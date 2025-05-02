Wait — Did Jacquemus' LA Store Opening Just Make This Color the Next Big Thing for Sofas?
At Jacquemus’ cheerful new flagship on Melrose, it’s not the shoes or handbags stealing the show — it’s a fleet of sunny yellow sofas
The night might fall on Melrose Avenue, but it’s always sunny inside 8804. Jacquemus’ new 2,800-square-foot flagship is a yellow-accented homage to the South of France — brick herringbone floors, beamed ceilings, limestone clay–stuccoed walls, and just enough storied, patinated detail to make the new design feel old, and the grandeur of the brand’s fifth global location feel, somehow, humble.
But don’t get distracted by the architecture. The real stars aren’t even the handbags or the shoes. They’re the sofas.
Stretching runway-style down the center of the store, a series of extra-long linen couches, upholstered in saturated, sunny yellow, anchor the sprawling space — a bold sofa color trend to the casual observer, but if you caught the opening festivities, the palette won’t surprise you.
For four days, the "Jacquemus Market" turned West Hollywood into a canary-coated fever dream: yellow flowers gifted by the bouquet, banana soft serve ice cream, even a roving banana on wheels.
The revelry confirmed that the muse wasn’t the sun, then — it was fruit: specifically, lemons and bananas (but mostly bananas), distilled into a singularly smiley shade (for the record, both were quite literally up for grabs at the market stand, snagged by celebs like Cole Sprouse). If that surreal, slightly absurd motif feels perfectly on brand, you’re exactly where Jacquemus wants you.
Founder Simon Porte Jacquemus — spotted in a jacket the same sunny banana shade as the sofas — layered the space with unexpected depth, too. Terracotta and travertine ground the buoyant seating, while flashes of silver — vintage jewelry alongside new chrome dumbbells — add a crisp, industrial edge among Spanish Brutalist stools and mid-century candelabras.
A post shared by SIMON PORTE JACQUEMUS (@simon_porte_jacquemus)
A photo posted by on
Still, no matter how artful the distractions — the travertine plinths, the nude by Maurice Savin, even the star-studded attendees — the eye keeps boomeranging back to those colossal, colorful couches.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
For sitting, for trying on shoes, for staging your next Instagram post. (Probably all three.)
A post shared by JACQUEMUS (@jacquemus)
A photo posted by on
It’s safe to say: this yellow is officially the sofa color du jour. Because Simon doesn’t predict trends by anticipating them — he coins them. (You might recall the brand’s bowling alley installation at Neiman Marcus in Dallas — and the ensuing mania for bowling bags.)
The old Arrested Development line — the money’s in the banana stand — suddenly feels oddly prescient. The buzz is already baked in. And soon enough, the South of France–meets–West Coast spirit — and maybe a few very attention-grabbing sofas — will be everywhere. Below, a few pieces to bring the look home.
Because if Jacquemus has gone bananas, everyone else is about to, too.
Shop the Look
Social media videos from the event revealed that there were plenty of silver, vintage-style trays in circulation — carrying glasses of bubbly, mostly, though it’s fair to say they looked even better as objets, destined for a life spent showing off pretty little things instead. This version, with its brown contrast handles, feels like a dead ringer for one spotted in rotation — and it comes in under $70.
The specific yellow in question isn’t easy to find, but this sofa shade by Sixpenny comes thrillingly close. 'Lemon Ice' nails both the hue and the attitude — with a breezy pre-washed linen-cotton blend and a dainty, slipcovered silhouette to match. Channel Jacquemus and buy two — or three — or four — to seat everyone you know on your new sunny living room sofas.
Of course, with all that couch real estate, you’ll need plenty of throw pillows. The store’s were classically Provençal in black-and-white pinstripe, and these, affordably priced under $40, let you grab a bundle to layer in some playful pattern among your sunny shades of seating. Feels like summer already.
Just outside the elegantly draped fitting rooms sits a wrought-iron chair with a cream-colored cushion. This one from Wayfair coud definitely be its cousin with its French-inspired garden look. The seat comes equipped with a Sunbrella cushion, so technically you could leave it outside — but this store opening inspired us to break the rules a little. Inside it is.
The Melrose flagship features the exact Frank Lloyd Wright–designed Taliesin 1 Table Lamp. It’s a splurge, yes, but there’s simply nothing else quite like it (we checked). Black, walnut, or cherry wood options are available, each framing that satisfyingly angular shade like a miniature piece of architecture.
Travertine shows up throughout the store — on shelves, on pedestals — but neither option feels exactly practical for real life. A side table, however, does. This one gives you more surface area to display your chrome Jacquemus-branded dumbbells (or, if that's not your thing, a stack of art books will do just fine).
In other fashion-fueled news, Milan Design Week has quietly become the industry's new off-calendar runway — and the designers stepping into the spotlight might just surprise you. See who showed.
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
-
-
I Visited The Newt Hotel and Tested My Hand At Pruning With the Finest Japanese Tools Crafted By Niwaki
This gardening technique is the secret to the most eye-catching landscapes that last throughout the year
-
Here’s Why Walk-In Showers Are Replacing Bathtubs in Contemporary Homes
We’re moving away from spaces that feel cluttered and weighed down, and towards designs with more space for self-care and, of course, style
-
Mark My Words — RIMOWA's New Retro-Chic Luggage Colors Will Be the Jet Set's Big Style Signifier This Summer
Launched this week, the Granada & Verde Collection expands on the bustling-with-life energy of your next destination, making your luggage an integral part of the journey
-
Smeg Says Teal, and We’re Listening — The Kitchen Shade of the Year Is Here
Designers are already using the soft, sea-glass green everywhere from cabinetry to countertops
-
Lone Fox's Drew Michael Scott Drops a Vintage Capsule with Joon Loloi (and Some Seriously Good Tips for Thrifting Antiques)
Sourced straight from one of the world's biggest antique shows, Drew shares how to stay sane, cut through the noise, and score what you actually want
-
Cork Is the Cool, Sustainable, and Surprisingly Chic Material We Can't Stop Furnishing With Right Now
In honor of Earth Month, we’re toasting to cork... furniture, that is
-
The Edgy 'Grunge' Aesthetic Is Making a Comeback, and Here's How to Channel It Through Your Interiors
Maybe it doesn't need to be just a phase... While subversive at its core, the grunge movement can manifest itself as practical, stylish, and refined
-
Is This Shocking Purple the New Shade of Spring? Aimee Song Seems to Think So
Her new Lulu and Georgia collection captures the eye of a front-row fashion fixture — and makes a compelling case for coloring outside the lines
-
Exterior Paint Trends for 2025 Are Surprisingly Timeless — And Little Greene’s Colorful Outdoor Collection Proves It
Natural greens, softened blacks, and heritage blues — Little Greene’s outdoor range proves that when it comes to curb appeal, classic never fades
-
6 Beautifully Eccentric Things You Need to See From Design Icon Iris Apfel's Weird and Wonderful Estate Sale
The late and great New York City designer was known for her eccentricities, and now you can be too