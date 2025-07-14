21 Super Shoppable Homewares for Under £30 — Small Spends That Will Create Big Shifts In Your Style
With prices this affordable, adding to cart has never been easier
It's a cliché as old as time: sometimes the smallest things can make the biggest difference, but when it comes to furnishing your home, it's a fact you simply can't deny. Small tweaks, a simple swap, or a new addition to your coffee table, console, or shelf can completely transform the way it looks.
And when I say small, I'm not just referring to the actual size of the item, but it's price, too. You don't have to splash out — sometimes scoring something that looks way more expensive than it was gives it an added layer of joy.
To prove my point, I've scoured the internet to find 20 pieces of home decor, all for £30 or less. With a budget this itty bitty, you might even be able to justify a few things.
Baby blue and brown could just be the color combination of the season, and this coffee mug is case in point. Plus, the slightly-wonky lines give it that organic, human touch which has a wonderful sense of whimsy. Don't like these colors? There are four others to choose from.
Records players seem to be the thing right now, and if you're anything like me, setting up your station is as much about how it looks as how it sounds. That's why your vinyl storage ideas matter, and this rack makes them a work of art in the room. (And if you don't have records — sub out the vinyl for magazines.)
In a turn no one saw coming, dippy eggs seem to be the breakfast du jour right now — at least that was the case for me on a recent trip to Copenhagen. And just like with anything else, that means there's an opportunity for a decorative statement, and I just don't think it gets better than these egg cups.
Look — this may be an unexpected addition, but it's something that caught my eye recently. As a firm believer that everything provides an opportunity for prettiness, tell me why I would ever opt for Colgate when I could have a toothpaste as good-looking as this? (And reviews say it works, too.)
As the non-cook in our household, these are words I live by. And as far as quoted-decor goes, this plate feels fun and playful, but not too kitsch — the perfect median. Whether you use it as a small cheese board, by a full set, or style it on your wall, just remember: always be polite to the chef.
I've had my eye on this resin tray from ferm LIVING for a while now, not just because it looks like it's made of marble, but because of a) the price point, and b) the fact it comes in a range of sizes (and colors) that all stack together, and create the perfect place to display (or hide) your little pieces.
Okay, I have had this coffee cup holder in my checkout for months now. My partner thinks it's perfectly ridiculous, but I think it's ridiculously perfect. Necessary? Absolutely not. But would I feel like my best self strutting down the street holding my takeaway coffee like this? Without a doubt. And that's what counts, right?
And if I were to buy the previous piece of art, I'd also add this bright blue frame to the cart — the perfect contrast to make the whole vignette really sing. Colorful frames are trending right now, as it's an easy way to completely shift the look and feel of your art.
With the warmer weather, it's time to switch out your bigger, heavier blankets for something lighter and more breathable. For that, you can't beat a muslin blanket — the perfect thin layer to add in the evening. And this one from H&M is such a beautiful dark, dirty olive green that almost looks chocolate in some light.
Another pretty candle on offer: this stacked design comes in so many different colorways, you're sure to find one that suits your style. My pick? The blue and white option. What's more, each candle is hand-poured by Fair Trade artisans and has an approximate burn time of 30 hours (if you choose to burn it, that is).
I've had my eye on a far more expensive set of borosilicate glasses with a similar swirling pattern, so you bet when I stumbled upon this one from Mango (on sale, no less), I added it straight to my cart. There are different sizes, colors, and styles to choose from, too, so I'll be mixing and matching for sure.
In case you missed it, Luminous Blue is set to be the color of 2027, and it seems that Arket got the memo with this range of home decor from French brand Chevalier Diffusion. My pick of the pack? These shell-style kitchen tongs that would elevate any table they're set on.
If you're not already on to Mango's homewares range, you're seriously missing out. It's got high street price tags, but high end style, and this butter yellow metal tray is case in point. Its simplicity transcends trends, and feels like something I'd be able to use all over my home for years to come.
I picked up a similar set of swallows while on holidays in Marseille recently, and love how they add a playful touch to our walls. When it comes to styling, it's all about where you position them: chasing each other around a corner, staggered up a wall, or separately throughout your home... the choice is yours.
Paper lanterns being popular is no new thing, but I've never come across a style with broderie anglaise before, and I can only imagine how beautiful the shadows cast across your wall must be. For £9, who knows what the quality will be like, but it feels worth the risk to me.
When it comes to new bedding, people often think it's a big commitment, but you'd be surprised the difference you can make by just switching out some new pillowcases. This striped olive green set would go with so many other bedding colors, and remind me of a French chateau or country escape.
Got a bigger budget to spend? Let me introduce you to The Fifty, an extensive edit of all my favorite homewares to shop each season. Hopefully you'll find everything you're looking for there.
