusively, the spot has been transformed by the hand-drawn motifs of Greek fashion brand Zeus+Dione. (Image credit: Giagkos Papadopoulos. Design: Zeus+Dione)

Vouliagmeni 166 71, Greece

Stumbling upon Lake Vouliagmeni, an oasis of peace and outstanding natural beauty situated less than an hour south of Athens by car, will completely revolutionize your perception of the Greek city — particularly concerning its summer appeal. A Mediterranean shrubland paradise, this hidden-away location stands out for its crystal-clear waters, whose surface reflects the dramatic, evocatively textural limestone hilltops and vegetation all around it. Borrowing from the site's mythological past, which wants it a mysterious "fountain of youth", Athenian fashion house Zeus+Dione has made the geological park-turned-beach club, also hosting a series of multifunctional rooms, including a theater, a restaurant, and its own spa, into a platform for its sculptural vision of design.

Throughout summer 2025, Lake Vouliagmeni will remain adorned in meticulously crafted iron and fabric sun loungers, deck chairs, cushions, towels, and umbrellas bearing the signature of Zeus+Dione. "Inviting visitors to experience srenity not just through the landscape, but through the artistry that now lives within it", the brand explained, the partnership takes linocuts enriched with nostalgic patterns, realized by local illustrator Pantazis Tselios, as its leitmotif. To come up with them, Creative Director Marios Schwab and the artist drew from the storied heritage of Greek printmaking and the iconography of 1950s schoolbooks, as well as looking into the abstract practice of post-war Greek engravers. A magical tapestry of interlaced waves, rocks, starfish, clouds, seaweed, and corals, the result is a love letter to "nature's rhythm and quiet movement, delicately woven into every surface".

Book your spot, treatments, and restaurant table at Lake Vouliagmeni.

James Perse x Indie Beach, Saint-Tropez. Saint-Tropez, FR

This season, the LA fashion trailblazers at James Perse inject Californian cool into Saint-Tropez Indie Beach with bespoke outdoor furniture, merchandise, and a resort-inspired clothing collection. (Image credit: Courtesy of James Perse and Indie Beach)

Rte de Bonne Terrasse, 83350 Ramatuelle, France

Indie Beach's Ramatuelle outpost on the Saint-Tropez Riviera has been given a new twist by Los Angeles brand James Perse, whose minimalist, stripy aesthetic takes center stage at this pop-up fashion beach club. Now gracing anything from the creamy textile and chocolatey wood, modern rustic lounging furniture of the bathing establishment to the custom surfboards available to guests on-site, the Malibu feel of the collaboration adds a laid-back, nonchalantly cool edge to this trendy French hotspot. Coming after last year's Jacquemus takeover, James Perse's reinterpretation of Indie Beach also boasts, much like the latter, its very own concept store, where visitors will be able to take their pick from the sandy menswear as well as womenswear line of apparel born on the occasion of the collaboration. Expect relaxed silhouettes, checkered beach towels, crunchy linens, jute hats, and more.

Book your table at Indie Beach, Saint-Tropez.



