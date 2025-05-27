We Gave an Interior Designer $100 to Spend at Walmart, and She Found Some Shockingly Stylish Homewares to Shop

If you know what to look for, you'd be surprised how far your budget can stretch...

white corner sofa in a white living room with a big potted plant
Home decor can be expensive, but if you look in the right places, you can find lots of stylish products for less than $100.
Imagine you were given $100 to spend on homewares. Walmart probably wouldn't be the first place you'd go, but you might be surprised how far that budget could stretch. (Especially when you compare it to other notable brands.)

The retail giant guarantees good deals on products, so, it's highly likely you'll get more than one thing for $100 — heck, you might even get four or five. You just need to know how to scour the Walmart sales for the best, and best-looking, pieces.

So, to prove our point, we reached out to Californian interior designer Raili Clasen, and asked her what she'd do with $100 to spend at Walmart. Below, are her top picks.

Raili Clasen

Raili Clasen is an designer and the founder of interior design studio RailiCA Design. After a career in fashion, she transitioned into the interior design space when her home projects began receiving widespread recognition. Raili is known for her eclectic California style. She has designed for surf icon Kelly Slater and has worked on various commercial and residential projects in the US.

table lamp with a fluted wooden base and a linen shade
Brown Faux Ribbed Wood Table Lamp

Raili's first pick is this stunning Walmart table lamp, which happens to be from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful line — one of my personal favorites at Walmart. The lamp itself has a sleek ribbed base that creates an elegant visual texture. Raili says she loves this lamp for its simplicity. It won't draw too much attention, but rather, will quietly complement the rest of your decor. Style it on a bedside table next to a stack of books, she says.

wooden stool with three legs
Flower Pot Tray

As a plant lover, I'm a firm believer that no room is complete without a touch of greenery. And it seems Raili agrees. Her next pick was this charming flower pot tray made from solid bamboo — a highly durable, stylish material. Elevating your plants not only looks good, but ensures any excess moisture won't damage your floors. "It would be so cool with a sprawling pothos plant trailing down the side," Raili says.

Gogcaro, Round Decorative Tray

Gogcaro Round Decorative Tray

While on the topic of elevated surfaces, Raili's next pick can work for a number of different purposes. Not too wide, not too chunky, this wooden tray could hold candles, essentials, a perfume collection, whatever you like! "I'd use this as a design element with olive oil, a little plant, and salt and pepper shakers," says the designer. It's water resistant, so it would equally work in the bathroom, or by the kitchen sink. Plus, with its slightly textured wood grain, this tray will add a rustic charm to any space.

white ruffled decorative bowl
White Fluted Ruffle Decorative Bowl

For her last pick, Raili chose this decorative bowl. With a ruffled rim, the design mimics the natural texture of a flower. Made from resin, it would be the perfect piece of coffee table decor, or as an entryway catchall for miscellaneous knickknacks. Raili thinks it's "perfect for a bedside table, where I would put my rings, earrings and even my retainer for the night."

All up, Raili's Walmart decor picks come to a total of $71.84, meaning we've still got almost $30 to spend. So, let me do what I do best — shop for homewares.

Below, find a few pieces I'd add to this order.

two twisted candle holders
Double Head Candle Stick Holders

Taper candles are so in right now. I know they might seem like a holiday-themed decoration, but their sleek elegance makes them a lovely addition to dinner party tablescapes any time of year. This candle stick holder features a twisted double head — with one candle rest higher than the other. This holder could definitely enhance the look of your dining table.

glass vase with curved sides
Libbey Clear Glass Jubilee Floral Vase

In my opinion, the best flower vases should be simple and subtle, letting the flowers themselves stand out. This stylish vase will allow for that, and could gracefully complement the organic curves and lines of your floral arrangement with its curved figure.

gold framed bookends with a rattan screen
Gold and Natural Rattan Decorative Tabletop Bookends

I've been on a bookend kick recently, and this set of two is one of the chicest pairs I've seen. It features a rattan interior — which serves as a tasteful contrast to the sleek gold frame. Plus, the bases of these bookends are flocked with velvet, so no need to worry about scratches. This pair can easily help you style your bookcase to perfection.

With the candle holder, flower vase, and bookend set totaling just $27.23, we're now left with a whopping .93 cents from our $100 budget.

To recap, that's not one, not two, but seven stylish home decor products from Walmart for under $100. Need more help? Discover more elevated, affordable home decor from Walmart.

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

