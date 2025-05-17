5 Things You Should Definitely Thrift For Your Living Room Styling — "A Few Pieces Add Instant Soul"

Sprinkling thrifted pieces throughout your living room decor helps curate your individual style, as well as spark conversation. These pieces have patina that tells a story, gives a space a bit more 'grit', and is a more sustainable way to style. But knowing how to distinguish trash from treasure — what to look for and what to walk away from, is hard (and I'm speaking from experience).

So, I asked the experts. "Thrifting for your living room ensures you're bringing home pieces with real presence — objects shaped by hand, not churned out in factories," says Susannah Cameron, an antiques expert and owner of homewares store, Chez Pluie.

Even modern living room ideas can benefit from a bit of old-world, lived-in charm. But what works best? A landscape painting, a matching set of antique lounge chairs, a lamp that shines with Art Nouveau style — it all depends on the story you want to tell. Below, those in the know share the living room styling pieces they always keep an eye out for, and how to thrift them well.

1. Almost Anything That Comes in a Set or Pair

These vintage-looking armchairs create a dialogue between themselves, instantly bringing the room to life. (Image credit: William Jess Laird. Design: BUILTIN Studio. Styling: Marianna Marcki)

So, what's one thing to always look for when sourcing vintage and antiques for your living room? "If you can find a pair of matching club or armchairs, get them. Pairs are so hard to find, but these kinds of sets always look great in a living room," says Livingetc's antique and vintage expert, Virginia Chamlee.

Pairs and sets help to create symmetry and balance in interior design, and save you from the hassle of having to combine different styles side by side. Plus, living rooms are the hub of conversation, hang-outs, and most socializing in the home, so it makes sense you'd want space for two, especially when it comes to seating.

But remember, sets refers to more than just seats. Look out for lamps, side tables, book ends, wall sconces, and even smaller styling objects.

Pair of Petites Bergeres Armchairs £1,034.61 at 1stDibs These petite bergere armchairs on 1st Dibs have quickly become my new obsession. Plus, the polka dot print gives this matching chair set a contemporary touch.

Virginia Chamlee Social Links Navigation Vintage and Antique Expert Virginia Chamlee is a longtime writer, artist, antiques dealer, and the author of the best-selling book, Big Thrift Energy. She's been collecting and selling vintage furniture and home decor for the better part of a decade now. Her home has been published in numerous interiors publications, for which she also contributes to as a design writer. In her spare time, she also publishes a regular Substack newsletter all about shopping for and styling vintage pieces in your home, called What's Left.

2. Lamps — For Your Floor, Table, and Walls

The vintage lamp on this living room desk adds a bit of old-world charm while still blending harmoniously with the other furniture. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Alex Morrison Interiors, Harry Leckie Interiors)

It goes without saying that good living room lighting ideas can make or break your space, but they're not just purely practical — they can (and should) be treated like decorations, too. And that's what makes them ideal pieces to thrift, Virginia explains.

Unique, decorative lighting can be very expensive, so finding something slightly quirky and eye-catching secondhand is always worthwhile. "I'm particularly fond of bouillotte lamps," says Susannah Cameron. "They’re named after a French card game that was all the rage in the late 18th century, and were originally designed to sit in the middle of round gaming tables."

But a word of warning when thrifting lighting: "Remember to plug them in before you leave to be sure they don't need to be rewired," says Virginia.

Antique French Bouillotte Desk Lamp £531 at Chez Pluie This piece is a handsome Louis XVI brass and tole Bouillotte lamp from the 1800s. Originally made for candles and now converted and wired for electricity, it features three lights and would look perfect in living room.

Susannah Cameron Social Links Navigation Antique and Vintage Expert Susannah Cameron is the co-founder of Chez Pluie, a trusted destination for French antiques, based permanently in Provence. With a particular obsession for antique pottery and a deep knowledge of European decorative arts, she sources soulful, timeworn pieces from brocantes and flea markets across France. Susannah holds a Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Design, and Bachelor of Property and Construction from the University of Melbourne. Her eye for form, patina, and provenance is grounded in design training and years of hands-on experience in the field.

