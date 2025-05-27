We Gave an Interior Designer $100 to Spend at Walmart, and She Found Some Shockingly Stylish Homewares to Shop

Imagine you were given $100 to spend on homewares. Walmart probably wouldn't be the first place you'd go, but you might be surprised how far that budget could stretch. (Especially when you compare it to other notable brands.)

The retail giant guarantees good deals on products, so, it's highly likely you'll get more than one thing for $100 — heck, you might even get four or five. You just need to know how to scour the Walmart sales for the best, and best-looking, pieces.

So, to prove our point, we reached out to Californian interior designer Raili Clasen, and asked her what she'd do with $100 to spend at Walmart. Below, are her top picks.

Raili Clasen Social Links Navigation Interior Designer and Founder Raili Clasen is an designer and the founder of interior design studio RailiCA Design. After a career in fashion, she transitioned into the interior design space when her home projects began receiving widespread recognition. Raili is known for her eclectic California style. She has designed for surf icon Kelly Slater and has worked on various commercial and residential projects in the US.

Brown Faux Ribbed Wood Table Lamp $34.98 at Walmart Raili's first pick is this stunning Walmart table lamp, which happens to be from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line — one of my personal favorites at Walmart. The lamp itself has a sleek ribbed base that creates an elegant visual texture. Raili says she loves this lamp for its simplicity. It won't draw too much attention, but rather, will quietly complement the rest of your decor. Style it on a bedside table next to a stack of books, she says. Flower Pot Tray $10.28 at Walmart As a plant lover, I'm a firm believer that no room is complete without a touch of greenery. And it seems Raili agrees. Her next pick was this charming flower pot tray made from solid bamboo — a highly durable, stylish material. Elevating your plants not only looks good, but ensures any excess moisture won't damage your floors. "It would be so cool with a sprawling pothos plant trailing down the side," Raili says. Gogcaro Round Decorative Tray $16.99 at Walmart While on the topic of elevated surfaces, Raili's next pick can work for a number of different purposes. Not too wide, not too chunky, this wooden tray could hold candles, essentials, a perfume collection, whatever you like! "I'd use this as a design element with olive oil, a little plant, and salt and pepper shakers," says the designer. It's water resistant, so it would equally work in the bathroom, or by the kitchen sink. Plus, with its slightly textured wood grain, this tray will add a rustic charm to any space.

White Fluted Ruffle Decorative Bowl $9.59 at Walmart For her last pick, Raili chose this decorative bowl. With a ruffled rim, the design mimics the natural texture of a flower. Made from resin, it would be the perfect piece of coffee table decor, or as an entryway catchall for miscellaneous knickknacks. Raili thinks it's "perfect for a bedside table, where I would put my rings, earrings and even my retainer for the night."

All up, Raili's Walmart decor picks come to a total of $71.84, meaning we've still got almost $30 to spend. So, let me do what I do best — shop for homewares.

Below, find a few pieces I'd add to this order.

Double Head Candle Stick Holders $5.38 at Walmart Taper candles are so in right now. I know they might seem like a holiday-themed decoration, but their sleek elegance makes them a lovely addition to dinner party tablescapes any time of year. This candle stick holder features a twisted double head — with one candle rest higher than the other. This holder could definitely enhance the look of your dining table. Libbey Clear Glass Jubilee Floral Vase $8.97 at Walmart In my opinion, the best flower vases should be simple and subtle, letting the flowers themselves stand out. This stylish vase will allow for that, and could gracefully complement the organic curves and lines of your floral arrangement with its curved figure. Gold and Natural Rattan Decorative Tabletop Bookends $12.88 at Walmart I've been on a bookend kick recently, and this set of two is one of the chicest pairs I've seen. It features a rattan interior — which serves as a tasteful contrast to the sleek gold frame. Plus, the bases of these bookends are flocked with velvet, so no need to worry about scratches. This pair can easily help you style your bookcase to perfection.

With the candle holder, flower vase, and bookend set totaling just $27.23, we're now left with a whopping .93 cents from our $100 budget.

To recap, that's not one, not two, but seven stylish home decor products from Walmart for under $100. Need more help? Discover more elevated, affordable home decor from Walmart.