8 Things You Should Thrift for Your Garden That Will Give Your Outdoor Space More Life and Soul

Thrifting is a lifestyle that has quickly caught on among the interiors-obsessed, and for good reason. If you know what to look for and you search in the right spots, you will go in empty-handed and come out with a decorative gem and a haggled price tag that feels triumphant.

Dialing back to the first pillar of how to thrift like a pro, it's important to know what's worth thrifting and what to leave to the brick-and-mortar stores. And since modern gardens are the living spaces under the spotlight this season, I figured it's worth doing a bit of recon to help fellow thrifters find the new (old) accessory of their dreams.

So let's hear from vintage and antique experts with the thrifting gene and an eye for style.

1. Vintage Sculptures

Ditch the lengthy price tags and thrift your sculptures instead. (Image credit: Vinterior)

As I weaved my way through this year's Chelsea Flower Show, there was one standout trend that I have not stopped thinking about, and that's garden sculptures. But with the heavy price tag tied to most of these artful pieces, it can be a tough retail decision to justify.

However, lucky for us, vintage and antique expert Virginia Chamlee tells me that garden statues are one of the best things to thrift.

"I have a funky little, Matisse-like sculpture of a man I thrifted at Goodwill, and he's great for a garden because he gets better with age," she says. "And dreamy ivy can grow on and around him."

Virginia Chamlee Social Links Navigation Vintage and Antique Expert Virginia Chamlee is a longtime writer, artist, antiques dealer, and the author of the best-selling book, Big Thrift Energy. She's been collecting and selling vintage furniture and home decor for the better part of a decade now. Her home has been published in numerous interiors publications, for which she also contributes to as a design writer. In her spare time, she also publishes a regular Substack newsletter all about shopping for and styling vintage pieces in your home, called What's Left.

2. Antique Biot Jars

To be used as elegant storage or displayed in style. (Image credit: Chez Pluie)

When thrifting for your garden, Susannah Cameron, co-founder of Chez Pluie and antique expert, tells me that antique biot jars are an underrated find that are easy to source if you like the style of a Mediterranean garden.

How do you spot them? "Well, biot jars are sunbaked terracotta amphorae from the eponymous Provençal village, once used as humble vessels for storing both olives and olive oil," says Susannah.

"They’re coveted for their sculptural heft and variety of scale, having been made in sizes ranging from petite to monumental. Eighteenth-century examples are typically more upright, echoing the silhouette of an olive, while 19th-century jars are more voluptuous and lusciously round."

Whether perched on a plinth or nestled among greenery, she finds that they make a striking focal point. Her favorite way to style them: "Lit from below at night, their curves take on a moon-like glow, radiating a distinctly Mediterranean poetry."

Susannah Cameron Social Links Navigation Antique and Vintage Expert Susannah Cameron is the co-founder of Chez Pluie, a trusted destination for French antiques, based permanently in Provence. With a particular obsession for antique pottery and a deep knowledge of European decorative arts, she sources soulful, timeworn pieces from brocantes and flea markets across France. Susannah holds a Bachelor of Architecture, Bachelor of Design, and Bachelor of Property and Construction from the University of Melbourne. Her eye for form, patina, and provenance is grounded in design training and years of hands-on experience in the field.

3. Iron Benches

A secondhand iron bench offers the perfect traditional finishing touch. (Image credit: Virginia Chamlee)

"Iron benches are another one of my favorite things to thrift for a garden," says Virginia. "They serve as great daybeds for the outdoors, and you can modernize them with fun, weather-resistant upholstery (or just keep it classic, with a stripe)."

And it seems that iron furniture is a hot item to scour secondhand, since Susannah also claims iron-made garden furniture as absolutely thrift-worthy. "Antique iron furniture is an easy way to add French flavor to any garden or courtyard," she notes.

"These pieces mix easily — gathered around a summer kitchen table, set on gravel beneath an old tree, or paired with a marble table for a quiet corner in the garden. Low maintenance and sturdy, they’re built to withstand the elements and only become more beautiful with time and weather."

