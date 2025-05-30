Forget That Rusty Old Grill — These 6 Outdoor Kitchen Appliance Trends for 2025 Make Cooking Al Fresco So Luxe

Any true host knows that summer is the ultimate hosting season. Sure, a Christmas party is great, but nothing can beat an early evening summer barbeque, with your guests basking in the residual heat from another gloriously warm day. Though as much as we love an old-school BBQ, the times are a-changing, and it's about time we caught up.

The beginning of the warmer months marks a new season of outdoor kitchen ideas for us to lust after, and trust me, there's plenty to get excited about this year. From elevated grilling setups to state-of-the-art pizza ovens, this list is going to put your disposable, supermarket barbecue to absolute shame.

So, if you're interested in throwing a summer soirée that your guests will be talking about for months to come, or if you just want to step up your al fresco dining game, these are the outdoor kitchen appliance trends to buy into now.

1. Outdoor Refrigeration

An outdoor refrigerator is going to become a garden kitchen necessity. (Image credit: Kimberly Czornodolskyj. Design: Ancerl Studio)

As technology has progressed, it's no surprise that we've begun to expect a bit more from the appliances we're spending our money on, as seen in the latest indoor kitchen appliance trends. So, we'll no longer be accepting rusty, creaky barbeques for our gardens; now our outdoor kitchen appliances have to be good enough to rival those that we'd install within our homes.

"Gardens have become more than just grass and plants, but a seamless and natural extension of the home. With people increasingly using gardens as a place to live, gather and enjoy food with friends and family, outdoor kitchens provide a convenient way to prep for al fresco dining, barbecues and drinks," explains Tim Hutchinson, divisional manager at Liebherr UK.

As we've adjusted our understanding of gardens, so too have we adjusted our understanding of the appliances we place in them.

"With food and drink at the heart of home entertaining, one of the biggest trends this summer is the rise in demand for weather-resistant outdoor refrigeration. People are looking for outdoor fridges that can not only withstand the elements but also offer features like energy efficiency and seamless integration with full outdoor kitchen setups — allowing for easy access to chilled food and beverages without the need to go back in the house," explains Tim, "It’s all about convenience and durability without compromising on style."

A fridge is one of the most staple items of your regular kitchen, so why deprive your garden kitchen of this necessity? Perhaps still seen as a luxury now, we expect outdoor refrigerators to become a garden staple over the upcoming years.

Liebherr Liebherr Okes1750 - Stainless Steel Outdoor Wine Cooler £2,359 at applianceworldonline.com "The Lieherr OKes 1750 Outdoor Cooler seamlessly integrates into any outdoor kitchen by combining robust design with exceptional functionality," Claims Tim. He continues, saying, "Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, which boasts rust and weatherproof properties, it has been developed to withstand temperatures from +2°C to +35°C. If the temperature drops below +2°C, the appliance automatically shuts down to protect itself." These properties make this fridge ideal for any climate, so you won't have to worry about the safety of your fridge once the temperatures drop. "Its spacious 109-litre capacity and adjustable temperature range of +2°C to +14°Censure optimal storage for a variety of foods and beverages. The integrated lock also provides added security, safeguarding items when not in use."

2. Smart Tech Additions

Are you wondering, 'is a pizza oven worth it'? Yes. Yes, it is. (Image credit: Ninja)

We've become obsessed with smart gadgets for our homes over the recent years. From the latest smart bathroom tech to AI coffee machines for our kitchen, we just can't get over the sense of ease these clever upgrades have brought into our lives.

So, if we're already leveling up the rest of our home, why not bring this attitude to our gardens as well?

"People are definitely looking for smart technology to be integrated in their outdoor kitchen appliances," says Mike Fretto, creative director at Neighbor.

The beauty of smart appliances is in how they're able to share out responsibility, letting you take the back seat so you can properly enjoy yourself, as opposed to hovering over the grill all night long.

"With outdoor kitchens in particular, many really enjoy capabilities like being able to monitor or control things from their devices, because they often spend less time standing in front of those appliances when using them," explains Mike.

"Maybe they're hosting a party and are lounging on their patio furniture while catching up with friends, so it’s helpful to be able to just switch an appliance setting right there on their phone rather than having to pause the conversation, walk across the yard, and change the setting manually."

Ninja Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect Xl Electric Bbq Grill & Smoker £399.99 at Currys With the Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect, you can have complete control over the entire grilling process without ever leaving your sun lounger. The Pro Connect app allows you to monitor the cooking process and control the temperature and settings from your phone. Plus, with seven different cooking functions, there's nothing you can't cook in this clever machine. Pick between Air Fry, bake, roast, and reheat, or, for a true BBQ feel, test out the wood-burning function and try your hand at smoking and grilling.

3. Moving Away From Convention

Smart design upgrades can elevate your outdoor kitchen to new heights. (Image credit: Morso)

There was a time when outdoor cooking appliances began and ended with a grill. Well, we are well and truly past those times now.

Nowadays, there are more outdoor cooking appliances available than we'd ever be able to store in our small, urban garden. But that doesn't stop us from adding them all to our wish list. And as far as we're concerned, the weirder the better.

One idea we love comes from fire and stove specialist at Direct Stoves, Joanna Humphreys. She says, "An upgrade you might not have considered, that's quickly becoming a favorite for the summer ahead, is adding a rotisserie." This is exactly the kind of surprising addition that would take any garden party to the next level.

"The accessory is an affordable add-on to elevate your cooking experience," says Joanna, "A rotisserie not only guarantees excellent, evenly cooked results, but it also frees you up to multitask, so you won't waste a minute of your barbecuing time. Dishwasher safe, the attachment can also be popped in the dishwasher for an easy clean up once the feasting is over."

As outdoor kitchens become a more popular addition to luxury homes, we'll begin to see the integration of more unconventional appliances.

