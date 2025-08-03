Where to Buy an Aesthetic Firepit — 5 Brands That People With Stylish Gardens Go to First

What's the common denominator in all the hottest gardens of the summer? A fire pit, of course.

A fire pit is the undeniable it girl of the garden world, effortlessly drawing people in with its warm, glowing allure. It acts as a central focal point in your garden design, a place for people to gather around, instantly elevating any outdoor event. It create a cozy, magical vibe that is almost impossible to replicate with anything else.

There's nowhere I'd rather spend a summer's eve than cozied up around a flickering fire pit, sipping wine with my friends, maybe even roasting a marshmallow or two. It's a fantasy that's been on my mind for a while, so I've done a healthy amount of research (read: spent countless hours scrolling) into where I can find the absolute best of the best, and luckily for you, I'm ready to share my shortlist.

Solo Stove

Solo Stove has made waves with its clever designs. With lofty claims of 'reinventing fire', this brand is known for its signature smoke-free bonfires.

This may sound like an oxymoron, but it's just a case of smart engineering. By integrating a 360-degree airflow system, these firepits are able to reach temperatures over 200 degrees hotter than the average firepit, all while eliminating any smoke. That means all the enjoyment of a bonfire, with none of the nasty lingering scents clinging to your every fibre.

Plus, the cool stainless steel design doesn't just appeal to our love for chrome decor, but it also makes for a super durable and lightweight design. In fact, it's so lightweight that you can easily pick it up and take it with you, so you can enjoy a bonfire wherever you go.

Solo Stove Stainless Steel Portable Smokeless Firepit & Stand £264.99 at John Lewis The Bonfire pit is the largest model by Solo Stoves, designed with enough space for 4-6 people to gather around, making it a perfect purchase for a family garden. But, despite its large size, this pit weighs in at only 10kg, so for any passionate campers, this may be the one for you. It's constructed out of a highly durable type of stainless steel, which is virtually weatherproof, so you can comfortably leave it outside year-round without fear of rusting.

La Hacienda

Despite the Spanish name, La Hacienda was born and bred in the UK. However, the inspiration behind the brand does come from farther afield.

While travelling across South America, brothers John and Simon Goodwin were struck by the outdoor fires that were a constant feature in every garden and home across the countries they visited. They were particularly intrigued by the traditional Mexican chimeneas, a style that was yet to gain popularity in the UK.

Now, 30 years later, John and Simon have continued to supply people not just in the UK, but across the world with the crucial ingredient for a perfect garden party; a firepit. The collection ranges from traditional pits to modern baskets, and everything in between.

Amazon Camacha Open Mesh Firepit £79.99 at Amazon UK I love the sleek, modern, almost sculptural feel of this open mesh fire pit. Plus, at less than £80, it's a true bargain. The design features a discrete wood storage space, so you won't have to clutter up the surrounding areas, and the perforated surface feels very on-trend at the moment.

Ivyline

Since 1976, Ivyline has been dedicated to supplying the UK with functional, beautiful, and ethical garden products, and this approach is transparent in its range of fire pits.

Ivyline's fire pits and bowls are unmistakably contemporary in style, with crisp lines and cool tones used throughout the collection. It brings the warmth and tradition of an open fire, with the design fare you'd expect to find in the most modern gardens.

It's also one of the most easily accessible brands, stocked at several major retailers including John Lewis, Waitrose, Next, and more.

Dunelm Cement Firebowl £59 at Dunelm This modern, chic design looks far more expensive than its £59 price tag. While this design may boast all the industrial cool prestige of cement, the fibre stone and iron materials make for an impressively lightweight fire pit. Plus, these finishes are highly durable and resistant to whatever weather conditions may come their way.

FirePit.Co.Uk

If you're a believer in the more options, the better, you're bound to like firepit.co.uk.

As the name may suggest, this website specializes in this type of outdoor heating, so you can know you're in trustworthy hands here.

Their range includes traditional wood-burning fire pits, gas fire pits, bioethanol fire pits, and a whole lot more, so no matter what you want, you'll be able to find it on this website.

Firepits.co.uk makes sure to stock only the best brands, many of which you may struggle to find at other UK-based retailers, so if you want to be a true fire pit aficionado, this should be your first port of call.

Firepit.co.uk Elementi Fire Lunar Fire Bowl Table £1,295 at firepit.co.uk There's no doubt that this fire pit is not a budget option, but if you're looking for a luxury design, you'll find it here. And it's not just a sleek, beautiful design that you'd be paying for; this hand-crafted model is super robust and durable. You can choose between gas or propane fuel options, so you can design it to work for your space.

Novogratz

Perhaps not the best choice for the traditionalists among us, but if you favor playful, future-forward designs, we expect you'll love Novogratz's uniquely shaped fire pit designs.

Husband and wife duo, Cortney and Robert Novogratz, have over 30 years of experience in design, having expertly decorated countless homes, hotels, and restaurants. Now, they invite the general public to delight in their unique style.

Their iconic, playful design approach is precisely what makes their fire pits so appealing. Unlike any other model on the market, these brightly colored fire pits are sure to become the highlight of your garden.

Novogratz Novogratz Red Garden Outdoor Asher Fire Pit £295 at Next UK Something about this fire pit just puts a smile on our faces. The unique, bubble-like shape is so unlike anything else we've seen that it feels like it stands in its own category. Pick between white, green, red, aqua, and black for a design that stands out against the rest.

FAQs

Do Fire Pits Keep Mosquitos Away?

As if they couldn't get any better... Yes, fire pits do keep mosquitoes at bay.

This is largely due to the fact that mosquitoes are repelled by smoke. However, this does not mean that gas fire pits and other smoke-free options may not have the same effect on these summer disturbances.

Can I Put a Fire Pit on Wood Decking?

As fire pits can reach extremely high temperatures, they run the risk of burning the surface beneath them, which is particularly risky for your wooden flooring. To prevent this, we recommend opting for a raised fire pit to avoid direct contact with the floor.

A fire pit is the ultimate vibe-maker, whether it's a major garden party or just an intimate dinner; we've never attended an outdoor function that didn't benefit from the addition of a fire pit.

We guarantee this will become the highlight of your garden, so it's a good idea to invest in some of the best garden furniture to surround it.