Pleated Lampshades Are the Silhouette of the Season — I've Found 9 For Well Under $100 (You'll Never Guess Where)

image of eight lamps with pleated shades
Walmart's collection of lamps with pleated shades can bring some texture and modern elegance to your home.
(Image credit: Walmart)
Some call it dated, I call it delicate. Pleats are a simple but effective way to add visual interest to a space that might be lacking otherwise. And when it comes to lampshades, it turns out you don't need to go to great lengths to find stylish options — just to Walmart.

While the pleated lampshade trend might be reminiscent of your grandmother's colonial revival house, vintage-inspired interiors are so in right now, so it only makes sense to embrace these nostalgia-inducing elements.

And interior designer Liz Williams says it's easy to make them feel modern. "[They] bring a level of detail, texture, and visual interest that plain or hardback shades often lack," she says. "Their sculptural quality adds dimension, making even the simplest lamp feel more intentional and elevated."

And they're not just for those with cozy cottage-style interiors. "They work in a wide range of interior styles — from mid-century modern to more traditional spaces," Liz adds. "With endless options in fabric, size, and silhouette, they can be tailored to suit any room."

Below, I've found nine lamps with pleated shades from Walmart that serve big style for a low price.

off white lamp with a pleated shade
Ceramic Table Lamp With Pleated Fabric Shade

From its fluted ceramic base to the pleated linen shade, this lamp is a textural masterpiece. It's complete with a rocker switch, so you can easily adjust its light output to your needs. Its white color can blend perfectly with any room, but the textural look of this lamp makes it ten times more interesting.

lamp with a wavy metal base and a tilted pleated shade
Pleated Table Lamp

Looking to add some whimsical charm to your room? Opt for this lamp — its wavy base is playful and intriguing, and paired with a pleated shade, this lamp surely makes a statement. Its shade has a rotating feature, allowing you to deflect light to whichever part of the room you prefer.

lamp with a round wooden base and a pleated shade
Small Pleated Table Lamp

If you're obsessed with decorating with earth tones, try incorporating some earthy materials into your design — like this wooden table lamp. Its dark wood base tastefully complements its light brown pleated fabric shade.

table lamp with a brass base and a white pleated lampshade
Gold Brass Pleated Shade Table Lamp

How about a sleek gold base to accompany a pleated shade? This table lamp feels fresh, modern, and elegant, but still ties into traditional design with its pleated shade. The lamp itself is relatively small, which makes it a great table lamp for a bedroom.

rattan table lamp with a pleated shade
Rattan Base & Beige Shade Table Lamp

Pleated lampshades can truly complement any design style. This lamp leans towards the coastal interior design aesthetic because of its basket weave base, however its pleated shade adds a level of texture that makes for a balanced and visually interesting table lamp.

pleated lampshade for a ceiling light
Paper Origami Lamp Shade Ceiling Light Shade

Pleated lampshades aren't limited to just table lamps. A living room ceiling light can benefit from the textured detail of a pleated shade as well. This shade is made out of a delicate paper, giving it an effortlessly light and airy look. Style this on top of a hanging light bulb to create an ambient glow in your living room.

gold table lamp with a pleated shade
Small Pleated Table Lamp

With a wide and elongated lamp shade, this table lamp resembles a miniature parasol. It features a sleek, gold colored base along with a pleated fabric shade that can tilt to any angle of your choosing — allowing for a directioned light output. This lamp proves that vintage-inspired pleated shades can be fit for modern design.

table lamp with a clear glass base and a pleated shade
Retro Table Lamp With Pleated Empire Lamp Shade

This lamp seamlessly combines traditional style with modern flair. Its translucent glass bubble-like base feels contemporary and glamorous, while its pleated white shade adds some traditional charm. Together, this lamp is a flattering style that could certainly add some character to any room in your home.

black table lamp with a pleated shade
Metal Base Modern Table Lamp With Pleated Fabric Shade

No reading corner is complete without a reading lamp. This style is small but practical — it features a metal base and an elegant fabric shade that can shine ample light on your evening read. Plus, this lamp has a dimming feature, allowing you to adjust the light output to fit your needs.

While these options will certainly introduce a bit of style to your space, dust never does, so it's worth reading up on how to clean lampshades to keep them looking cute.

Devin Toolen
Devin Toolen
Style Editor

Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.

After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.

After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun

