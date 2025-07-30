A Good Throw Pillow Can Change Everything — Here Are 15 Expensive-Looking Ones That Are an Instant Style Upgrade

You want it to contrast but still complement, look plump but not too perfect. Throw pillows can be an exact science, and I've found the answer(s)

The name 'throw' pillow could be considered by some (read: me) to be somewhat misleading. It's not always as simple as merely throwing a pillow on your sofa, seat, or bed. No, it requires careful consideration — how the colors complement or contrast, whether it sits centered or slightly askew, if you'll karate chop it or whether you wouldn't dare...

And then there's the question of whether a couch even needs throw pillows. To that, I'd say: it depends, but most of the time, yes. The best throw pillows add not just a pop of color or texture, but an added layer of comfort; something you can snuggle into. And above all else, the best design should be comfortable.

So, if you're on the hunt for some stylish throw pillows to add a little something-something to your sofa, seat, or bed, let me narrow down your search with some of the best I've seen lately.

H&M, Linen-Blend Cushion Cover
H&M
Linen-Blend Cushion Cover

Okay, let's start simple with a classic solid-colored cushion cover. While this linen-blend option comes in a range of different colors, I couldn't go past the chocolate — a trendy, yet timeless option that reads super cozy. (Note, this is the cover only.)

The Pillow Drop, Please Leave by 9
The Pillow Drop
'Please Leave by 9' Cushion

While 'slogan' styles aren't typically my thing, this one felt very me-coded. I could see it styled in front of a more typical square throw pillow as the accent piece, and while it's kitsch and certainly tiptoes the line, it's not totally cringe.

ÉDITÉ, Textured Bolster Cushion
ÉDITÉ
Textured Bolster Cushion

A bolster cushion is another style of throw pillow worth knowing. And this one looks way more expensive than its sub-£30 price tag thanks to the speckled-bouclé finish. And remember: not all bouclé is created equal — always opt for textured, not 'teddy'.

Harlequin, Harlequin X Sophie Robinson Jewel Beetles Cushion
Harlequin X Sophie Robinson
Jewel Beetles Cushion

In my search for the most stylish throw pillows to shop, I came across countless embossed with beetles. Why? I have no idea, but the motif feels whimsical, even magical somehow. Pair that with Luminous Blue (IYKYK), and you're done.

H&M, Embroidered Cushion Cover
H&M
Embroidered Cushion Cover

This cushion cover looks way more expensive than I'd expect from H&M. Up close, you can see that it's actually individual colored-panels embroidered together, which gives it an elevated, hand-crafted feel. Plus, the colors just feel so warm and cozy.

John Lewis, John Lewis Giardino Cushion, Khaki
John Lewis
Giardino Cushion in Khaki

I find myself particularly drawn to the verdure print trend in any form, but I've always found it to be quite expensive, especially when it comes to throw cushions. So, when I saw this style at a recent John Lewis preview, I added it straight to my shopping cart.

H&M, Knitted Bouclé Cushion
H&M
Knitted Bouclé Cushion

The latest interior design trends are all about the unusual, unexpected, and irregular right now, and that extends to stylish throw pillows. While round cushions were popular for a time, this bouclé 'knot' cushions is sure to add interest, too.

John Lewis, John Lewis Iso Stripe Cushion
John Lewis
Iso Stripe Cushion

This Iso Stripe cushion reminds me of a style I saw at a swanky rooftop bar in Marrakech last year, and subsequently spent hours rummaging through the souks to find. I didn't find it — until now, it seems.

TOAST, Tiled Star Patchwork Cushion Cover | Caramel/gooseberry
TOAST
Tiled Star Patchwork Cushion Cover in Caramel/Gooseberry

Perhaps the trend no-one saw coming, patchwork has seen a resurgence this year. The difference between dated and design-forward all comes down to the pattern and colors, and this cushion cover from TOAST does both perfectly. Of course.

LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS, Solaro Landscape Pure Silk Cushion Cover
LA REDOUTE INTERIEURS
Solaro Landscape Pure Silk Cushion Cover

I can't quite pinpoint why I find myself so drawn to this silk cushion cover, but there's something about the desaturated color palette and abstract landscape motif just feels so beautiful. I'm even considering framing it for my wall...

M&S Collection, Faux Mohair Checked Cushion
Marks & Spencer
Faux Mohair Checked Cushion

When you're thinking throw pillows, you're thinking cozy. For the cooler months, this mohair cushion will be a fan-favorite. Plus, the pattern continues on the reverse side, and when it comes to expensive-looking throw pillows, I think that's the secret.

SELETTI, Pirra Hybrid Cotton-Blend Cushion 50cm X 35cm
SELETTI
Pirra Hybrid Cotton-Blend Cushion

If you're braver than me, I think this SELETTI cushion is so cool. Clashing traditional prints is such a modern way, I particularly love the fringe trim on one side, and tassels on the other — an eye-catcher, for sure.

Fenwick, Somma Cushion L50xw50cm
BLOOMINGVILLE
Somma Cushion

Speaking of cozy, this tufted, pom-pom throw pillow is sure to be one you'll want to snuggle up to. It taps into the 70s trend we're all loving right now, but still feels modern and playful.

FERM LIVING, Utzon – Can Lis Vuelo Cotton and Linen-Blend Cushion 60cm X 40cm
FERM LIVING
Utzon – Can Lis Vuelo Cotton and Linen-Blend Cushion

When it comes to design, is there anything that FERM Living can't do? I love how neutral this throw pillow feels, yet artful and considered. It's like someone has scribbled something unique on a blank canvas — pared-back, yet personal.

MÄvinn Cushion Cover - Check Pattern Multicolour 50x50 Cm
IKEA
MÄVINN Cushion Cover in Multicolor Check Pattern

IKEA's latest MÄVINN collection had a lot to love, but the piece that got the Livingetc team talking the most was this colorful check throw pillow. It feels classic, but the asymmetrical print and lucky four-leaf clover makes it that little bit special.

Once you've found a style that suits your space, the next step is to work out how to arrange throw pillows on your sofa. It may seem like an obvious answer, but you might be surprised to discover how hard it is to get that plump-but-not-too-perfect look.

Emma Breislin
Emma Breislin
Interiors Editor

Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.