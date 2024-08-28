You Won’t Believe What I Found in Walmart's Labor Day Sale — Plus My Trick for Uncovering "Hidden" Deals

Growing up, I was often told my expensive taste would be the death of me. Picture this: a six-year old and her mom walking into a department store, where the child makes a beeline for a pair of boots, a set of bedding, or a picture frame — only to discover it’s the most expensive item in the category.

A blessing and a curse, but thankfully, I’ve managed to turn this talent into a career. Now, I get to shop for a living, putting my keen eye to work, even in unexpected places like Walmart, where low prices and endless inventory make it a true treasure hunt. And believe me, I know how to find the gems.

My latest discovery? An oversized arched floor mirror from Walmart that’s a must-have in the 21st century. Where else will you check yourself out and snap those all-important outfit photos? But beyond that, it’s a small space godsend, creating the illusion of a bigger room (trust me, I live in a shoebox in NYC). And the best part? It’s marked down to $59.99 — 70% off from its original $199 price tag.

This particular mirror is a stunner with its elegant arched top and gleaming gold frame. Plus, it comes with its own floor stand, so you don’t have to worry about scuffing your walls — a renter’s dream. A large mirror at this price point may raise eyebrows, but you can rest easy thanks to its 4.7-star average rating from over 5,470 reviews.

Where should you put it? Honestly, anywhere! The living room, bedroom, or dressing room are obvious choices, but it could also be perfect in a bathroom paired with a leafy plant or in an entryway to make a grand statement (and to give your outfit one last glance before heading out).

One happy reviewer raves: “I bought this mirror for my guest room, and it's stunning! Both of my daughters are begging for one for their rooms now! The shipping was fast, and the mirror was well packaged. No assembly required… I just opened the box and set it in the corner. Highly recommend!” Need I say more?

And of course, there’s plenty more where that came from. Below, I’ve found 12 other elevated, affordable home finds from Walmart. You won't believe the bargains.

Your Guide to Walmart Sales

Chic Walmart Sale Finds

FAQs

What are the annual sales of Walmart?

Like any other big-box retailer, Walmart holds sales during all the key deal dates. That’s Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

The winter holidays are another serendipitous time to score big at Walmart, but perhaps even more so once they’ve finally resumed. Take any time from December 26th till the end of January as your opportunity to stock up on festive finds and cold-weather must-haves at unbeatable prices.

Walmart also holds a “Walmart Deals” event in early July, a mega-deals extravaganza across categories. This year was July 8th to 11th, so expect a similar timeframe for 2025. It’s like Christmas in summer!

Approaching fall, you can count on Walmart to offer Back-to-School deals, which include the obvious — writing utensils, binders, and notepads — but you can also score some sweet electronic deals during this time, too.

And finally, Walmart’s tagline isn’t “Save money. Live better.” for nothing! You can find deals every day of the week (and especially on weekdays!). Included in these daily steals is the Walmart clearance section, which has some serious gems under the $100, $50, and $25 mark.

Does Walmart have hidden clearance?

Shh! Just between us, the answer is yes — Walmart does indeed have hidden clearance sales. You can discover these secret deals by venturing down several sneaky (but very simple) avenues.

Among them is keeping your eyes peeled during the first five days of each month — this is when new clearance deals tend to crop up. You can also download the Walmart app, which allows you to scan barcodes and verify if any item has been recently discounted. If it has, then congratulations! You’ve found a hidden clearance deal.

Though, perhaps my favorite way to uncover hidden clearance deals is by following Walmart on Instagram, particularly the hashtags #walmartclearance, #walmartclearancefinds, and #walmarthiddenclearance. This is the best way to remain abreast of the latest deals without constantly trawling the Walmart website.

Now that you’re in the know, you’ll spot these Walmart deals left and right!