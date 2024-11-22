Champagne Taste, Beer Budget — Where to Shop for Affordable Alternatives to High-End Bedding

Designer bedding can be sneaky expensive. At first, it feels innocent — a flat sheet here, a fitted sheet there. But if you're shopping favorites like Brooklinen, Parachute, or Cozy Earth, the numbers add up fast: around $100 each for flat and fitted sheets; say $150 to $300 for a duvet depending on the material; and, if you're in the mood to splurge, (at least) two silk pillowcases at $50+ each from brands like Blissy. Suddenly, you might as well have a black card.

To be clear, I get it. Quality fabrics, thoughtful craftsmanship, and all that surface area to cover — the price tags on the best bedding brands make sense. And if anyone saw how much I spend on clothes (which are much smaller), I have no business throwing stones. But here’s the thing: if I can find incredible bedding deals that deliver style, comfort, and luxury without the designer prices, I’ll jump on them.

But what I won’t do is compromise. I refuse to sacrifice the luxuries I’m used to from the best bedding sets — quality, aesthetic, or comfort. I just want them for less.

As an editor, it’s my job to test the latest and greatest bedding on my own bed, so trust me when I say I’ve found budget-friendly alternatives that get remarkably close to the high-end experience. While these might not be perfect replacements, they’re excellent options for anyone on a budget, outfitting guest room beds, or simply looking to try something new.

Explore my curated list of where to shop for budget-friendly alternatives that deliver the designer experience sans price tag.

Affordable Alternatives to High-End Bedding Brands

Amazon

It might not be your first stop for quality linens, but Amazon bedding has earned a cult following among savvy shoppers. Even Livingetc Interiors Editor, Emma Breislin, swears by it:

"I know a lot of people may wince at the thought of buying stylish homewares, let alone bedding, on Amazon, but I actually think it's one of my best-kept secrets. There are so many treasures — including known brands — and it comes with quick shipping and often the best price. Plus, you can shop from a range of different brands all in one place, making it so much easier to build your dream bed."

Amazon is particularly great for finding bedding bundles, 100% cotton sheets, and even ergonomic, science-backed pillows tailored to every type of sleeper.

Purefair Cotton Jacquard Quilt Set View at Amazon Price: $54.89

Size: Full/Queen Obsessed is an understatement. This ginkgo-leaf quilt — an eye-catching blend of green and orange — looks like it's from a bespoke boutique or high-end department store ($500+, easy). Perfect for warmer climates, hot sleepers, or layering over a comforter for that extra cozy factor. For a design-forward bedscape, pair it with unexpected hues like sky blue or deep jewel tones (we're loving oxblood right now). Simple&Opulence Linen Duvet Cover Set View at Amazon Price: $115.12, Was: $143.90

Size: Queen I won’t name names, but let’s just say that this linen bundle is suspiciously similar to several high-end linen bedding sets on lots of people’s wishlists. The misty gray is a personal favorite — spot-on for Fall/Winter 2024 — but the array of shades, from olive green to sand, offers something for everyone. Don’t just take my word for it: the 4.6-star average across 2,559 glowing reviews speaks volumes. Ecocott Reversible Striped Bedding Set View at Amazon Price: $43.97, Was: $57.99

Size: Queen Ecocott’s striped duvet is giving Savile Row shirt energy — but for your bed. The beige-and-black stripe is understatedly chic, but unlike your favorite tailored button-down, this one’s fitted with a zipper closure (a blessing on laundry day). Whether you go for this sartorially-inspired design or one of the minimalist solid options, you’re scoring big. Did I mention it’s under $50 and adored by nearly 9,000 reviewers? Yeah, it’s that good.

Best Amazon Bedding Brands

The key? Shop only the best bedding brands available on Amazon to ensure top-notch quality. Here are a few of my favorites to get you started.

Wayfair

Like Amazon, Wayfair bedding is a treasure trove of options with plenty of gems hidden among the masses. There’s no shortage of inventory, so you just need to know where to look.

"I love shopping for affordable bedding on Wayfair because there's such a wide range of styles," shares Livingetc Content Director Lucy Searle. "I'm pretty obsessed with adding colorful layering to my home's beds — it's such a fun way to incorporate extra pattern and texture into my bed styling, and I can switch it up regularly. Plus, I love sleeping under cool cotton or linen, even in winter."

