A Good Throw Pillow Can Change Everything — Here Are 15 Expensive-Looking Ones That Are an Instant Style Upgrade

The name 'throw' pillow could be considered by some (read: me) to be somewhat misleading. It's not always as simple as merely throwing a pillow on your sofa, seat, or bed. No, it requires careful consideration — how the colors complement or contrast, whether it sits centered or slightly askew, if you'll karate chop it or whether you wouldn't dare...

And then there's the question of whether a couch even needs throw pillows. To that, I'd say: it depends, but most of the time, yes. The best throw pillows add not just a pop of color or texture, but an added layer of comfort; something you can snuggle into. And above all else, the best design should be comfortable.

So, if you're on the hunt for some stylish throw pillows to add a little something-something to your sofa, seat, or bed, let me narrow down your search with some of the best I've seen lately.

Once you've found a style that suits your space, the next step is to work out how to arrange throw pillows on your sofa. It may seem like an obvious answer, but you might be surprised to discover how hard it is to get that plump-but-not-too-perfect look.