Not Just for Country Cottages — These Modern Aga Kitchens Prove Heat Storage Stoves Don't Have to be Trad

If you've spent any time lusting over the Cottage-core, English countryside aesthetic, you're likely already well acquainted with the iconic AGA ovens. These models have become mainstays in bucolic settings, no true country home is complete without one. But has this iconic reputation meant we've overlooked the true potential for AGA cookers?

Sure, there's something undeniably appealing about the classic cast iron range standing in a rustic, farmhouse kitchen, but have you ever considered how an AGA could look in a more modern setting? We're ashamed to admit it, but we hadn't. That was until some modern AGA kitchens began springing up on our feed, and now, we can't get enough — I'd go as far as to say this is my new favorite modern kitchen idea.

A little bit of contrast can go a long way in creating a complex, layered kitchen, and the visual juxtaposition of the vintage traditionalism of an AGA against a sleek, contemporary design is a winning combination for a kitchen. Introducing a touch of coziness to an otherwise modern space can help bring in a more approachable, homey feel. The biggest issue with ultra-modern spaces is that they can often feel too sterile and detract from that 'heart of the home' feel. Bringing in an AGA is a surefire way to ensure your kitchen will forever be everyone's favorite room in your house, especially during the winter months.

Why Choose an AGA

In a bright, neutral-toned kitchen, a white AGA blends in with the surrounding aesthetic. (Image credit: AGA)

In today's contemporary kitchen spaces, "The AGA cooker represents the essence of quiet luxury — an understated yet powerful presence that blends heritage with innovation," says Jenny Nalborczyk from AGA. "Its timeless design and gentle, radiant heat create a sense of comfort and permanence, offering a soulful counterpoint to sleek contemporary interiors."

Since gaining popularity during the war years in Britain, kitchen appliance brand AGA has maintained its reputation as one of the most iconic British heritage brands and is one of the UK's most celebrated contributions to the culinary world. Beloved for its charming, retro design, wide color range, and the warm, gentle heat it radiates at all times, the AGA is at the top of the wish list for aspiring chefs across the country.

"An AGA cooker has such an impressive presence in the kitchen due to its classic yet robust appearance," says Miffy English, from the ELC Group, "Its solid cast iron body and often bold colors in a glossy enamel, makes it such a statement piece, yet brings a sense of comfort and warmth due to the traditional design. Whether you choose a color that is neutral or bright and bold, an AGA is always a talking point in any kitchen."

But, beyond their obvious visual appeal, their unique cooking style is what has made these cookers quite so desired. "AGA cookers use radiant heat from cast-iron ovens, delivering gentler, more even cooking which locks in moisture and flavor," explains Jenny.

While the brand has maintained its iconic design throughout the decades, the products have adapted with the times to meet our new, modern expectations.

"Modern AGA cookers are all-electric, so they can be used alongside renewables such as solar panels," Jenny explains, "The on/off hotplates heat up in just 10 minutes and there’s flexibility built in. Contemporary additions such as eco-mode functionality, an induction hob, and even fan ovens are available on various models, making an AGA the perfect choice for a contemporary kitchen."

These eco-conscious design changes have allowed the AGA brand to progress into the future, while still maintaining the same quality that made them so popular to begin with, making them valuable additions to any kitchen.

"Built to last, AGA cookers are durable, and newer electric models also allow better energy control and zoning, making them suitable for eco-conscious, sustainable homes," says Jenny.

Jenny Nalborczyk Marketing Manager at AGA Priding themselves on their principle of modern design with traditional values, the AGA range takes their century-long history and adapts it to fit into our contemporary kitchens. Each product is made with the utmost care, for a range oven that will see you through a lifetime.

How to Style an AGA in a Modern Style Kitchen

Sleek white subway tiles and wooden cabinets help balance the traditional style of this range cooker. (Image credit: Ben Hosking. Design: Edition Office)

Striking the right balance is the key to making this kitchen appliance brand look natural within a modern setting.

Jenny believes there are many ways you can create a kitchen space that is both modern and has an AGA cooker at its heart. "You can opt for minimalist cabinetry in neutral tones to make the cooker a standout statement piece without overwhelming the space," she explains.

Choosing clean, sleek lines will help to counteract the softness of the AGA and create a more balanced look.

"Avoiding overly fussy mantels or tiled alcoves helps with a contemporary look, and a clean-lined cooker hood can keep the look fresh," Jenny continues, "The AGA is inherently sculptural — given breathing room, it can be the visual anchor in the kitchen."

The last thing you want is for the cooker to look awkward or out of place, so creating some sense of continuity throughout the room is an excellent way to prevent this from happening.

