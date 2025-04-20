Pleated Lampshades Are the Silhouette of the Season — I've Found 9 For Well Under $100 (You'll Never Guess Where)

Some call it dated, I call it delicate. Pleats are a simple but effective way to add visual interest to a space that might be lacking otherwise. And when it comes to lampshades, it turns out you don't need to go to great lengths to find stylish options — just to Walmart.

While the pleated lampshade trend might be reminiscent of your grandmother's colonial revival house, vintage-inspired interiors are so in right now, so it only makes sense to embrace these nostalgia-inducing elements.

And interior designer Liz Williams says it's easy to make them feel modern. "[They] bring a level of detail, texture, and visual interest that plain or hardback shades often lack," she says. "Their sculptural quality adds dimension, making even the simplest lamp feel more intentional and elevated."

And they're not just for those with cozy cottage-style interiors. "They work in a wide range of interior styles — from mid-century modern to more traditional spaces," Liz adds. "With endless options in fabric, size, and silhouette, they can be tailored to suit any room."

Below, I've found nine lamps with pleated shades from Walmart that serve big style for a low price.

While these options will certainly introduce a bit of style to your space, dust never does, so it's worth reading up on how to clean lampshades to keep them looking cute.