Now, if you're convinced that this hardy material is exactly what you need to inject some history into your backyard, Chez Pluie's cast iron metal selection is definitely worth eyeing.

4. Outdoor Bistro Sets

Ideal for outdoor entertainment or personal al fresco sunning. (Image credit: Virginia Chamlee)

Introducing a simple garden table with chairs is a wonderful way to anchor a space and allow your backyard to double as a hosting space. If you're over the manicured aesthetic and you prefer your furniture with a little personality, then vintage bistro sets should be on your thrift list.

"Outdoor bistro sets are also great things to thrift because you can actually use them for al fresco dining or just use the table and chairs separately," says Virginia. "In a larger garden, a round table can almost serve as a foyer table for an entryway, creating a space on which to display flowers and plants."

So if you have a garden party on the books and you're looking to refresh your outdoor nook, keep an eye out for a charming bistro set to wow your guests.

5. Wrought Iron Decor

Labelled the best material for secondhand garden finds. (Image credit: Chez Pluie)

Since shopping vintage doesn't necessarily equate to being easy on the pocket, it's important to be picky with what you source. And of course, find pieces that are truly worth your buck.

When it comes to thrifting for your garden, it's important to ask yourself which outdoor furniture lasts the longest. And as far as sturdy materials go, wrought iron is a no-brainer.

And if you frequent Facebook Marketplace for thrifted items, then Virginia's tip for finding beautiful wrought iron decor is worth picking up on. "I wrote about this for my Substack recently, but Facebook Marketplace abounds with misspelled listings," she says. "Instead of searching for wrought iron pieces for your garden, try searching for 'rod iron.' I promise, it works."

6. Oversized Planters

Naturally patinaed and charmingly dramatic — need I say more? (Image credit: Chez Pluie)

Container gardening is the trend lending verdure to roomy backyards and small outdoor spaces alike. One of the key aspects to growing a stylish potted garden is to select the best outdoor planters for your space. And as it turns out, thrifting is the way to go.

"Planters are so expensive, so I make it a point to look for large terracotta pieces when I'm out thrifting," says Virginia. "I once found someone's entire collection, and I bought it all. I think I spent $20 a pop for some large terracotta pieces that easily would have cost hundreds each."

My advice is to first identify the planter styles that match the aesthetic at play in your garden, and from there you can narrow the search by material, color, or century.

7. Copper and Zinc Watering Cans

Ignore the task they were made for and let them sit pretty for a while. (Image credit: Vinterior)

When I think of rustic garden thrifts, watering cans are quick to flood my mind. And although the thrifted variety rarely makes a case for actually watering houseplants, every time I spot one of them, I can't help but romanticize the idea of accessorizing with them, and it turns out I'm not alone in my design daydreams.

"Watering cans, though everyday implements, make an unexpected decorative accent in the garden. Eighteenth-century examples, often in burnished copper with hand-riveted seams and rounded heads, are increasingly rare," says Susannah.

"By the early 20th century, most were made of zinc and now show a soft verdigris patina. They look wonderful lined up on steps, used as vases, or displayed in a group for a bigger impact. Practical and unfussy, they bring both history and character to an outdoor space."

8. Salvaged Finds

Thrifting takes patience but the following results can be especially rewarding. (Image credit: Chez Pluie)

Last but not least, and a little mysteriously miscellaneous, Susannah suggests looking for salvaged finds amidst the trove of thrifted items at your local secondhand store.

"Salvaged finds add a sense of story to the garden, turning overlooked objects into surprising decorative accents. Old weathervanes, lightning rods, enamel signs, and clock faces can be mounted on a wall, hung on a shed, or propped casually in a corner," she comments.

"The iron heads of old garden tools — forks, rakes, spades — can be spiked directly into the soil as a playful touch among the planting. The key is in the way that they’re arranged."

Chez Pluie has a neat collection of salvaged finds to scroll through, but this 20th-century tall terracotta 'L’épi de faîtage' roof finial from Provence is my pick of the moment if you're looking for decor to elevate your outdoor space.

Before you venture into the depths of crowded vintage stores on the hunt for your next garden find, I recommend familiarizing yourself with 2025's garden trends to help cater your search for your space.