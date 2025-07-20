Skip the Linen Shade, These 'All Fabric' Table Lamps Are the New Way to Add Texture and Luminosity
Want to add instant warmth and softness to your space? I've had a bright idea
It's no secret that the easiest way to make a room feel warmer and more welcoming is to add a bit of texture. It instantly softens the space, adding dimension and depth, and something you can snuggle into (sometimes literally). And while throws, cushion covers, and even your choice of seating are all obvious ways, I bet you've never thought about doing it through your choice of lamp.
Enter this fabric-covered lamp from H&M Home. It takes the best of the latest lighting trends (I'm looking at you, sculptural silk and paper lanterns) and transforms it into something perfect for the tabletop. And I'm not just talking about a fabric lampshade — that's too obvious — no, I'm talking about a tip-to-tip, fully fabric design.
What's especially alluring about this style from H&M (apart from the fact that it's currently 15% off) is how the fine fabric, which has been stretched over a metal frame, means that when switched on, the entire lamp will glow.
Available in one white colorway, this fabric-stretched table lamp feels way more expensive than its sub-£50 price tag. With an intriguing silhouette, it's reminiscent of the silk pendant lights that have become particularly popular in the last year, but comes at a fraction of the cost.
Fabric lamps are not a completely new thing, though. And in fact, when it comes to lampshades, textured fabrics like linen are quite a common option.
But to take the trend and give it a bit of a modern twist, why not continue the fabric all over the lamp? Below, I've found three more fully fabric lamp designs to shop right now.
Just to prove this trend has designer pedigree, just look at this fabric-covered lamp from Heal's. Currently marked down from £139, it features a timeless silhouette and textured linen finish that helps it add softness and warmth to the room. It's a piece you'll love for years to come, that's for sure.
Not quite found what you were looking for? Check out some of the best British lighting brands for timeless pieces that are bound to add texture to a room in their own way.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.