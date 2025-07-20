Skip the Linen Shade, These 'All Fabric' Table Lamps Are the New Way to Add Texture and Luminosity

It's no secret that the easiest way to make a room feel warmer and more welcoming is to add a bit of texture. It instantly softens the space, adding dimension and depth, and something you can snuggle into (sometimes literally). And while throws, cushion covers, and even your choice of seating are all obvious ways, I bet you've never thought about doing it through your choice of lamp.

Enter this fabric-covered lamp from H&M Home. It takes the best of the latest lighting trends (I'm looking at you, sculptural silk and paper lanterns) and transforms it into something perfect for the tabletop. And I'm not just talking about a fabric lampshade — that's too obvious — no, I'm talking about a tip-to-tip, fully fabric design.

What's especially alluring about this style from H&M (apart from the fact that it's currently 15% off) is how the fine fabric, which has been stretched over a metal frame, means that when switched on, the entire lamp will glow.

H&M Fabric-Covered Table Lamp £42.50 at H&M (US) Available in one white colorway, this fabric-stretched table lamp feels way more expensive than its sub-£50 price tag. With an intriguing silhouette, it's reminiscent of the silk pendant lights that have become particularly popular in the last year, but comes at a fraction of the cost.





Fabric lamps are not a completely new thing, though. And in fact, when it comes to lampshades, textured fabrics like linen are quite a common option.

But to take the trend and give it a bit of a modern twist, why not continue the fabric all over the lamp? Below, I've found three more fully fabric lamp designs to shop right now.

Tessuto Table Lamp in Natural £111 at Heal's Just to prove this trend has designer pedigree, just look at this fabric-covered lamp from Heal's. Currently marked down from £139, it features a timeless silhouette and textured linen finish that helps it add softness and warmth to the room. It's a piece you'll love for years to come, that's for sure. Alma White Bouclé Desk & Table Light £78 at Oliver Bonas By now, bouclé feels like its surpassed being a trend, and officially moved into the timeless category. It's an option with everything — sofas, cushions, throws, and yes, you guessed it, now table lamps. Green Bouclé Table Lamp £75 at Barker & Stonehouse And to take your bouclé lamp trend that one step further, why not try it in this gorgeous olive green color? A slightly taller style, with a retro-inspired silhouette, it will bring an eye-catching touch of texture to whichever room you style it in.

Not quite found what you were looking for? Check out some of the best British lighting brands for timeless pieces that are bound to add texture to a room in their own way.