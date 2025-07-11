This Big Green Egg Oven-To-Table Range May Just Be This Summer's Hottest Collaboration to Round Out Your Outdoor Hosting Gear

Summer hosting is about to get a hole lot better thanks to this range that goes straight from the flames to the table

big green egg in garden with baking tray with focaccia being places on it
(Image credit: Matt Austin. Range: Falcon Enamelware x Big Green Egg)
Heritage cookware brands Falcon Enamelware and Big Green Egg have come together this summer, combining their expertise and style in a new oven-to-table cookware collection that's going to change how we entertain outdoors in a big way.

Aesthetically speaking, the two brands represent different design eras — Falcon Enamelware has been found in picnic baskets since the 1920s, while Big Green Egg is a product of the 70s. Together, they've developed a range of enamelware that can be used on the BBQ, while stylish enough to put straight on the table.

It can withstand temperatures of up to 270°C and can be prepared in an oven, on a hob, or in your Big Green Egg (available from John Lewis). "Having used both Big Green Egg and Falcon Enamelware for many years, I was super excited about this collaboration," says Michelin green star-chef Chantelle Nicholson, owner of London-based restaurant Apricity, an ambassador for the outdoor kitchen range.

close up of falcon enamelware x big green egg collaboration cooking foccacia

Chef Chantelle Nicholson preparing a focaccia using the Falcon Enamelware x Big Green Egg collection.

(Image credit: Matt Austin. Range: Falcon Enamelware x Big Green Egg)

In a nod to both brands, the colorway reflects their signatures: ice white enamelware with a racing green trim. Porcelain-fused onto heavyweight steel, each piece is super durable and resistant to chemicals and staining. All Falcon Enamelware is also dishwasher safe.

At £95, the complete oven-to-table bundle includes a plate (compatible with Large and XL EGGs), a dish (compatible with MiniMax, Large, and XL EGGs), and an oval tray (which fits on MiniMax, Large, and XL EGGs), but you can also buy each piece individually.

Falcon Enamelware X Big Green Egg Oven to Table Tray
Falcon Enamelware X Big Green Egg
Oven to Table Tray

Falcon Enamelware X Big Green Egg Oven to Table Plate
Falcon Enamelware X Big Green Egg
Oven to Table Plate

Falcon Enamelware X Big Green Egg Oven to Table Dish
Falcon Enamelware X Big Green Egg
Oven to Table Dish

Below, we've shared some other Falconware and Big Green Egg accessories worth stocking up on in preparation for all your outdoor dining ideas this season.

Big Green Egg, Minimax BBQ With Conveggtor
Big Green Egg
Minimax BBQ With Conveggtor

You can't plan an outdoor kitchen without a Big Green Egg. This size is compatible with the dish and oval tray from the oven-to-table collection, but if you want to fit the plate too, you can size up to the Large Egg BBQ, also available at John Lewis.

Falcon Enamelware, Bake Pan Blue & White

Falcon Enamelware
Bake Pan Blue & White

While not suitable for going straight on the BBQ, this baking pan is oven (up to 250°C) and dishwasher safe, as well as being resistant to scratches and cutting marks, making it a durable piece to have in your cookware collection.

Falcon Enamelware, 10.5" Enamel Dinner Plate White
Falcon Enamelware
10.5" Enamel Dinner Plate White

While your serving dishes may be able to go straight from the flames to the table, your guests still need something to eat from and this enamel dinner plate is the perfect way to complete the set. Complete with a navy trim, it gives a true bistro aesthetic.

Dolamoty , Replacement Expander Rack Kit for Big Green Egg Large
Dolamoty
Replacement Expander Rack Kit for Big Green Egg Large

Got a large group you're cooking for? This clever expander rack is compatible with a large Egg and lets you double the amount of grill space on your BBQ. It's made from a high-quality and extra durable stainless steel, and currently has a 4.8/5-star rating on Amazon.

Andrews McMeel Publishing, Ray Lampe's Big Green Egg Cookbook: Grill, Smoke, Bake & Roast
Andrews McMeel Publishing
Ray Lampe's Big Green Egg Cookbook: Grill, Smoke, Bake & Roast

Before you start anything, it's worth scrubbing up on how to best cook on a Big Green Egg, as it's completely different to most other cooking methods. This cookbook by Ray "Dr BBQ" Lampe is a great place to start.

Big Green Egg, Large Egg BBQ & Eucalyptus Wood Table Bundle With Conveggtor
Big Green Egg
Large Egg BBQ & Eucalyptus Wood Table Bundle With Conveggtor

While a big upfront expense, this bundle include a Large Egg BBQ with a built-in timber bench, so you've got your outdoor kitchen done in one. Made from Eucalyptus, it's built on castors so you can move it around should you need, too.

Are you a particular fan of cooking outdoors over an open flame? If so, Le Creuset also released a BBQ collection earlier this year, and it's just as stylish (and sturdy) as you'd expect from the classic cast-iron cookware brand.