Interior designer Gina Caulkins says, "I recommend repeating one of the finishes or colors of the range in the kitchen. We decided to match the cabinetry hardware to the brass AGA hardware to make the kitchen feel cohesive."

Just a small detail, like integrating more brass kitchen hardware throughout the rest of your space, can help maintain this sense of fluidity.

"Blending the clean lines of a modern interior with some organic shapes or materials offers a lovely contrast," says Miffy.

"Style it with handmade ceramic bowls, olive oil bottles, and heavy wooden chopping boards. These pieces add visual interest, which complements the traditional look the AGA brings to a kitchen but also adds a sense of style that makes the space feel more personal and inviting."

Miffy English Director of Interiors at ELC Group With 27 years' of experience in all aspects of high-end design, construction and decorating, Miffy spends invaluable time understanding her clients’ lifestyles while developing strong relationships with retailers and suppliers, bridging worlds to bring each unique environment to life.

What Materials to Use in Your Modern AGA Kitchen Design

Neutral tones and plenty of wood keep this pink AGA oven from looking too quaint. (Image credit: Martina Gemmola. Design: ELC Architecture and Interiors)

The materials, colors, and textures you pair your AGA with will make a huge difference to the overall look of your kitchen — lean too far into the retro design, and your space will quickly look too quaint and traditional, but go too far the other way, and your kitchen will look disjointed.

"An AGA pairs beautifully with a considered mix of textures and materials that add warmth and contrast," says Jenny. "Cabinetry in muted tones or bare wood works well with an AGA cooker, and natural surfaces, such as marble, are the perfect partnership."

The classically chic look of a marble kitchen works beautifully alongside the perennially charming AGA design, making for a timeless base that can lean more contemporary or more traditional, depending on how you accessorize it.

Miffy agrees: "By adding a natural stone to benchtops, you can maintain the clean contemporary lines but introduce texture with the natural features and variation in the stone.

"Installing a rangehood within a plaster bulkhead also offers a contemporary look and the ability to keep clean lines, but could be finished with a polished plaster or handmade tile to keep the balance of materials."

Jenny echoes this point, saying, "Polished concrete or poured resin floors can lend an industrial edge that contrasts beautifully with the enameled finish of an AGA cooker."

These industrial materials counteract the vintage aesthetic of the cooker to offer a more raw, modern feel.

"A statement tiled splashback with interestingly tessellated tiles can add visual interest without overpowering the cooker. An offset island in a similar or contrasting color can be a practical way to add to the overall feel. The goal in many contemporary kitchens is to let the AGA take center stage while surrounding it with materials that celebrate both form and function," Jenny says.

Gina Caulkins Founder and Principal Designer at California Daydreams After successfully managing several remodels and furnishing projects, Gina founded her Marin interior design firm California Daydreams. Gina brings her vast experience managing complex projects with large budgets to every client project through a seamless process, organized project management, and transparent communication.

The Best AGA Models for Contemporary Kitchens

The Elise model offers the same traditional AGA look, with modern induction technology. (Image credit: California Daydreams)

You'd be forgiven for simplifying the whole AGA range into one, expertly designed range cooker, but there are actually several different models to choose between, each with their own unique attributes, and gorgeous color ranges, too, of course.

But which ones are best suited for a modern AGA kitchen aesthetic?

"We love the Elise range for the variety of colors and hardware finishes," says Gina. "Our go-to has become matte black with antique brass hardware — it's such a pretty combination!"

She explains, "We love that the AGA Elise feels high-end and interesting with the brass hardware, while still meeting the permitting requirement of selecting an induction range."

Combining the Elise model with brass hardware and accessories is an excellent way to achieve a more cohesive look with a modern AGA kitchen.

While each model comes in a wide range of colors, for a more modern look, a simple neutral may be the best way to go.

"Neutral colors such as white, pewter, and black can look great," says Jenny, "But you can also make a statement with a bold shade such as raspberry."

Or, for a more surprising look, opt for one of their newer models. "For ultra-modern settings, there’s the AGA ERA, the first ever glass AGA model, or the AGA Black Edition with an all-black aesthetic," Jenny explains.

These ultra-sleek designs upend our expectations of the AGA design and offer a new, surprising interpretation of the cooker.

Jenny continues, "Plus, with the bespoke service from AGA, you can choose a colour all of your own. You can choose a colour that matches or contrasts with cabinetry and other features or one that resonates with you for other reasons."

We've been thoroughly won over by these modern AGA kitchens, but if you aren't ready to part with the traditional AGA look just yet, don't worry — there are still plenty of modern farmhouse kitchen ideas for you to lust after.