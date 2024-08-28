You Won’t Believe What I Found in Walmart's Labor Day Sale — Plus My Trick for Uncovering "Hidden" Deals
I have a taste for the finer things in life. Here are 12 discount decor finds from Walmart's Labor Day Sale that look unbelievably high-end
Growing up, I was often told my expensive taste would be the death of me. Picture this: a six-year old and her mom walking into a department store, where the child makes a beeline for a pair of boots, a set of bedding, or a picture frame — only to discover it’s the most expensive item in the category.
A blessing and a curse, but thankfully, I’ve managed to turn this talent into a career. Now, I get to shop for a living, putting my keen eye to work, even in unexpected places like Walmart, where low prices and endless inventory make it a true treasure hunt. And believe me, I know how to find the gems.
My latest discovery? An oversized arched floor mirror from Walmart that’s a must-have in the 21st century. Where else will you check yourself out and snap those all-important outfit photos? But beyond that, it’s a small space godsend, creating the illusion of a bigger room (trust me, I live in a shoebox in NYC). And the best part? It’s marked down to $59.99 — 70% off from its original $199 price tag.
This particular mirror is a stunner with its elegant arched top and gleaming gold frame. Plus, it comes with its own floor stand, so you don’t have to worry about scuffing your walls — a renter’s dream. A large mirror at this price point may raise eyebrows, but you can rest easy thanks to its 4.7-star average rating from over 5,470 reviews.
Where should you put it? Honestly, anywhere! The living room, bedroom, or dressing room are obvious choices, but it could also be perfect in a bathroom paired with a leafy plant or in an entryway to make a grand statement (and to give your outfit one last glance before heading out).
One happy reviewer raves: “I bought this mirror for my guest room, and it's stunning! Both of my daughters are begging for one for their rooms now! The shipping was fast, and the mirror was well packaged. No assembly required… I just opened the box and set it in the corner. Highly recommend!” Need I say more?
And of course, there’s plenty more where that came from. Below, I’ve found 12 other elevated, affordable home finds from Walmart. You won't believe the bargains.
Chic Walmart Sale Finds
Ever heard of an electric skillet? Probably not, since this is the very first of its kind on the market — thanks to Drew Barrymore, no less! This sleek matte, non-stick wonder sautés, steams, simmers, slow cooks, and even doubles as a buffet server. It looks fabulous on a countertop and even better as a centerpiece for casual dining. Happy reviewers rave about taking it outside for alfresco meals.
Olive plants — real or faux — are just so chic. They add an organic, curated touch to any space. This 6-foot beauty is perfect for filling that lonely corner or standing tall beside a large sofa. No sun needed. Pop it in a ceramic planter, and because it's such a realistic artificial plant, no one will ever guess it's faux.
Swivel chairs are just so much fun — who doesn’t love a good spin? This one, upholstered in cozy faux shearling, is the sophisticated upgrade your inner child has been waiting for. Effortless turns make for easy conversation without ever leaving the comfiest seat in the house. Consider grabbing a second for the perfect accent chair conversation set.
This 4.8/5-star cookware set is a monochromatic dream for design lovers. The sleek silhouettes are so elevated you might just serve straight from the pot. But the best part? The handles are detachable, making dishwashing and storage a breeze. Functional and fabulous? Yes, please.
I’ll be realistic: at a sale price of $128, you’re not getting a high-end loveseat-futon. The leather’s faux, and assembly’s required, but hear me out: for an office, it’s fantastic. For an in-law who visits once a year? Perfect. It looks surprisingly stylish for the price, giving 90s revival chic, and its compact size is ideal for apartment living, especially if you move frequently. It's available in white and brown, too!
I’m a sucker for an ornate mirror — so timeless! This one, with its dainty leaflet scrolls, adds a touch of elegance to any bedroom, living room, or hallway. Trends may come and go, but filigree is forever. At just $55, why not invest in this classic piece? Consider buying a couple more to create a stunning gallery wall.
And how adorable is this mini fridge? Retro charm meets practicality with chrome details and a vintage silhouette. It’s small, holding just six cans, but imagine it as a skincare fridge for your cosmetics — perfect for a vanity or shelf. It’s also a great fit for an office or bedroom, sitting pretty on most desks.
I never would have guessed this chic entryway bench came from Walmart! It’s a stylish surprise, perfect for adding a novel touch to foyers with its nine boucle cushion rolls. Not only does it add dimension, but it also makes for a cozy, comfy seat when you’re taking off or putting on your shoes by the door. And I’m not the only one who’s impressed — this gem boasts a perfect 5-star rating. Pair it with a rug underneath and an art piece above, and voilà!
There are a few modern industrial design stores I love that I could easily see selling this lamp — and let me tell you, they aren’t cheap. Elongated styles like this typically go for upwards of $300, so my advice is to run, not walk, to snag this steal of a deal. It’s the perfect piece to place beside an armchair for that cool, industrial look straight off your Pinterest board.
Rattan has a breezy, transportive quality like no other, and this generously sized dresser feels like a visual vacation you’ll never want to leave. The design is blissfully simple, and the drawers glide smoothly and silently — what more could you ask for? Some assembly is required, but at this price point, it’s a trade-off I’m more than willing to make.
When I close my eyes and imagine the perfect chunky throw blanket, this is it. I’ve finally found my dream throw! With its soft, textured dimension, it’s an immediate add-to-cart. Like your favorite cable knit sweater, it’s made for snuggling, so drape it over your armchair or sofa and let the warmth of the hand-knit design do the rest.
Everyone needs a good travel set, and this one looks like it could easily cost several times its price. With its classic design and a total of five pieces — including three suitcases of various sizes, a travel bag, and a toiletry bag — it’s perfect for families or chronic overpackers like myself.
FAQs
What are the annual sales of Walmart?
Like any other big-box retailer, Walmart holds sales during all the key deal dates. That’s Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.
The winter holidays are another serendipitous time to score big at Walmart, but perhaps even more so once they’ve finally resumed. Take any time from December 26th till the end of January as your opportunity to stock up on festive finds and cold-weather must-haves at unbeatable prices.
Walmart also holds a “Walmart Deals” event in early July, a mega-deals extravaganza across categories. This year was July 8th to 11th, so expect a similar timeframe for 2025. It’s like Christmas in summer!
Approaching fall, you can count on Walmart to offer Back-to-School deals, which include the obvious — writing utensils, binders, and notepads — but you can also score some sweet electronic deals during this time, too.
And finally, Walmart’s tagline isn’t “Save money. Live better.” for nothing! You can find deals every day of the week (and especially on weekdays!). Included in these daily steals is the Walmart clearance section, which has some serious gems under the $100, $50, and $25 mark.
Does Walmart have hidden clearance?
Shh! Just between us, the answer is yes — Walmart does indeed have hidden clearance sales. You can discover these secret deals by venturing down several sneaky (but very simple) avenues.
Among them is keeping your eyes peeled during the first five days of each month — this is when new clearance deals tend to crop up. You can also download the Walmart app, which allows you to scan barcodes and verify if any item has been recently discounted. If it has, then congratulations! You’ve found a hidden clearance deal.
Though, perhaps my favorite way to uncover hidden clearance deals is by following Walmart on Instagram, particularly the hashtags #walmartclearance, #walmartclearancefinds, and #walmarthiddenclearance. This is the best way to remain abreast of the latest deals without constantly trawling the Walmart website.
Now that you’re in the know, you’ll spot these Walmart deals left and right!
Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.
