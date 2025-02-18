6 Kitchen Appliance Trends to Invest in in 2025 — 'Built-in' Airfryers, AI Ovens, and Fridges That Make Food Last Longer

Every generation has its defining kitchen appliance trend. The 80s were known for their fervent dedication to putting the humble microwave to work, while the 90s created a whole new crowd of coffee-dependent workaholics, thanks to the introduction of the capsule coffee machine. For Generation Z however, our contribution to kitchen culture can easily be boiled down to one product: the airfryer.

But, much to our surprise, the airfryer has actually been on the market for over a decade now. Philips launched their first version of the product back in 2010, making our so-called modern appliance practically vintage. So, we’re here to show you all the newest trends from our favorite kitchen appliance brands, so you don’t have to be 10 years late to the party this time.

Like many people who approach their kitchen with a 'design-first' mentality, my biggest gripe with kitchen appliances has always been their propensity towards being ugly, bulky, and eye-sores. And finally, kitchen tech brands seem to have got the hint. We're seeing a huge move towards style-forward designs. Alongside the proliferation of integrated appliances — brands are incorporating more luxe materials into their designs, making products that are significantly easier on the eye. But it's not all style over substance, and our favorite trends strike the perfect balance between the two.

1. All-in-One Ovens

Pocket doors are another great way to hide bulky appliances (Image credit: Fred Howarth. Design: Studio Webster Dale)

If there’s one trend that's captured customers and designers alike, it's the move toward integrated, multifunctional appliances. We’re all about seamless, sleek designs, the goal is always for our surfaces to look as clutter free as possible, and unfortunately, having 10 plus countertop appliances just doesn’t fit in with our modern kitchen ideas.

This has been reflected in kitchen design trends through the growing popularity of the pocket door breakfast bar, a smart way to hide away your toaster and coffee machine, but experts expect this trend to become even more influential.

As Tom Hopper from Miele says, "One of the biggest trends in kitchens for 2025 will be for ‘invisible’ kitchens, where clutter, cookware, and crockery can be hidden out of sight for a sleek and seamless space perfect for entertaining or dining with the family. Along with pocket doors, tambour shutters, home bars, coffee stations, and walk-in pantries, multifunctional appliances are a great way to keep work surfaces clutter-free."

Kitchen companies are increasingly concerned with developing products that can do it all, so we don't have to invest in countless appliances.

One company leading the way is Miele, with its ovens with built-in airfryers, that comes fitted with an AirFry feature. Or, if that is not enough, test out LG's Smart Induction Slide-in Range with Convection and Air Fry, which offers air fry and sous-vide settings, as well as compatibility with their ThinQ app for even more advanced control.

2. AI Appliances

AI ovens can help take the guesswork out of cooking (Image credit: Unox Casa)

We know what you're thinking, but don't worry. We're not recommending you bring an AI robot-chef into your home... at least not yet. These smart appliances have taken cutting-edge AI technology and utilized it to make the cooking experience as easy and enjoyable as possible.

If you're questioning whether an AI oven can actually help you become a better cook, just look to Unox Casa's innovative SuperOven. "There are many sensors in the oven, measuring parameters such as inside temperature, humidity, heat or air circulation," says Matteo De Lise, Director of Unox Casa, "Behind them is a machine-learning system that can recognize certain sequences from this data and make intelligent predictions, including how long the cooking process will take."

Even the best chefs can't predict the ways in which factors beyond our control will affect the final culinary product, the SuperOven however, can do this with ease. And Unox Casa is not the only ones tapping into the phenomenon. Signature Kitchen Suite recently previewed its new range of ovens and induction hobs that feature AI integration.

3. Smart Solutions to Food Waste

Advanced refrigerator technology can help keep your food fresher for longer (Image credit: Anthony Geernaert. Design: Emma Elizabeth, LIFE Architecture and Urban Design)

While we love to look at all the exciting, shiny launches on the market, we're always glad to see innovations that are designed to tackle the real issues, as opposed to something that's new for the sake of being new. Kitchen brands are becoming increasingly concerned with the global food waste issue and are taking active steps to help tackle the problem through their designs.

