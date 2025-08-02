12 BBQ Shelters That Make Your Outdoor Cooking Forecast-Proof — Even If You've Only Got a Small Garden
If you don't have space for a fully covered outdoor kitchen, you can still ensure your al fresco grilling exploits don't get rained off with these compact shelters
Well, this summer has been a bit up and down, hasn't it? We're at the mercy of either blazing heat, or torrential downpours, which makes planning a BBQ a tricky feat to pull off.
To get the best out of your outdoor grill, you'll want to ensure the weather doesn't get in the way, and one way to do just that is by opting for BBQ shelters. From gazebos to pergolas, there is an array of options out there, and to make things a little easier for you, I did all the research to find some of the most stylish, most practical, and of course, affordable BBQ shelters.
Without further ado, grab your grill and your steak — and let's get to cooking. Here are 12 BBQ shelters that will make your outdoor cooking forecast-proof.
What a great way to elevate your small patio ideas. This LG outdoor BBQ shelter from John Lewis is perfect for shading your BBQ. Composed from Aluminium and steel, this pergola is set to stand any weather. It's realistic wood effect adds some dimension and style to those empty garden spots.
It's time to take your gazebo ideas a step further with this blue elephant gazebo from Wayfair. I particularly like this piece for its slightly slanted appearance and its half-length, which makes it ideal for urban gardens due to its space-saving design. This BBQ shelter was created from galvanised steel and aluminium and is designed to withstand unpredictable weather conditions.
This Utopia 200 two-tone gazebo from Dunster is far from an eyesore. Ideal for those garden party ideas, this BBQ shelter features a strong 15mm thick shiplap roof, allowing it to withstand difficult weather conditions. It's also been crafted from high-quality spruce timber — giving it style as well as functionality.
This sturdy Eden Pergola Aluminium Manual Extension BBQ shelter from Maze is quite the charmer and might just make a trendy garden feature. Available in the color grey, this piece can be seamlessly integrated with an existing Eden Pergola. Crafted from rust-resistant aluminium, you can manually adjust the louvres, which grants effortless control over sunlight and ventilation.
This Broxton BBQ shelter comes as an easy to assemble flat pack. Great for keeping a small BBQ grill under, this shelter is made from softwood and can be easily cleaned and maintained, no matter the weather. Its W 220cm x D 220cm x H 249cm size makes it the perfect fit for any backyard.
Chic up your outdoor kitchen ideas with this BBQ Panalsol from Kettler. Crafted from an aluminium frame, this BBQ shelter also comes with two glass shelves at either side, making it ideal for placing your cooking tools, food and even drinks on top.
Level up with this BBQ garden canopy from The Range. This unique shelter features 10 hooks to help you keep your tools organized, as well as a double-tiered soft-top awning. Made from polyester fabric, the canopy is flame-retardant and non-fading, so it can last for years to come. The canopy also comes with side shelves, hooks, and storage baskets.
This sleek and curved canopy will add style and depth to your landscape. The 215cm x 150cm metal frame allows for plenty of work space when cooking up a good meal and the shelter helps protect your BBQ from unpredictable weather conditions. On either side of the canopy are 5 hooks, which allow you to place your cooking tools and additional accessories on either side.
Bringing style straight to your door, this Savannah BBQ Pergola with Slatted Wall from Atkin and Thyme also makes for the perfect garden screening idea. Also made from a strong and durable powder-coated aluminium frame, this BBQ shelter has a wood finish and adjustable louvred roof — making it stylish and functional for all your needs.
Draw inspiration from the latest garden trends and welcome an elegant and modish gazebo to your backyard ideas. This BBQ shelter comes with metal rods for strength and stability when placed in the garden. It also features internal hooks to help keep your BBQ essentials in check, as well as bar shelves for all your grilling needs.
The perfect addition to any entertaining area, Palram Canopia and BBQ shelter is ultra durable and easy to use. Crafted from an aluminium frame this shelter will protect you and your BBQ from any harsh weather, with its year-round resistant properties. This shelter can be added to your patio, garden, and even deck ideas.
This double-tiered BBQ shelter from Amazon comes with two side shelves for ease of use when cooking. Its two-tiered feature allows smoke to easily pass through from the top, keeping the area clean and smoke-free. Crafted from steel, this makes the shelter durable and reliable. Could this be your dream garden furniture? Perhaps.
Now that you've got a selection of some brilliant BBQ shelters in time for your garden party ideas, be sure to take note of the most common mistakes when choosing a gas grill.
Faiza is the Renovation Editor at Livingetc. She previously worked for The Independent as a News Feature Writer, where she crafted lifestyle, entertainment, and news stories. She also worked as an Audience Editor for the newspaper for almost two years. Thriving in the busy newsroom, Faiza also spent her time crafting stories for Sky News as an SEO reporter, where she produced stories based on trending topics. Lifestyle and interior design have been areas of interest for her for some time, and as she advances in this field, she will continue to refine her skills in all aspects of design. Faiza has a background in SEO, social media, and reporting. Her passion for writing goes beyond her work as she loves all things poetry and creative writing.