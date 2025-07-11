This Big Green Egg Oven-To-Table Range May Just Be This Summer's Hottest Collaboration to Round Out Your Outdoor Hosting Gear
Summer hosting is about to get a hole lot better thanks to this range that goes straight from the flames to the table
Heritage cookware brands Falcon Enamelware and Big Green Egg have come together this summer, combining their expertise and style in a new oven-to-table cookware collection that's going to change how we entertain outdoors in a big way.
Aesthetically speaking, the two brands represent different design eras — Falcon Enamelware has been found in picnic baskets since the 1920s, while Big Green Egg is a product of the 70s. Together, they've developed a range of enamelware that can be used on the BBQ, while stylish enough to put straight on the table.
It can withstand temperatures of up to 270°C and can be prepared in an oven, on a hob, or in your Big Green Egg (available from John Lewis). "Having used both Big Green Egg and Falcon Enamelware for many years, I was super excited about this collaboration," says Michelin green star-chef Chantelle Nicholson, owner of London-based restaurant Apricity, an ambassador for the outdoor kitchen range.
In a nod to both brands, the colorway reflects their signatures: ice white enamelware with a racing green trim. Porcelain-fused onto heavyweight steel, each piece is super durable and resistant to chemicals and staining. All Falcon Enamelware is also dishwasher safe.
At £95, the complete oven-to-table bundle includes a plate (compatible with Large and XL EGGs), a dish (compatible with MiniMax, Large, and XL EGGs), and an oval tray (which fits on MiniMax, Large, and XL EGGs), but you can also buy each piece individually.
Below, we've shared some other Falconware and Big Green Egg accessories worth stocking up on in preparation for all your outdoor dining ideas this season.
You can't plan an outdoor kitchen without a Big Green Egg. This size is compatible with the dish and oval tray from the oven-to-table collection, but if you want to fit the plate too, you can size up to the Large Egg BBQ, also available at John Lewis.
While your serving dishes may be able to go straight from the flames to the table, your guests still need something to eat from and this enamel dinner plate is the perfect way to complete the set. Complete with a navy trim, it gives a true bistro aesthetic.
Got a large group you're cooking for? This clever expander rack is compatible with a large Egg and lets you double the amount of grill space on your BBQ. It's made from a high-quality and extra durable stainless steel, and currently has a 4.8/5-star rating on Amazon.
Before you start anything, it's worth scrubbing up on how to best cook on a Big Green Egg, as it's completely different to most other cooking methods. This cookbook by Ray "Dr BBQ" Lampe is a great place to start.
While a big upfront expense, this bundle include a Large Egg BBQ with a built-in timber bench, so you've got your outdoor kitchen done in one. Made from Eucalyptus, it's built on castors so you can move it around should you need, too.
Are you a particular fan of cooking outdoors over an open flame? If so, Le Creuset also released a BBQ collection earlier this year, and it's just as stylish (and sturdy) as you'd expect from the classic cast-iron cookware brand.
Cheyenne is a homes writer and journalist living in South London. She contributes to Livingetc and has previously written for British Vogue and FT Weekend. Outside of her work covering home design and trends, she loves designing and renovating spaces for family and friends and never shies away from an estate sale or auction.