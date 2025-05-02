Wait — Did Jacquemus' LA Store Opening Just Make This Color the Next Big Thing for Sofas?

At Jacquemus’ cheerful new flagship on Melrose, it’s not the shoes or handbags stealing the show — it’s a fleet of sunny yellow sofas

Jacqeumus Los Angeles store opening
Jacquemus’ new Melrose flagship has no shortage of eye candy. But even with the roving banana mobile parked outside, it was the sofas — the sunny, sprawling lineup of seats — that caught our eye.
The night might fall on Melrose Avenue, but it’s always sunny inside 8804. Jacquemus’ new 2,800-square-foot flagship is a yellow-accented homage to the South of France — brick herringbone floors, beamed ceilings, limestone clay–stuccoed walls, and just enough storied, patinated detail to make the new design feel old, and the grandeur of the brand’s fifth global location feel, somehow, humble.

But don’t get distracted by the architecture. The real stars aren’t even the handbags or the shoes. They’re the sofas.

Stretching runway-style down the center of the store, a series of extra-long linen couches, upholstered in saturated, sunny yellow, anchor the sprawling space — a bold sofa color trend to the casual observer, but if you caught the opening festivities, the palette won’t surprise you.

For four days, the "Jacquemus Market" turned West Hollywood into a canary-coated fever dream: yellow flowers gifted by the bouquet, banana soft serve ice cream, even a roving banana on wheels.

Jacquemus Los Angeles opening party, featuring a "banana mobile"

Banana car? Bananamobile? Whatever you call it, it was spotted roaming the streets of LA — and with its stretched-out, ultra-linear form, it reminds us a lot of the sofas in question.

The revelry confirmed that the muse wasn’t the sun, then — it was fruit: specifically, lemons and bananas (but mostly bananas), distilled into a singularly smiley shade (for the record, both were quite literally up for grabs at the market stand, snagged by celebs like Cole Sprouse). If that surreal, slightly absurd motif feels perfectly on brand, you’re exactly where Jacquemus wants you.

Founder Simon Porte Jacquemus — spotted in a jacket the same sunny banana shade as the sofas — layered the space with unexpected depth, too. Terracotta and travertine ground the buoyant seating, while flashes of silver — vintage jewelry alongside new chrome dumbbells — add a crisp, industrial edge among Spanish Brutalist stools and mid-century candelabras.

Still, no matter how artful the distractions — the travertine plinths, the nude by Maurice Savin, even the star-studded attendees — the eye keeps boomeranging back to those colossal, colorful couches.

For sitting, for trying on shoes, for staging your next Instagram post. (Probably all three.)

It’s safe to say: this yellow is officially the sofa color du jour. Because Simon doesn’t predict trends by anticipating them — he coins them. (You might recall the brand’s bowling alley installation at Neiman Marcus in Dallas — and the ensuing mania for bowling bags.)

Jacquemus Los Angeles store

Notice how even the lighting carries a hint of yellow — giving even cream-colored pieces the warmth of a vintage sepia filter.

The old Arrested Development line — the money’s in the banana stand — suddenly feels oddly prescient. The buzz is already baked in. And soon enough, the South of France–meets–West Coast spirit — and maybe a few very attention-grabbing sofas — will be everywhere. Below, a few pieces to bring the look home.

Because if Jacquemus has gone bananas, everyone else is about to, too.

Shop the Look

Elegance by Leeber Elegance Stainless Steel Rectangular Tray With Wood Handles, 16.5 X 13, Silver | Wayfair
Elegance by Leeber
Stainless Steel Tray

Social media videos from the event revealed that there were plenty of silver, vintage-style trays in circulation — carrying glasses of bubbly, mostly, though it’s fair to say they looked even better as objets, destined for a life spent showing off pretty little things instead. This version, with its brown contrast handles, feels like a dead ringer for one spotted in rotation — and it comes in under $70.

Esmé Sofa
Sixpenny
Esmé Sofa in Lemon Ice

The specific yellow in question isn’t easy to find, but this sofa shade by Sixpenny comes thrillingly close. 'Lemon Ice' nails both the hue and the attitude — with a breezy pre-washed linen-cotton blend and a dainty, slipcovered silhouette to match. Channel  Jacquemus and buy two — or three — or four — to seat everyone you know on your new sunny living room sofas.

Sabira Tuxedo Striped Throw Pillow | Wayfair
Sabira
Tuxedo Striped Throw Pillow

Of course, with all that couch real estate, you’ll need plenty of throw pillows. The store’s were classically Provençal in black-and-white pinstripe, and these, affordably priced under $40, let you grab a bundle to layer in some playful pattern among your sunny shades of seating. Feels like summer already.

Lucier Outdoor Dining Armchair With Sunbrella Cushion
Birch Lane™
Lucier Outdoor Dining Armchair

Just outside the elegantly draped fitting rooms sits a wrought-iron chair with a cream-colored cushion. This one from Wayfair coud definitely be its cousin with its French-inspired garden look. The seat comes equipped with a Sunbrella cushion, so technically you could leave it outside — but this store opening inspired us to break the rules a little. Inside it is.

Mid-century style table lamp
AlaModerna
Taliesin Table Lamp

The Melrose flagship features the exact Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Taliesin 1 Table Lamp. It’s a splurge, yes, but there’s simply nothing else quite like it (we checked). Black, walnut, or cherry wood options are available, each framing that satisfyingly angular shade like a miniature piece of architecture.

Enyo Square Travertine Side Table
CB2
Enyo Square Travertine Side Table

Travertine shows up throughout the store — on shelves, on pedestals — but neither option feels exactly practical for real life. A side table, however, does. This one gives you more surface area to display your chrome Jacquemus-branded dumbbells (or, if that's not your thing, a stack of art books will do just fine).

In other fashion-fueled news, Milan Design Week has quietly become the industry's new off-calendar runway — and the designers stepping into the spotlight might just surprise you. See who showed.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

