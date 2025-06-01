Ever Wondered What Pillow Your Favorite Hotel Uses? Well, We Asked 3 London Institutions

There's nothing quite like the feeling of climbing under the covers of a luxury hotel bed and resting your head on the pillow. The duvet? Goose feather and down. The sheets? A thread count of at least 300. The pillows? The perfect balance of firm and sensationally soft. It's a combination so satisfying that you'll likely want to recreate the experience at home — and with a little insider insight, you now can.

In my opinion, the most important aspect of making your bedroom feel like your favorite hotel is pinpointing the perfect pillow. The pillow and poufs that line hotel beds strike the ideal balance of softness and support, delivering the kind of restful, carefree sleep that defines a true luxury stay. So, how can you indulge in this kind of pampering post-check-out?

Well, I asked three of the best London hotels for the details on the exact pillows they style in their suites. The answer, generally, is custom, but they did give us the recipes for what's inside. From the fluffy stuffing to the material and color, below is everything you need to know. (Yes, you can thank me later.)

1. Hyde London

The crisp white bedding and pillows create the ultimate fresh feeling in this room at Hyde. (Image credit: Hyde London)

Our first stop for luxury bedroom ideas is Hyde Hotel, located right in the heart of London. Here, the most important detail about the pillow is the material.

"At Hyde, we selected down alternative pillows filled with high-quality microgel fiber to offer guests the plush, cloud-like feel of natural down, without the allergens," explains Lauren Farrel Thind, senior director of brand integration at Ennismore (the company that represents Hyde).

As for the rest of the 'recipe', Hyde uses pillows with 100% cotton shells, for breathability, comfort, and a clean, crisp appearance. The pillows are dressed in 300-thread-count sateen pillowcases, offering a smooth, lustrous finish that feels soft against the skin. "This choice adds a subtle layer of sophistication and enhances the overall tactile experience of the bed," says Lauren.

For the bed, often the centerpiece of the guest experience, the focus is on clean lines, layered textures, and high-quality bedding materials to create an atmosphere that feels fresh and carefree with a hint of sophistication.

"The combination of microgel pillows in cotton shells and sateen linens results in a bed that looks refined, feels indulgent, but sets the vibe for rest, relaxation, and exceptional sleep," says Lauren.

Soak & Sleep Soft As Down Microfibre Standard Pillow Pair - Medium Firm £37 at Soak & Sleep The microfiber fill is luxuriously soft, making these pillows perfect for anyone who wants a soft and fluffy pillow but prefers or needs a synthetic alternative to down. This set comes as a pair, and the casing is 100% cotton just like at Hyde.

2. The Emory

The sleek, design-forward style of this room at The Emory is further pronounced by the well-pressed bedding and pillows that bring the space together. (Image credit: The Emory)

Next up: The Emory, a luxury hotel located in Belgravia. The hotels' director of housekeeping, Jolanta Burke, says, " The pillows at The Emory are 70% goose down and 30% goose feather with 300 thread count cotton casing."

When it comes to color, The Emory (along with the other hotels on this list) opts for an all-white design, rather than following the latest bedding trends for color — it's hotel bedding, after all. This provides a timeless, versatile look that enhances the other design elements throughout the room while reinforcing a sense of soothing cleanliness.

But don't mistake minimal for simple. No, the pillowcases, shams, sheets, and duvet covers are far from that, made by luxury bedding company, Frette. A set retails at around £1,000.

Jolanta adds, "The jacquard design on the pillowcases is specially designed for The Emory." Oh, and they're made of a custom sateen material in a 400 thread count.

Frette Single Ajour Sham £140 at frette.com Of course, a full sheet set from Frette may be more of a dream wish list item, but pillowcases like The Emory are a bit less of a commitment at £140. The Single Ajour Sham is smooth and lustrous cotton sateen featuring Frette's signature open hemstitch, making this sham a luxurious experience.

3. Claridge's

There is something wonderfully chic about a well-made, all-white bedding and pillow set like shown in this bedroom at Claridge's. (Image credit: Claridge's)

Last (but not least) is the iconic Claridge's hotel in London's Mayfair. Hotel manager Jim Lyons divulges their pillow 'recipe', explaining that, "All the pillows used at Claridge’s are medium-size classic down pillows. They are 100 percent cotton and white in color, with a thread count of 203."

In fact, each pillow is double-stitched, fabricated in Germany, and filled with 30 percent Mühldorfer Filltype and 70 percent down feather. "The size of each pillow is 50 x 100 cm, and each of them weighs 1000 grams," Jim adds.

If the reason you want to know what brand of sheets the top hotels use is so you can get them yourself, unfortunately, Claridge's will leave you wanting more... "The linen used for the pillowcases is bespoke and made exclusively for Claridge’s by Rivolta Carmignani," explains Jim.

While you may not be able to get your hands on the exact pillowcases, you can still learn how to style your bed like the iconic hotel. For that, Jim says: "Claridge’s does not use decorative cushions or throws, as a crisp and sleek design invites guests to an uninterrupted and uncomplicated night of rest."

Müehldorfer Classic Down Pillow €124 at muehldorfer.com This German-made pillow is both the brand and fill type that is used by Claridge's, so you can get one step closer to sleeping in Luxury. Though they don't offer the exact pillow (or dimensions), this one is 50 x 80 cm, so you're pretty close to the real thing, all things considered.

Of course, luxury hotel pillows and bedding is always bound to come with a high price point, but if you're looking for affordable alternatives to high-end bedding brands... we might just be able to help with that.