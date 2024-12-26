"The Big Light" Is Back — Silk Shades Are the Sculptural Light Every Stylish Room Will Be Sporting in 2025
Forget rice paper, we're all about silk now, and these "super-sized, light-softening, and sculptural" fittings tick all the boxes
Maximalists rejoice! The resurgence in popularity of the '70s-famous rice paper lampshade has spawned a much more sophisticated cousin: the sculptural silk shade.
It's all over interior designers' 'grams, and I'm predicting this lighting trend will be everywhere in 2025 (so get there before your friends do).
"I was here first-time around for the renaissance of rice paper shades — in the '70s, we had one in every room and I thought they were wondrous: super-sized, light-softening and sculptural," says Lucy Searle, our Content Director here at Livingetc. "However fashion-forward they seemed back then, they were also pretty cheap-looking and easily damaged. So, the new popularity of their sculptural shape and over-sized proportions, matched with much tougher, more expensive-looking silk construction is super welcome."
“Although usually beautiful and sculptural as design pieces, the true appeal of these shades is in the delicate light they cast onto your interiors," explains Sarah Spiteri, Global Brand director at Livingetc. "They are ideal for rooms where you want to be able to use 'The Big Light' without having a harsh glare, and rooms where you see the light a lot from underneath."
Hang one large or three of these pendant lights over your dining table, or one oversized shade as a bedroom lighting idea that will create a soft, serene glow. These pendants exemplify Wabi-Sabi minimalism with their organic structure, while simultaneously adding a touch of playfulness.
Sarah shares that she has personally used Beata Heuman’s Moon Lights throughout her hallways and the glow is just divine. "I also chose the Northern pendant by Morten & Jonas for my guest bedroom — its light is wonderfully welcoming and soft.”
Love the look? This is where to buy yours, before your design-forward friends pip you to the (lamp)post.
20% Off
Price: $88.68 Was: $236.56
Size: 40 cm
Price: $162.99 — Up to 10% off with code 5FZJRT5D if you qualify
Size: 50cm
10% Off
Price: $89.99, Was: $99.99
Size: 15.7"
Every room is a little cozier when there is a soft glow hanging overhead — and these silk pendant lights are the upgraded take on paper lanterns that the design world has been waiting for.
Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
