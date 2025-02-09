Is This the End of the Airfryer as We Know It? Meet the Oven Tech That's Going to Replace Clunky Countertop Appliances
Airfryers have exploded in popularity over recent years, but they could soon be on their way out, in favor of the new technological trend taking over our kitchens
While airfryers have only grown in popularity over the last few years, the bulky appliance often takes up more counter space than our homes have to spare. And, let's face it — they're often not the best looking of appliances. But exciting tech innovation means some ovens can now be used as both a conventional cooker and an airfryer alternative, so you don't have to miss out on the speed and convenience of this technology.
It's hard to find a home without one neatly tucked into a countertop corner, and while they now come in all different shapes and sizes to suit your cooking requirements, the conventional oven hasn't yet been entirely replaced. Now, in fact, the oven is fighting back. Kitchen appliance brands are combining the benefits of both appliances to offer the best of both worlds, while keeping counters free of these (somewhat) eyesores.
We’ve consulted the experts to find out just how the hybrid ovens work and whether it’s worth investing, with a few hints on where to source your own combination cooker.
Airfryers, Inside an Oven?
According to Matt Payne, design consultant kitchen brand Roundhouse, hybrid cooking technology has been popular for longer than you might think. "Just as combination ovens and steam-combis have seen a somewhat meteoric rise since their inception, airfryers are following suit," he says.
But how does it all actually work? We asked Tom Hopper, Kitchens Manager at Miele GB, to explain the tech behind their built-in hybrid cooker that works as both an airfryer, and the oven you're used to. "The Miele AirFry function uses fan and top heat to replicate a standard countertop airfryer," he explains. "A perforated tray is also used to facilitate optimal air circulation throughout the program, promoting the perfect crispy results that airfryers are recognized for."
Miele
Price: £991
This 5-shelf cooking, 76 liter capacity oven from Miele has a rapid heat up function, better for standing starts, and airfry tech built in.
AEG
Price: £499.99
AEG's AirFry Oven combines airfryer technology with conventional oven and fan cooking, and a handy steam cleaning option to make oven cleaning less of a chore.
Samsung
Price: £1089
Samsung's Compact Oven adds on a microwave setting to its traditional oven and airfryer capabilities. A jack of all trades indeed!
Is It More Difficult to Use Than My Current Airfryer?
The good news for those feeling overwhelmed by the increasing range of gadgetry in the kitchen is that these combination cookers won't require a guidebook. "Operation will usually be very similar, by simply setting a time and a temperature for each program," Tom explains. Extra, built-in functions might make things easier, too. "Thanks to the Miele booster feature, a Miele oven will come to temperature in a similar time to an airfryer, so it is not necessary to pre-heat unless the recipe requires this."
But the best news? "Timings will also remain the same in a Miele oven with airfry function and a counter top airfryer." Swapping out your oven for one with airfry capacity means you're not adding any extra cooking time, while also saving yourself some crucial chopping room.
What Are the Benefits?
Matt recognizes that the airfryers' popularity comes from increasing time pressures in our day-to-day lives: "It’s a rare luxury in today’s world to take hours cooking when it’s not the weekend, and our appliances are there to help support us in our busy lifestyles – airfryers do just that, and being able to have the function but keep them off the worksurface is the perfect solution."
This combination of form and function may well see the decline of separate countertop airfryers, in favor of ovens with multifunctionality baked right in, decluttering countertops in the process. "Similar to microwaves, which are mostly unsightly and valuable countertop/prep space hogs, incorporating the functions into an existing appliance frees up space." As Matt says, it's not the first time we've seen this trend; microwave combination ovens aren't new and it seems like airfryers are heading in the same direction.
As well as saving on countertop space, built-in models address a growing pressure to make each penny count. "Other benefits include potential energy savings, particularly for someone who uses a dual airfryer as an oven has a larger capacity and can accommodate a greater quantity of food," says Tom.
So, are you sold on the idea? For us, it's a no brainer if your appliance budget allows. After all, if you want the convenience of an airfryer and a minimalist kitchen, this might be the easiest way to have your cake, and eat it at the same time.