Lucy’s go-to picks? "Wayfair's bed runner collection is fantastic. I have both the Bowie 100% cotton runner and the Kantha cotton runner on my Wayfair sale shopping list. And Wayfair's weighted blanket selection is excellent, too — my daughter loves the Minky Fleece, but I prefer the cooler aesthetic of the Boho Knit, which is lighter and so pretty."

Coma Inducer Fleece Comforter View at Wayfair Price: $122.62, Was: $145.16

Size: Queen WARNING: dangerously soft bedding ahead. Meet the "Coma Inducer," a fan-favorite that’s perpetually selling out — and for good reason. Its thick, plush Berber fleece construction is tailor-made for anyone who runs cold or loves to indulge in a full-on bed-rot session. Cozy, doesn’t even begin to cover it. The Tailor's Bed Toile De Jouy Cotton Duvet Cover Set View at Wayfair From: $389.99, Was: $439.99

Size: Queen This Wayfair bedding set proves exactly why the retailer is a go-to for budget-savvy design lovers. Not only do you get unbeatable prices, but even designer gems like The Tailor's Bed are in the mix. This timeless French-inspired toile bedding, made to order in Canada (with just a two-to-three-week lead time!), brings a boutique touch without the boutique markup. Choose from elegant shades of blue, beige, black, or green. Luxury Collection Sateen Embroidered Comforter Set View at Wayfair From: $122.39, Was: $214.99

Size: Queen For those craving a touch of five-star luxury, this premium cotton sateen set is just the ticket. With its chic embroidered striped border and overstuffed plush feel, it’s got all the makings of something you might find inside a high-end hotel.

Best Wayfair Bedding Brands

There are loads of linens to sift through on Wayfair — both a blessing and a curse! To make things easier, I’ve rounded up my favorite bedding brands on Wayfair to help you shop only the best.

Walmart

Compared to Wayfair or even Amazon, Walmart often boasts some of the most affordable bedding prices, with literally thousands of options to browse. But what should you actually buy? Start with their “bed-in-a-bag” sets. Admittedly, the name might not necessarily scream chic, but trust me, these are a lifesaver — perfect for moving, setting up a spare room, or just getting everything you need in one easy swoop.

For something even more elevated, check out Walmart's waffle-texture duvet sets, which rival pricier brands and come highly reviewed. And for my fellow blanket hoarders who believe you can never have too much cozy, their fleece and faux-fur bedding sets (like this one) are basically like wrapping yourself in a warm hug. The good news: you can find both of those styles extra discounted in the ongoing Walmart sale!

Chezmoi Collection Nora 3-Piece Ruffled EdgeComforter Set View at Walmart Price: $49.99

Size: Queen Ruffled edges are having their moment — and frankly, even if the trend fades, I’ll still be on board at this price point! This set’s laid-back, stonewashed vibe feels effortlessly chic. Reviewers rave about how soft and “lived-in” it feels straight out of the bag — a quality typically reserved for high-end linen brands. The light sand hue is my personal favorite, though teal was a very close second. Bare Home Double Brushed Deep Pocket Printed Sheet Set View at Walmart Price: $39.99, Was: $57.99

Size: California King Pro-tip for an expensive-looking bedscape: Layer, layer, layer! Like adding a crisp white tee under a crewneck, it’s all about the details. This gray pinstripe bedding is the perfect preppy pop of pattern to anchor your linens. Mix it with more stripes or your favorite solids for a designer vibe. And at under $50 for a California King set, this one’s a no-brainer. Unique Bargains Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, Set of 2 View at Walmart Price: $40.99 Silk pillowcases: a game-changer for hair and skin, and that is a hill I will die on. If you’ve been holding out because of the cost, consider this your sign to invest. This duo of (yes) real Mulberry silk pillowcases clocks in at around $20 per cover, making it one of the best deals out there. They come in a gorgeous array of colors (even a travel size!), so you can upgrade every pillow in your life without breaking the bank. My advice? Don’t wait — something tells me these will sell out fast.

Best Walmart Bedding Brands

Walmart carries a wide range of bedding brands, but some stand out for their quality and reliability more than others. Here are the top-rated, most trusted brands you’ll want to shop.