5 Smart Bathroom Tech Trends to Adopt in 2025 That Make This Space Such a Joy to Use

Bathrooms are getting a futuristic makeover, and if these products are anything to go by, the future is looking very relaxing.

Our favorite bathroom trends combine innovation with sleek, modern design, pushing the boundaries of what we can expect from a bathroom and transforming it from a place of pure functionality into the central hub of relaxation - the one room where you can truly indulge in some much-needed me time. The best bathroom tech helps you on your journey to complete relaxation, creating new possibilities for how to unwind.

"With an increased awareness of well-being, design trends have shifted towards solutions and spaces that promote relaxation and mindfulness. This shift mirrors the evolving role of the bathroom, once a utilitarian space, now seen as a sanctuary for self-care and revitalization," explains Lewis Neathey, Leader of Product Management LIXIL EMENA, and GROHE UK, "Early indications of this trend are now gaining momentum, with the bathroom being reimagined as a regenerative space – a place for immersive experiences rather than just functional use. Which means refocusing the design from mere products to luxurious experiences."

While these innovative, luxurious designs may be saved for the lucky few for now, we can expect these smart tech products to become increasingly commonplace over the upcoming years.

"As technology continues to advance at a rapid rate, we predict the ‘technology of the future’ to become commonplace within the home. As the sector expands, the cost of smart technology products will likely reduce, enabling mass consumption," says Lewis.

So, here are our top designs to look out for this year.

1. Shower Toilets

GROHE's Sensia Pro packs all the benefits of a bidet into a sleek toilet design. (Image credit: GROHE)

We may be slightly late to the trend with this one... but better late than never. Back in 2016, 81% of households in Japan already had smart toilets, while this style is just now becoming popular in Western countries. However, by the looks of things, we'll catch up with them in no time.

The most notable difference between smart toilets, or shower toilets, and regular European toilets is the integration of a bidet feature within the design. While a separate bidet is a popular bathroom staple in many European countries, these 'smart' designs conserve space by incorporating a cleansing water spray feature. This spray-washing detail mitigates the need for toilet paper, cutting down on additional waste and ultimately making for a more eco bathroom. They also promise a more thorough clean than you can achieve using paper.

"We expect that more and more homes will begin to future-proof their bathrooms with shower toilets, particularly as their associated hygiene benefits begin to be more widely understood," explains Lewis.

"Alongside state-of-the-art, personalised cleansing features, drying functions, and a virtually self-cleaning system, shower toilets eliminate the use of toilet paper, which allows provides additional sustainable benefits," he says.

GROHE's Sensia Pro model promises premium hygiene at an approachable price point. This remote-controlled toilet is fitted with two separate spray nozzles, designed to offer an all-encompassing clean.

Grohe GROHE Sensia Pro Shower toilet £2,298 at grohe.co.uk This sleek, wall-hung toilet design features two completely adjustable shower arms, designed to clean both the front and rear. If that wasn't enough, it also has an automatic open and close, and a warm air dryer function. All these features can be controlled on the small remote or on the connected smartphone app.

Lewis Neathy Leader, Product Management LIXIL EMENA, and GROHE UK. Having joined the GROHE team in 2017, Lewis has seen the company progress with their mission to provide customers with cutting edge technology that improves their daily life, while also reducing the environmental impacts of their products. As part of the Japanese water group, LIXIL, since 2014, GROHE abide by the companies mission to create innovative and accessible designs that make better homes a reality for all.

2. Happiness Boosting Designs

The large panel has a height of over 1700 mm, so your whole body can soak up the benefits. (Image credit: C.P Hart)

With over 7 in 10 women stating that their mental wellbeing worsens significantly during the winter months, there's no hiding the fact that our exposure to sunlight can have serious impacts on our mental health. While we can't all move halfway across the world as soon as it gets cold out, as much as we wish we could, there are other less disruptive, more sensible ways for us to beat the winter blues now.

C.P Hart's new Sunshower is just one such design. Bringing the invigorating benefits of sunlight exposure to your bathroom, this concept allows you to recharge yourself with that Vitamin D at any time of the day, or indeed, year. So even in the deepest darkest winter, you can feel a bit of that summertime high.

This works through an infrared, low-dose UV light panel that can be installed within any new or existing shower.

"Sunshower is a clever addition to any bathroom, particularly for creating your very own home spa. Supported by scientific research, Sunshower is perfect for those wanting to nurture their physical and mental wellbeing, sports enthusiasts seeking recovery, or those simply wishing to relax after a long day," explains Yousef Mansuri, C.P. Hart's Director of Design.

Low-dose UV light exposure can help minimize the dip in Vitamin D we experience during the winter months, studies have shown, while infrared light is said to improve relaxation, and the color is best for sleep.

CPHART Sunshower Medium Plus £3,252 at cphart.co.uk With the choice between a small, medium, and large, as well as four different color ways, there is a sunshower model for every shower design. Plus, who wouldn't benefit from some happy-boosting infrared light.

3. Luxury Warming Features

Heated towel rails are just the beginning of the luxury heated features to add to your bathroom. (Image credit: JTP )

We're always on the hunt for ways to make your bathroom feel like a retreat. After all, after a long, hard day, we all deserve some luxurious relaxation. This is something bathroom brands seem to be increasingly aware of, with a constant stream of new innovations that bring an extra touch of comfort to your home.

We've already extolled the benefits of underfloor heating in bathrooms, and most designers consider it a necessity rather than a luxury these days. However, there are some new heating methods that are undeniably luxurious and innovative.

"Some of the best smart bathroom tech innovations I've seen include heated drawers and towel racks, smart showers and tubs, and advanced water-saving technology," comments Josh Qian, co-founder of Best Online Cabinets. "Heated drawers really elevate the comfort level, giving that cozy feeling when stepping out of the shower. It makes the bathroom feel more welcoming and luxurious," he explains.

