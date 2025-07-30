A Good Throw Pillow Can Change Everything — Here Are 15 Expensive-Looking Ones That Are an Instant Style Upgrade
You want it to contrast but still complement, look plump but not too perfect. Throw pillows can be an exact science, and I've found the answer(s)
The name 'throw' pillow could be considered by some (read: me) to be somewhat misleading. It's not always as simple as merely throwing a pillow on your sofa, seat, or bed. No, it requires careful consideration — how the colors complement or contrast, whether it sits centered or slightly askew, if you'll karate chop it or whether you wouldn't dare...
And then there's the question of whether a couch even needs throw pillows. To that, I'd say: it depends, but most of the time, yes. The best throw pillows add not just a pop of color or texture, but an added layer of comfort; something you can snuggle into. And above all else, the best design should be comfortable.
So, if you're on the hunt for some stylish throw pillows to add a little something-something to your sofa, seat, or bed, let me narrow down your search with some of the best I've seen lately.
In my search for the most stylish throw pillows to shop, I came across countless embossed with beetles. Why? I have no idea, but the motif feels whimsical, even magical somehow. Pair that with Luminous Blue (IYKYK), and you're done.
I find myself particularly drawn to the verdure print trend in any form, but I've always found it to be quite expensive, especially when it comes to throw cushions. So, when I saw this style at a recent John Lewis preview, I added it straight to my shopping cart.
The latest interior design trends are all about the unusual, unexpected, and irregular right now, and that extends to stylish throw pillows. While round cushions were popular for a time, this bouclé 'knot' cushions is sure to add interest, too.
When it comes to design, is there anything that FERM Living can't do? I love how neutral this throw pillow feels, yet artful and considered. It's like someone has scribbled something unique on a blank canvas — pared-back, yet personal.
IKEA's latest MÄVINN collection had a lot to love, but the piece that got the Livingetc team talking the most was this colorful check throw pillow. It feels classic, but the asymmetrical print and lucky four-leaf clover makes it that little bit special.
Once you've found a style that suits your space, the next step is to work out how to arrange throw pillows on your sofa. It may seem like an obvious answer, but you might be surprised to discover how hard it is to get that plump-but-not-too-perfect look.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.