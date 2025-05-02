Wait — Did Jacquemus' LA Store Opening Just Make This Color the Next Big Thing for Sofas?

The night might fall on Melrose Avenue, but it’s always sunny inside 8804. Jacquemus’ new 2,800-square-foot flagship is a yellow-accented homage to the South of France — brick herringbone floors, beamed ceilings, limestone clay–stuccoed walls, and just enough storied, patinated detail to make the new design feel old, and the grandeur of the brand’s fifth global location feel, somehow, humble.

But don’t get distracted by the architecture. The real stars aren’t even the handbags or the shoes. They’re the sofas.

Stretching runway-style down the center of the store, a series of extra-long linen couches, upholstered in saturated, sunny yellow, anchor the sprawling space — a bold sofa color trend to the casual observer, but if you caught the opening festivities, the palette won’t surprise you.

For four days, the "Jacquemus Market" turned West Hollywood into a canary-coated fever dream: yellow flowers gifted by the bouquet, banana soft serve ice cream, even a roving banana on wheels.

Banana car? Bananamobile? Whatever you call it, it was spotted roaming the streets of LA — and with its stretched-out, ultra-linear form, it reminds us a lot of the sofas in question. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The revelry confirmed that the muse wasn’t the sun, then — it was fruit: specifically, lemons and bananas (but mostly bananas), distilled into a singularly smiley shade (for the record, both were quite literally up for grabs at the market stand, snagged by celebs like Cole Sprouse). If that surreal, slightly absurd motif feels perfectly on brand, you’re exactly where Jacquemus wants you.

Founder Simon Porte Jacquemus — spotted in a jacket the same sunny banana shade as the sofas — layered the space with unexpected depth, too. Terracotta and travertine ground the buoyant seating, while flashes of silver — vintage jewelry alongside new chrome dumbbells — add a crisp, industrial edge among Spanish Brutalist stools and mid-century candelabras.

Still, no matter how artful the distractions — the travertine plinths, the nude by Maurice Savin, even the star-studded attendees — the eye keeps boomeranging back to those colossal, colorful couches.

For sitting, for trying on shoes, for staging your next Instagram post. (Probably all three.)

It’s safe to say: this yellow is officially the sofa color du jour. Because Simon doesn’t predict trends by anticipating them — he coins them. (You might recall the brand’s bowling alley installation at Neiman Marcus in Dallas — and the ensuing mania for bowling bags.)

Notice how even the lighting carries a hint of yellow — giving even cream-colored pieces the warmth of a vintage sepia filter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The old Arrested Development line — the money’s in the banana stand — suddenly feels oddly prescient. The buzz is already baked in. And soon enough, the South of France–meets–West Coast spirit — and maybe a few very attention-grabbing sofas — will be everywhere. Below, a few pieces to bring the look home.

Because if Jacquemus has gone bananas, everyone else is about to, too.