"Expect to see more integrated pizza ovens, teppanyaki grills, and refrigerated drawers, all seamlessly built into cabinetry that feels bespoke and elevated," comments Leigh Lincoln, co-founder of Pure Salt Interiors.

onlyfire Brk-6012 Universal Gas Grill Rotisserie Kit £69.99 at Amazon UK This rotisserie kit is the one thing you need to take your grill to the next level. Compatible with most grill types, the Onlyfire model comes fitted with two 114cm spit rods, perfectly designed to fit into most standard model gas grills. This heavy-duty kit is made out of durable chromed steel, making it super easy to clean and care for.

4. Fully Functioning Kitchen Designs

Integrated seating, and storage makes for a more functional kitchen setup for your outdoor space. (Image credit: Vaness Lentine. Design: Pure Salt Interiors)

"This summer, we're seeing outdoor kitchens go far beyond the traditional built-in grill. Clients are investing in full-scale outdoor cooking experiences with the same intention and functionality as their indoor kitchens," explains Leigh.

This summer, you can expect to find outdoor kitchens with the same level of thought and functionality as you'd find indoors.

"Clients want open-air kitchens that feel like an extension of their interiors, complete with soft lighting, comfortable seating, and effortless flow," says Leigh.

For a true indoor-outdoor living vibe, your appliances are as important as your outdoor living room ideas. Your hosting area should be as easy to use and host in as your entertaining space indoors.

"We love incorporating warming drawers, under-counter refrigeration, and outdoor dishwashers. These help make entertaining feel effortless and refined," says Leigh. "Thoughtful details like integrated trash systems, prep sinks, and sleek vent hoods are also becoming more popular. It’s all about creating a self-sufficient space where everything you need is within reach."

Draco Grills Outdoor Kitchen Stainless Steel Sink Cabinet with Granite Top £894.50 at gardentrends.co.uk If you're looking for an outdoor kitchen setup that would challenge even the smartest-looking indoor kitchen, it's got to be this one. With stainless steel cabinetry and a granite splashback, there is an element of industrial-chic throughout.

5. Pizza Ovens

Clad your pizza oven in luxurious marble, for an elevated design. (Image credit: Cullifords)

Debating whether you should go for a pizza oven vs a grill? As Glenn Lewis, president of Mr. Appliance, says, "Pizza ovens are the hottest trend of 2025."

Now, this one is hardly a new trend, but it seems as though once the portable pizza oven hit the market, it was here to stay. The smart tools became hugely popular over lockdown, when we all had the time to perfect our recipe and develop the best sourdough pizza possible. Now, we may not have the same amount of free time, but one thing that hasn't changed is our desire for fresh, homemade pizzas.

Glenn continues, explaining, "Look how versatile pizza is. With your very own pizza oven, you can make simple pizzas for the kids or gourmet pizzas for adult entertaining. You can even have pizza-making parties. And you know, making them in a brick-lined pizza oven in your own backyard gives you better pizza with the mess staying outside. Serve it on paper plates, and the dishes can go in the fire pit."

As well as the handy portable models, built-in pizza ovens seem to be gaining even more popularity recently.

Ooni Ooni Karu 2 Pro Multi Fuel Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven With Smart Ooni Connect £699 at John Lewis When it comes to portable pizza ovens, Ooni is the master. And this upgraded model is their latest feat in tech and design. The Karu 2 Pro has everything you could possibly want from a pizza oven, plus some. The generously sized machine can be powered by wood, charcoal, or gas for a completely adaptable cooking process. Plus, thanks to the Ooni connect digital temperature hub, you won't have to do any guesswork. This clever screen accurately monitors the temperature of your oven, you can even connect it to the Ooni app for maximum ease.

6. Hybrid Cooking Opportunities

The Long Island BBQ set by Cox & Cox utilizes a hybrid grill system. (Image credit: Cox and cox)

"People want flexible cooking setups — especially hybrid grills that combine gas and charcoal or even pellet options in one unit," says Marissa Stevens, from Pinch and Swirl.

"Function is important, of course, but also comfort. Homeowners want their outdoor kitchens to feel like an extension of the indoor kitchens — same flow, same finishes, often even a similar lighting aesthetic. And they want the option to cook more than just burgers," Marissa explains. "That means better appliances and smarter setups that can handle everything from grilled salmon to slow-smoked pork shoulder."

Modern outdoor kitchen appliances are rarely limited to one purpose now, nor do we expect them to be. Multi-functional devices have become expected, whether that means hybrid grills or multi-purpose cooking tools.

"We are seeing a lot of interest in versatile cooking appliances," adds Danielle Le Vaillant, from Cox and Cox. "Classic barbecue food has long been evolving, and our customers are looking for a healthy grilling option that works beyond the humble burger."

coxandcox Hampton BBQ & Integrated Kitchen - 4 Burner £1,297.50 at Cox and Cox If you're looking for an outdoor kitchen without all the effort, the Hampton model has got everything you need in one sleek, modular design. "Our Hampton, Long Island and Gourmet barbecues work on a hybrid system. They cater for those who love the smoky flavour of a charcoal grill, but also some days just want the temperature control and quick convenience of a gas grill," says Danielle. "The hybrid system means you can decide on gas or charcoal each time you cook. If time is on your side, you can simply lift up the grills, add the charcoal, and use the gas burners to light it up. Once it’s going, turn off the burners and you’re ready to get that traditional smoky taste. But on days when time is short, or you need more flexibility and control to cook different foods, then you can choose gas. You can even use a combination of the two at the same time," she explains.

To ensure your outdoor space is fully set up for elevated hosting, our edit of the best garden furniture will ensure you entertain in both style and comfort to enjoy those burgers (and slow-smoked pork shoulders).