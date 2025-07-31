Good Outdoor Lighting Was the Best Investment I Made in My Garden — Here's Where to Shop for the Most Stylish Designs

I was initially undecided as to whether it was worth spending money on some best-of-the-best garden lighting when I planned the renovation of my small courtyard — it's not, after all, the sort of addition that you even notice when you're using it on a sunny summer day. When the budget is already stretched, it's tempting to leave it out, or opt for some budget-friendly solar lighting that doesn't require electricians to get involved.

However, I eventually opted into a hardwired scheme, introducing outdoor wall sconces and architectural plant lighting — and I'm so glad I did. In the summer months, it extends that feeling of comfort spent outdoors infinitely, while in the winter, turning them on stops my kitchen window from having a view of complete darkness outside, weirdly making the sense of space inside feel larger, too. Now, I'd recommend it to anyone planning a garden renovation, but for some, it's still a forgotten part of designing an outdoor space.

If you've made it this far, chances are I won't need to convince you to think of garden lighting ideas as a priority, but what I can do is point you in the direction of where to find the best examples of it. You can find garden lighting in a huge number of places, from online marketplaces like Amazon to most home improvement stores, but I think you'll find that the quality varies drastically from item to item, whether that's in terms of its design, or its practicality and longevity.

My curation of the best places to buy outdoor lighting isn't, technically, based on hands-on experience with each individual product (though if you want to know where I ended up buying my garden lighting from, it was Dowisng & Reynolds), but they're brands I know deliver on quality generally across the board. And, of course, this is Livingetc, so only the most good-looking versions of outdoor lighting, across price points, are going to make the cut.

Here's where I'd consider shopping if I had to buy garden lighting again this year.

Corston Architectural

I know Corston Architectural best for its luxurious details, such as plug sockets and door handles — in fact, I have the brand's bronze door handles on my patio doors, which really elevate the design.

I was less familiar with its garden lighting range, but it's a growing section of the brand's website, and the team behind Corston even exhibited at the Chelsea Flower Show this year. From what I heard, they went down a storm.

When it comes to where to buy garden lighting, I'd recommend you head to Corston if you want brilliant, expensive-looking architectural lighting. Don't get me wrong, the brand has a killer selection of outdoor wall lights, regardless, but what you'll find here that feels like a 'gap in the market' is the spotlights, path lights, and floodlights that are long-lasting and timelessly designed in luxurious materials.

The finishes for outdoor lighting are bronze, polished nickel, and antique brass, luxe-looking metals that enhance, rather than detract, from your landscaping. "They're each finished with a thick layer of protection, which will help them endure the elements longer," explains David Gray, co-founder of Corston, "but it's the sort of material that, when it's used outside, it will eventually patina. Embrace it, and the material will look great at every stage of its life."

Editor's Pick Corston Kensington Wall Light Fluted Glass in Antique Brass £278.40 at corston.com

Davey Lighting

Davey Lighting is the offshoot outdoor brand of Original BTC, a Livingetc award winner and a stalwart British lighting brand. It's best known for a classic, timeless style — think traditional outdoor swan-neck lights and nautical-inspired ship lights.

“Traditional ship’s lights, from bulkheads to masthead fittings, have a simple, refined elegance that sits beautifully with all styles of exterior architecture," says Original BTC director Charlie Bowles. "Stripped back, simple and unpretentious, ship’s lights were designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, making them particularly suited to our inclement weather."

Charlie tells me that outdoor lighting trends tend to escape the same novelty as interior design trends. "Newness is generally not a desirable look for exteriors," Charlie says. "Most of our customers this year want lights with a lived-in feel, that look like they’ve been part of the property for years."

Dowsing & Reynolds

I already mentioned that I bought my own garden lighting from Dowsing & Reynolds, but the lighting brand's offering has shifted a little bit in that time. Known for its industrial-style designs, it now offers a range of exterior ship lights, over the more architectural lighting I once bought from the website. There's a range of cool designs, and they even showcase them styled in bathrooms, so if you want that lived in, warehouse-by-the-docs style look, you'll find it a lot cheaper here than some of the other brands on this list, each only costing between £100-£160.

Dowsing & Reynolds Chris Bulkhead £119 at dowsingandreynolds.com Described as a 'bruiser' by the brand, this larger bulkhead is sturdy and made from solid brass.

Graham & Green

Graham & Green is a design and lifestyle brand that can, pretty much, kit out your entire home, and garden, too. The brand has a relaxed, bohemian feel to it, so in its garden lighting section, you'll find firepits, festoon string lights, and colorful hurricane lanterns, but you'll also find fixed architectural lighting in metal finishes which embrace the natural patina of the materials.

Livingetc featured these colorful festoon lights this year, which I haven't seen anywhere else, but kind of set the tone for the sort of creative ideas you'll find on Graham & Green.

Editor's Pick Graham and Green St Ives Mast Path Light £105 at Graham and Green This galvanized steel outdoor path light has been hot-dipped for a rustic texture.

Habitat

If you're looking for outdoor lighting on a budget, but still want that wink to good design, I'd shop at Habitat way before I start trawling Amazon. Habitat's garden lights make my list because they have a design point of view, materials that feel on trend, and ideas that aim to make your garden feel like an outdoor living room, not just light it up like a football pitch.

Habitat's customers are pretty good at leaving reviews, and I've noticed, more than any other sector, its lighting gets four or five star reviews consistently, suggesting the quality isn't suffering because of the lower price point that comes with this brand. Obviously, too, it's great because if you don't want to wait for delivery, you can pop to a local Sainsburys and pick your outdoor lighting up.