There is no feeling more comforting than emerging from a relaxing bath to wrap yourself up in a gently warmed towel. Bringing a heated tower rack or even a heated drawer into your bathroom design allows you to make this luxury a part of your day-to-day life. Plus, smart tech means these heating solutions can be controlled with complete ease.

"Smart heating is a standout bathroom trend due to it bringing seamless comfort and serious convenience to daily routines," says Alex Wood, from Victorian Plumbing. "From heated floors to towel warmers and ambient temperature control, everything can be scheduled or adjusted via app or voice assistant. Smart sensors can also learn your habits over time, optimising energy use while keeping you cosy."

Additionally, many brands are now offering heated mirrors, also known as demister mirrors. These smart designs feature an integrated heating pad that clears any condensation from the mirror's surface, so even after the steamiest showers, you'll be greeted by a clear reflection.

Victorian Plumbing Arezzo Teardrop Backlit Mirror £299.95 at victorianplumbing.co.uk This asymmetric, teardrop shaped mirror adds a design-forward, modern touch to your bathroom. LED backlighting give this mirror a gentle glow around the edges, while the heated pad keeps it fog-free at all times.

4. Integrated Entertainment

Relish in the luxury of combining two of the most relaxing activities, this is our kind of multi-tasking. (Image credit: Frontline Bathrooms)

When you go through the effort of designing a beautiful, relaxing spa bathroom, it's a waste to spend only 15 minutes of your day in there. We're seeing a shift towards people using their bathrooms as a space to relax and unwind, rather than just for its functionality. And what better way to turn it into a true chill-out room than throwing a TV in there?

“As bathrooms continue to evolve into spaces of retreat and restoration, we’re seeing a growing appetite for tech that supports slowing down, not speeding up," explains Hayley Bowman, Design Manager at Frontline Bathrooms.

The two times I feel the most relaxed are when reclining on my sofa, settling down to watch whatever I'm bingeing at that moment, or when sinking into a hot bath, overflowing with bubbles, so the idea of combining these two experiences couldn't be any more appealing.

"Built-in bathroom TVs are a great example of this: they turn a long soak into a proper switch-off moment, letting you unwind with a favourite film or series without ever leaving the tub. It’s wellness on your own terms - calm, personal, and a little indulgent," Hayley says.

However, there's a reason we haven't all done this already. The electrical wiring of your standard television and the nature of a bathroom are inherently incompatible.

But, as Hayley explains, "Of course, not just any TV will do. Bathrooms are high-humidity environments, so it’s essential to choose a model that’s specifically engineered for the space. That means a waterproof screen, sealed casing, and safe low-voltage operation, all of which are designed to handle steam and splashes without compromising on picture quality or style."

With these safety-increasing features, you're set to turn your bathtub into your own home cinema. Just don't be surprised if your fingers look like shriveled raisins once you finally choose to emerge.

Hayley Bowman Design Manager at Frontline Bathrooms Driven by the desire to supply their customers with affordable, stylish products that balance design and quality, with a healthy dose of innovation, Frontline have built their reputation as one of the most trusted bathroom distributors in the UK. Based out of their 85,000 sq. ft. warehouse in West Yorkshire, Frontline provide their products to a nationwide customer base.

Frontline Bathrooms Proofvision 24 Bathroom Tv - Mirror Finish £767.99 at ergonomicdesigns.co.uk This 24" LED TV allows you to enjoy all your favorite shows from the comfort of your bathtub. The ultra-thin design sits flush on your wall, and the mirror finish offers a sleek, unsuspecting look when not in use. Not only is the screen completely water-resistant, it's also heated, as to prevent any irritating mid-movie fog.

5. Smart Control Showers

The sleek stainless steel design means the GROHE shower looks just as smart as it is. (Image credit: GROHE)

We're becoming increasingly attracted to the idea of complete personalization in our daily lives. We desire a level of thoughtful, tailor-made comfort that we never had access to before, and we're being exposed to more and more opportunities for experiencing this kind of customization.

"The concept of personalization is becoming increasingly important in bathroom and kitchen design and has been for a number of years," says Lewis, "Individuals are seeking to tailor their functional spaces to meet their unique preferences and needs."

We see this in the increase of bathroom tech with accompanying smartphone apps, allowing you to customize and control your experience from your screen. "With app and voice control, you can customise temperature, pressure, and even shower duration, creating a truly personalised experience every time," says Alex, "Many systems also track water usage in real time, helping you cut down on waste without sacrificing comfort. Plus, pre-heating features make them ideal for busy homes."

This level of personal control emphasizes the self-care aspect of your bathroom routine, making it a true wellness room, another important trend in bathroom tech.

These two trends come together in GROHE's Rainshower Aqua Pure, another addition to their luxurious Spa line. Designed to transform your bathroom to a spa, this impressive shower is fitted with a powerful filter, removing all traces of chlorine and odours, making for the most gentle water quality, great for those with sensitive skin.

With five different spray patterns in total, including Rain+, which combines water and air for a truly relaxing experience, there are numerous ways to experience this shower design. Plus, the SmartControl thermostat allows you to save your settings so you can experience your perfect shower again and again.

Grohe Rainshower Aqua Pure £3,382 at grohe.co.uk This striking design comes with multiple spa-like features to choose from. Switch between the gentle, enveloping PureRain setting and the powerful ActiveRain, perfect for washing out shampoo. The handheld shower has three further offerings; soft Rain, air infused Rain+, and the invigorating ActiveMassage setting.

These smart innovations show just how much space there is for exciting change, and not just in bathrooms. We're equally as intrigued by all the developments in smart kitchen tech, where clever adjustments are making cooking easier than ever.