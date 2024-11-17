How to Clean Lampshades — From Pleated Fabric to Glass, Here Are a Few Simple Steps You Can Follow

Lampshades, in different textures, colors, shapes, and sizes, have a way of adding a stylish feel to different parts of the home. But with time and use, lampshades can gather dust, dirt, and maybe even stains. That's why knowing how to clean them is essential and key to the longevity of your decor.

In high-traffic areas, cleanliness, even in the details, can make a significant impact. Ensuring that each element remains spotless requires knowing the right approach for every material, and knowing how to clean lampshades is just as important as knowing how to clean a sofa.

So whether you’re looking to clean a pleated lampshade or glass, we’ve got you covered. To maintain hygiene, your lampshades should ideally be cleaned every three months. The trick lies in the appropriate approach and here's what our experts have to say about it.

What You’ll Need

From pleated lampshades to glass, you're going to need the right tools to get to cleaning. Karina Toner, operations manager at Spekless Cleaning, and Daniel Brown, cleaning expert and CEO of Handy Cleaners, have put together a step-by-step guide on how to clean different types of lampshades.

Here are some of the tools Karina recommends for you to effectively clean them.

TOOLS:

• Mild detergent or baby shampoo like SoCal Suds & Company Organic Baby Shampoo from Amazon.

• Microfiber cloth — We like this Mr Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth from Amazon.

• Vacuum with a brush attachment

• Glass cleaner such as Method Glass & All Surface Cleaner from Walmart (for glass lampshades).

How to Clean a Pleated Fabric Lampshade

Whether it's your bedroom lighting or you're adding an extra addition to your entryway lighting ideas, knowing how to take care of and clean your pleated lampshades (correctly) will bring an aesthetic and stylish feel back into your home. Without further ado, here's what you can do to clean your lampshades.

Step 1: Dust it off gently

"Start by removing loose dust," says Karina. "Use your vacuum cleaner’s brush attachment on a low setting to gently clean the lampshade. If you don’t have a vacuum attachment, a microfiber cloth works well, or even a soft-bristled paintbrush to dust between the pleats."

Step 2: Spot clean for stains

If you notice any stains or dirty spots, Karina suggests mixing a small amount of mild detergent with lukewarm water. "Dip your sponge or cloth into the soapy water, wring it out so it’s just damp, and gently blot the stained area," continues Karina. "Be sure not to oversaturate the fabric—it’s best to use just a little moisture at a time."

Step 3: Rinse and blot dry

After cleaning the stain, use another clean, damp cloth (just water, no detergent) to blot the area and remove any soap residue. Once done, gently blot the lampshade with a dry towel to soak up excess moisture. Let it air dry completely before putting it back on the lamp.

Step 4: Deep clean (if necessary)

For more heavily soiled shades, you can take off the shade and use a large, clean sink or tub filled with lukewarm water and a bit of mild detergent. "Swish the shade around gently, focusing on the pleats," agrees Daniel. Rinse thoroughly with clean water and blot with towels to remove as much water as possible. Again, let the shade air dry fully before reattaching it.

Step 5: Final dusting touch-up

Once dry, give the lampshade a final dusting with a microfiber cloth or soft brush to remove any remaining dust or lint. This will ensure it looks fresh and new.

Here's a tip, you can also use a static duster, like this Eurow Electrostatsic Duster from Amazon to gently clean pleats without disturbing the fabric's delicate structure. For deeper dust removal, blow with a hairdryer set on the cool setting to blow the dust away, and for small spots, dab the area with soft white bread to lift dirt without wetting the material. These methods protect delicate fabrics effectively.

How to Clean a Glass Lampshade

Even your sleek, classy, and elegant glass lampshade will need tending to once in a while. With the sea glass decor trend making a comeback, it's important to know how to clean your stylish lamps and bring a sparkle back into your space.

Step 1: Remove and rinse

Gently remove the glass shade from the lamp and run it under lukewarm water to remove loose dust and debris.

Step 2: Prepare a cleaning solution

"Prepare a mix of warm water and mild dish soap," says Daniel. "Dip the soft sponge in it and gently scrub the glass. If your glass has texture on it, use a soft-bristled brush to work into the crevices."

Step 3: Flush and dry

Rinse the shade under clean water to remove the soap, and dry it off using a lint-free cloth or let it air dry completely before attaching.

Ensure you clean the glass lampshade with some warm water and denture tablets to remove grime effectively. Another tip is to mix equal parts of vinegar and water in a spray bottle, spray lightly, and then wipe off with a microfiber cloth to avoid streaks.

FAQs

What kind of fabric is best for a lampshade?

Cotton and linen fabric lampshades are highly recommended for their variety, durability, and ease of cleaning.

Remember to look for ones with a tight weave, too. Loose fabric weaves can fray and lose their shape quickly.