I'm an Ooni Snob, but Even I've Got to Admit the Deals on These Alternative Pizza Ovens Would Tempt Me to Look Elsewhere

When you think of pizza ovens, Ooni is likely the first brand that comes to mind — and for good reason. Ooni is world-renowned for both the restaurant-quality pizza that its ovens create and the wide range of models it has available across multiple fuel types, but it's not the only brand in the market.

As the owner of an Ooni pizza oven myself, I was curious to explore the competitors' offerings — especially with Amazon Prime Day well underway with many great pizza oven deals up for grabs — and I have to say, I was surprised by what I found.

There's some hot competition out there, and with the deals available on Amazon right now, even an Ooni snob like me would be tempted by these Ooni alternatives. And if you've been questioning, 'Is a pizza oven worth it?', I think you'd be hard pushed to argue against these prices.

GOZNEY

GOZNEY Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven, Tom Gozney Edition £319.99, Was £399.99 at Amazon - Rating: 4.4/5 stars (17 ratings)

- Fuel type: Gas

- 950° live-fire oven

- Dimensions: 2.09 x 4.13 x 1.86 cm; 21 kg

- Cook time: 60 seconds

- Portable: for your outdoor kitchen or camping trip

- Customer review: "The stone is nice and thick, and it holds heat better than the Ooni did, therefore you can put pizzas in one after the other rather than having to wait for the stone to reheat."

Gozney is likely the next pizza oven brand that comes to mind, with the 'Roccbox vs Ooni' debate being the most prevalent. Tom Gozney, founder and designer at Gozney, started the brand when he decided to build a pizza oven in his garden — the rest, as they say, is history.

As the UK leader in restaurant ovens, the knowledge and experience the brand has translates to its portable pizza oven range. The Roccbox was also the original stone-floored portable pizza oven, cooking restaurant-quality pizzas in just 60 seconds.

Gozney also has a great selection of pizza oven accessories that look as sleek as its pizza oven models to aid your cooking and outdoor dining experience.

VONHAUS

VonHaus Vonhaus Pizza Oven Outdoor £129.99, Was £144.99 at VonHaus - Rating: 4.4/5 stars (148 ratings)

- Fuel type: wood

- Dimensions: ‎36.5 x 68.5 x 63 cm; 11 kg

- Cook time: Max 5 minutes

- Multi-use: you can also use the pizza oven to smoke meat, fish, and veg

- Removable chimney / foldable legs

- Customer review: "I think we've had this pizza oven for over a year now, and my partner describes it as 'the best present he never knew he wanted'."

Established in Manchester in 2009, VonHaus is the "helping hand you need to craft your dream home, inside and out," says the brand.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

VonHaus covers all things 'outdoor living', with appliances including barbecues and fire pits, to furniture, as well as its pizza oven range. This Outdoor Pizza Oven is also the same price on Amazon right now.

You can also buy BBQ Grill Top Pizza Ovens at VonHaus if you want to level up your existing built-in outdoor grill instead.

Ninja

Ninja Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven £279.99, Was £349.99 at Amazon - Rating: 4.7/5 stars (204 ratings)

- Fuel type: electric

- Dimensions: 54.5 x 45.6 x 38.2 cm; 19.1 kg

- Cook time: Under 3 minutes

- Rated #1 in 'Outdoor Pizza Ovens' on Amazon

- 8-in-1: Pizza, Max Roast, Gourmet Roast, Top Heat, Bake, Smoker, Dehydrate & Keep Warm functions

- Customer review: "Reaches 370 °C and cooks pizza in the proper way-2mins for a thin pizza, 2.30 for a well-topped base. The pizzas are cooked so fast, we've had to perfect our "production line" of base shaping and topping to keep up. Makes pizza parties with friends really good fun. Well worth 5 stars and we haven't even explored all its functionality."

Best known for its air fryers and Ninja Creami, the brand also has an impressive pizza oven selection that is very highly rated — the Ninja Woodfire Electric Outdoor Oven is ranked an impressive #1 in the 'Outdoor Pizza Ovens' category on Amazon.

All Ninja products are engineered in-house, with an impressive selection of awards attributed to them. On Amazon, the brand receives a 96% positive rating score from its 10K+ customers with over 100K+ recent orders.

The Ninja Store on Amazon is packed with great deals right now for Prime Day across all their product categories, but the deal on this pizza oven is one not to miss.

Big Horn Outdoors

BIG HORN OUTDOORS Wood Pellet Pizza Oven £119.99, Was £149.99 at Amazon - Rating: 4.6/5 stars (2,127 ratings)

- Fuel type: wood

- Dimensions: 53.34 x 35.56 x 60.96 cm; 11.3 kg

- Cook time: 90 seconds or less

- The high-temperature resistant coated stainless steel shell offers optimal heat retention

- Foldable legs and built-in thermometer

- Rated #2 in 'Outdoor Pizza Ovens' on Amazon

- Customer review: "After having friends with an Ooni oven, I took a chance with the Bighorn to save a few dollars. To keep this short, let's just say that this thing has outperformed my friends' ovens and become one of my favourite things to use outdoors."

Founded in 2012 ",' BIG HORN' symbolizes strength, durability, and a spirit of adventure," says the brand. Offering both gas and pellet-powered outdoor pizza ovens, its pellet pizza ovens use 100% natural hardwood pellets.

The brand is committed to designing products that are high-quality while making outdoor cooking convenient and enjoyable.

The BIG HORN Store on Amazon also has a small selection of grills and patio heaters for those garden party nights.

Zanussi

Zanussi Zanussi Zpo1bpc Outdoor 12 Inch Portable Wood Fired Pizza Oven £149.99, Was £199.99 at Amazon - Rating: 4.5/5 stars (72 ratings)

- Fuel type: wood

- Dimensions: 68.5 x 36 x 70.5 cm; 12 kg

- Cook time: 60 seconds

- Includes 9" pizza paddle and storage bag

- Foldable legs

- Customer review: "Excellent quality pizza oven and easy to use. Searched many reviews and chose this one, and am very pleased with it. Brilliant value for money as it includes the peel and a case."

Italian design brand Zanussi — an expert on both heating and cooling products for over 100 years — has a small but high-quality selection of outdoor living products, including its Portable Wood-Fired Pizza Oven.

Founded in 1916 by Antonio Zanussi, the innovative brand created the first ever gas cooker and the first auto-defrost fridge, making it a trusted brand for useful products to use at home and beyond.

Zanussi's Portable Gas-Fuelled Pizza Oven is also on sale on Amazon right now.

Pizza Oven Accessories

Ultimately, whichever pizza oven you decide to go for will come down to style, budget, and if it ticks all the boxes you're looking for it to tick, which of course will differ from person to person.

And if you still think an Ooni might be the best choice for you, I have lots of useful Ooni pizza oven tips to help you with your decision.