Many companies have discovered that refrigeration technology can be a vital tool in preventing food waste. For example, Liebherr has developed their revolutionary BioFresh technology. Described as an "innovation that helps keep food fresher for longer than conventional refrigeration alternatives."

They explain: "As different types of food have different storage requirements, BioFresh drawers can be adjusted to provide the optimum storage climate for different foods."

Similarly, industry leaders; Subzero has adopted NASA-inspired tech to keep food fresh. Described as a "NASA-inspired air purification system (a scaled-down version of the one on the International Space Station) which scrubs the air of Ethylene gas and odor every 20 minutes, slows food spoilage and reduces waste."

Smeg's 'no frost system' is another clever addition that helps with the reduction of food waste. Plus, the fridge has an impressive D-class energy system, making it an eco-friendly choice.

4. Anything But Black

Whether colorful designs or a different neutral, like Miele's Pearl Beige, there's a move away from stark black appliances. (Image credit: Miele)

After years of one-color options for all kitchen appliances, we're finally seeing the introduction of extended color ranges for our tech. And after looking at all these options, there's no way we're going back to black, not with all these unique kitchen color ideas.

As Tom says, "Creating a warm and welcoming cocooning aesthetic is going to be a key kitchen trend in 2025, harnessing earthy and natural tones for both cabinetry and appliances. It's a perfect way to embrace cooking and entertaining at home, creating a calming and soothing sanctuary in which to relax and unwind with family and friends."

An absolute favorite for Instagram chefs and design fanatics alike, Our Place has gained a cult following for its pastel-toned, high-quality pans. Now, they've extended their scope, adding high-tech appliances to their repertoire.

But these aren't your regular airfryers, its Wonder Oven is the countertop appliance of dreams. Not only does the cute retro design come in four on-trend colors (I've got my eye on the peach-toned 'Spice' option), but it also boasts six different settings, including bake, toast, roast, and, of course, air-fry!

If you're still loyal to neutrals, there are plenty of options for you, too. Take Miele's Pearl Beige colorway, for example. Available for most of its appliances, including its built-in ovens and warming drawers, the color offers a "subtle glittering effect, " adding the perfect dose of glamour to your kitchen.

5. Voice Control Settings

Kitchen appliances can be a chic addition to your space, so be sure to choose the right ones. (Image credit: Dan Hearne. Design: Anna Møller)

"There are many reasons why voice-activated appliances have become hugely popular in recent years," explains Tom. "They offer convenience and comfort as well as easy accessibility for those with disability or mobility needs and multi-generational households. They are also ideal for cooks who have their hands full."

Miele has embraced this trend with their ActiveDoor design, allowing users to open and close their refrigerator door using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

And they aren't the only ones. LG's range of smart appliances are also compatible with devices like Alexa and Google Assistant, meaning you can preheat your oven or turn on your dishwasher from the comfort of your sofa.

6. Vacuum Packing at Home

Vacuum sealing allows for sous vide cooking, a technique loved by chefs (Image credit: Andy Hardy. Design: Britt White Studio)

Vacuum sealing, once a technique reserved for Michelin star chefs, or industrial producers, is becoming an increasingly available option for home chefs.

One particularly unique version is BORA's Q-Vac built-in vacuum sealer. With claims to make food last 3-times longer, this handy tool is as sustainable as it is smart. Described by Andy Cummings, head of sales, as a "Sustainable addition to the modern kitchen that helps to combat the UK’s food waste problem." Even better, the sleek design can be flush-mounted within your work surface, so it looks completely seamless, making it a great option for those considering how to design their kitchen island.

This tool is likely more useful than you may even realize. "BORA QVac can be used to vacuum seal food for a plethora of reasons: for sous-vide cooking in a steam oven or a pan, for marinating, or simply to preserve food for longer," explains Andy.

These trends speak to a wider attitude in society, to our desire for simplicity, and the simplification of tasks. However, if you don't have enough space to even consider buying into another kitchen trend, why not consider some new kitchen storage ideas.