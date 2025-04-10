Lone Fox's Drew Michael Scott Drops a Vintage Capsule with Joon Loloi (And Some Seriously Good Tips For Thrifting Antiques)

Walk into Round Top — the tented microcosm, the country, the universe — and you’ll find yourself in the beautiful chaos of The Show. That’s what the locals call it: one of the largest and longest-running antique markets in the world, held three times a year in Texas and attracting everyone from seasoned dealers to off-duty designers and serious vintage obsessives. It’s where you go when you’re after something with soul — or, in Drew Michael Scott’s case, a full capsule collection.

Drew, better known by his handle @lonefoxhome, returned to Round Top to source the second iteration of his collaboration with Joon Loloi — a tightly edited vintage capsule that deepens the shared appreciation for storied textiles established in their first launch earlier this year. That collection drew from historic references — verdure tapestries reinterpreted as rugs, for instance — but this time, the history isn’t inspiration. It is the product.

And while Earth Month is the perfect time to remind ourselves that the most sustainable option is often what already exists, vintage shopping (especially at a place like Round Top) can be daunting. How do you navigate the sheer scale? Is there a wishlist involved? A haggle strategy? Do you go in blind or with a plan?

Luckily, Drew’s done the digging. Whether you're sourcing for a collection or just trying to score your next great piece, the tips below apply. Consider this your guide on how to thrift with intention — from someone who’s made the chaos look easy.

Image 1 of 3 Vintage is the ultimate reminder that trends cycle back around. Take this Brutalist-style candelabra — a one-of-a-kind antique find that echoes today’s design sensibilities. (Image credit: Joon Loloi) Once used to transport liquids, this antique wicker demijohn now has the opportunity for a creative reuse: as a vase, for example. (Image credit: Joon Loloi) While $499 might be the norm for generic wall art prints (palm trees, pop art, etc.), this one-of-a-kind piece from the capsule collaboration is priced the same — and looks far more interesting above your sofa. (Image credit: Joon Loloi)

First and foremost: "Throw FOMO out the window — you're never going to see everything," Drew says. At Round Top, "there will be incredible pieces with 'sold' tags, and hundreds of vendors whose booths you'll never see. You have to be okay with that! It just means it wasn't meant to be.”

He recommends making a loose list of booths you want to visit — but take the scenic route. “They stretch on for miles, so stop by a few along the way.” The same goes outside of the fair circuit — compile a roster of shops to hit and see where it takes you.

While an item wishlist is helpful, don’t get too specific. “I never suggest going vintage shopping with anything too specific in mind; you'll always end up disappointed,” he says.

“Instead, keep your list more general. You might not find a 300-year-old French Rococo gilded mirror that's 30"x40" with shell details and within your budget, but if you keep an open mind, you're sure to leave with a mirror you'll be excited about!”

Image 1 of 2 Only at Round Top: a mysteriously weathered black catchall. (Image credit: Joon Loloi) Details matter. Here, a silver-plated pitcher, hand-selected by Drew, adds a storied elegance to the collection. (Image credit: Joon Loloi)

The most reliable filter in any buzzy, product-filled environment is your own personal style. “I love and am inspired by so many pieces, but I’ll pass on them if they don’t fit the style of my home or my online store. Just because something is beautiful doesn’t mean it’s right for you!”

“Take photos of anything you like,” Drew suggests. “Go through your photos after, then go back for what you want to buy… Try walking the opposite way through the store for a fresh perspective — you'll likely spot things you missed before. I also love starting a pile at the register, adding to it whenever I find things I know are definite yeses.”

You can try Round Top yourself, sure — or browse Etsy (Drew’s favorite secondhand furniture store). But the easiest way to thrift like a pro? His capsule collab with Joon Loloi.

Ahead, Drew's best pulls.

“You often hear, 'They don’t make them like they used to,' and it's so true,” shares Drew. “Not only are vintage pieces usually of higher quality, but they also have a unique feeling that new pieces can't replicate. There's something special about knowing these items have already lived a life or two before you get to carry on their legacy in your own home. Sure, they may have some dings, nicks, and scratches, but that only adds to their charm. It's hard to describe exactly what vintage pieces bring to a room that new ones can't, but they definitely have more soul.”

Infinitely cooler — and sustainable, too. Got your eye on a specific style? Our vintage and antiques expert has shared how to thrift a 1970s furniture aesthetic, without it look kitschy, of course.