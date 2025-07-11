This Big Green Egg Oven-To-Table Range May Just Be This Summer's Hottest Collaboration to Round Out Your Outdoor Hosting Gear

Heritage cookware brands Falcon Enamelware and Big Green Egg have come together this summer, combining their expertise and style in a new oven-to-table cookware collection that's going to change how we entertain outdoors in a big way.

Aesthetically speaking, the two brands represent different design eras — Falcon Enamelware has been found in picnic baskets since the 1920s, while Big Green Egg is a product of the 70s. Together, they've developed a range of enamelware that can be used on the BBQ, while stylish enough to put straight on the table.

It can withstand temperatures of up to 270°C and can be prepared in an oven, on a hob, or in your Big Green Egg (available from John Lewis). "Having used both Big Green Egg and Falcon Enamelware for many years, I was super excited about this collaboration," says Michelin green star-chef Chantelle Nicholson, owner of London-based restaurant Apricity, an ambassador for the outdoor kitchen range.

Chef Chantelle Nicholson preparing a focaccia using the Falcon Enamelware x Big Green Egg collection. Big Green Egg) (Image credit: Matt Austin. Range: Falcon Enamelware

In a nod to both brands, the colorway reflects their signatures: ice white enamelware with a racing green trim. Porcelain-fused onto heavyweight steel, each piece is super durable and resistant to chemicals and staining. All Falcon Enamelware is also dishwasher safe.

At £95, the complete oven-to-table bundle includes a plate (compatible with Large and XL EGGs), a dish (compatible with MiniMax, Large, and XL EGGs), and an oval tray (which fits on MiniMax, Large, and XL EGGs), but you can also buy each piece individually.

Below, we've shared some other Falconware and Big Green Egg accessories worth stocking up on in preparation for all your outdoor dining ideas this season.

Are you a particular fan of cooking outdoors over an open flame? If so, Le Creuset also released a BBQ collection earlier this year, and it's just as stylish (and sturdy) as you'd expect from the classic cast-iron cookware brand.