3. Vintage Ceramics and Unique Artwork

Small vintage decor and antique accessories make the perfect styling pieces for your living room coffee table. (Image credit: Chicago Studio)

One thing that both Virginia and Susannah strongly agree on is thrifting art and ceramics for your living room.

"A few handmade pieces add instant soul — 19th-century French confit pots, glazed pitchers from Vallauris, old tobacco jars," says Susannah. "They have that lovely, timeworn patina, and most can double as vases for garden clippings or market flowers."

Patterned trays and ceramic pots also make the perfect catch-all on your living room coffee table. "I love thrifting vessels — boxes with lids, low bowls, oversized ashtrays — which can function as both beautiful objects and storage bins," says Virginia. "I use a variety of sculptural bowls and boxes to house everything from claw clips for my hair to matchbooks. I also love vintage ceramic Italian baskets to house remotes for the television."

In fact, one of her favorite thrift finds was a chic Tic-Tac-Toe set from an estate sale. "It looks so artful on a coffee table or cocktail table," she says, "but it's fun to play with guests, too. If anything, it's a conversation piece."

And, of course, always keep an eye out for statement artwork. "One or two antique portraits can bring such warmth and personality to a space," says Susannah. "A landscape or still life is also an easy way to 'add a window' to another world."

1960s Italian Marble Tray £80 at vinterior.co This piece is hand-carved from solid natural marble, displaying stunning natural variations throughout. Perfect for styling on a mantle piece or coffee table.

4. Designer Seating

Vintage seating provides the perfect place to sit and snuggle up, and gives you a good excuse to reupholster the cushions into your own unique style. (Image credit: The 1818 Collective)

Next on the list to look out for? A sofa or reading chair that is still in good shape. "Couches are notoriously expensive. To be able to find them for less (and by shopping sustainably) is such a better option than purchasing new," says Virginia. "I got a Vladimir Kagan couch on Craigslist once that was the ultimate score."

And while finding an iconic sofa design secondhand does sound like the dream, it might also be worth scrubbing up on your knowledge of how to clean a sofa, so you can give your secondhand find a bit of a refresh (who knows how long it's been there for).

"A cozy armchair — like a classic fauteuil bergère — brings instant character to a living room, especially when it’s vintage or antique," adds Susannah. "If you're lucky enough to find one with fabric you love, all the better, but if not, it's easy to reupholster a sofa and make it your own."

Chez Pluie Early 20th-Century Mahogany Reclining Chair in the Style of Morris £2,261 at chezpluie.com Who knew a recliner could be so chic? This sophisticated early 20th-century mahogany reclining chair, or "fauteuil à crémaillère," draws inspiration from the iconic Morris chair of the Arts and Crafts movement.

5. Unique Storage or Display Cases

Not only does a thrifted cabinet tell a story, but you can fill it with memories, photographs, or more vintage items that speak to you. (Image credit: Soho Management London Ltd)

Furniture simply isn't made like it used to be, so don't forget to look for larger pieces for your living room too.

Susannah says she always looks for Cabinets de Curiosités. "They were popular in 16th to 18th-century Europe, especially in France, as deeply individual collections of marvels," she explains. They'd display everything from rare minerals and old scientific instruments, to coins, shells, taxidermy, and travel-worn treasures.

These days, they're perfect for filling with photographs, catch-alls, vases, and trinkets. "It was about wonder, storytelling, and a slightly mischievous refusal to conform. That spirit still feels so right for decorating a living room," says Susannah.

It’s worth starting with a proper cabinet — a vitrine, glazed armoire, or glass-fronted hutch — to house your collections. If you’re short on space, a simple console can work just as well, though.

"Let it hold a quiet mix of things you’ve gathered over time, and light it gently with an antique lamp with a fabric shade, and suddenly, the whole space shifts," says Susannah.

Vinterior Antique 20th Century Good Quality Display Cabinet In Oak £465 at vinterior.co I can picture this piece styled with both contemporary and more retro-inspired designs. It stands on turned feet, has six shelves, is 134.5cm high, and features a raised gallery back.



But as the saying goes, 'one mans trash is another's treasure' so just as much as it's important to know what to thrift for your living room, it's also important to know the things you should never buy from a thrift store — and lucky for you, we've got a guide on that, too.