Editor's Pick Habitat Habitat Solar Rattan Floor Lamp £40 at Habitat UK A solar-powered outdoor floor lamp for £40? The sort of style-meets-budget pick you'd expect from Habitat

Heal's

If you've ever visited Heal's Tottenham Court Road store, you'll know its lighting hall is one of London's design wonders, so it's no surprise that it also has a healthy outdoor lighting collection from some of the best design brands out there.

What will you find there? You've got your Tala, Fermob, Tom Dixon, Hay, Kartell, and Gubi. It leans a little more towards rechargeable lamps than it does fixtures and fittings, but you'll still find a select few with serious style credentials.

It also has a small own-brand lighting collection, including the slim-line, minimalist Orion design as floor lamps, table lamps, and curved wall sconces.

Heal's Orion Led Outdoor Wall Light Black £54 at Heal's Heal's Orion range is a more modern, minimal take on an outdoor wall sconce.

Industville

Industville does very good outdoor lighting, and they're particularly design forward, especially given that the prices aren't extortionate. What started off as a brand the focused on that industrial style of lighting (but don't worry it still does that, too) has branched out into more experimental designs and materials.

"Often misunderstood as a basic plastic, resin has evolved into a highly versatile and durable material that is trending in lighting design. Thanks to advancements in casting techniques, it can be formed into sculptural, detailed shapes that aren’t possible with metal or glass, and it can easily be engineered to meet outdoor standards, including IP65 ratings," says Mara Rypacek Miller, founder of Industville. "As well as its technical advantages, resin also lends itself beautifully to textured finishes that replicate materials like cement or stone, as seen in our ribbed Ramsay lights. Alabaster is making its foray into outdoor designs, often seen in the form of crystalline globe diffusers paired with brass holders or shades. Due to its more delicate nature, alabaster is best suited for covered outdoor areas and should be housed in fixtures that provide adequate moisture protection, such as those with an IP44 rating or higher."

Industville Hayle Outdoor & Bathroom Wall Light £199 at Industville This outdoor wall light is surprisingly indoor-coded for something IP65-rated.

Philips Hue

I sometimes think Philips Hue gets a bad rap in terms of outdoor lighting, but it might be because a lot of its imagery, especially for gardens, is bathed in multicolored lights. I'm making the call — as Livingetc readers, we're not doing colorful lighting.

However, Philips Hue is arguably the best outdoor smart lighting for a home and garden. I've tested its systems before, and it's easy to set up, easy to integrate into your smart home, and Philips Hue's designs are sleek and minimalist enough that they don't feel out of place in a design-lover's home. There are certain pieces I'd choose over others, certainly, especially the more architectural accent lighting for your garden over, say, a wall light, but all the same, this is the best place to buy smart garden lighting if you want a simple-to-operate setup.

Editor's Pick Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spot Light £99.99 at Philips Hue Ignore the pink light, you can change the color of your smart outdoor lighting, and set as simple white light as desired.

Pooky

Online lighting brand Pooky was founded back in 2014, and was quite the upstart in the market. From then, the brand has grown and grown, bringing its characterful take on lighting to the mainstream. While its best known as a place to buy lampshades in brilliant patterns, and for its wireless fixtures, it has a great range of IP44, 54, and 65-rated outdoor lights, too.

Jo Plant, chief creative officer for the brand, tells us that making outdoor lighting feel like more than just a practical concern is the new way forward, and it informs the way they design the products. "A pendant light hung above a pergola or outdoor dining area creates an instant atmosphere and makes your garden feel like a proper extension of your home," Jo says. "Nothing beats soft, warm light casting a glow over summer suppers and late-night lounging. Now with rechargeable pendant lights possibilities, you don’t even need hardwiring — just hang, switch on, and bask in the glow."

Pooky Lighting Cromer Ip44 Exterior Hanging Lantern in Bronze £295 at Pooky This hanging lantern light is perfect for adding height to your lighting scheme, especially over a dining table.

FAQs

What Are the Requirements of Garden Lighting?

“When it comes to outdoor lighting, the IP (which stands for Ingress Protection) rating is your best friend. It tells you how well a fitting stands up to the elements and we all know British summertime weather doesn’t mess about," says Jo Plant, of lighting brand Pooky. "For garden lights, wall lights or anything exposed to the great outdoors, you’re looking for a minimum of IP44 – which means it's protected against splashes and general wet weather. If the light is going somewhere particularly exposed or near the ground, go for IP65 or higher to keep it safe from any torrential downpours or garden debris.”

Often, the higher the IP rating, the more limited the design, as it needs to be created in a way that prevents water ingression robustly.

What Are the Different Types of Garden Lighting?

Accent Lighting

Think of this as your garden’s glam squad. Used to spotlight statement trees, sculptures, or architectural features, accent lights add drama and depth to your outdoor space. Go for uplights or directional spotlights for maximum effect.

Pathway Lighting

Functional and elegant. These low-level lights subtly illuminate walkways, steps, and borders, guiding guests while creating a softly lit ambience. Opt for sleek bollards or minimalist stake lights for a clean, contemporary look.

Wall Lights

Perfect for patios and outdoor dining zones. Wall sconces or flush-mounted fixtures bring an interior design sensibility outside — ideal for adding a warm, architectural glow to your exterior walls.

String and Festoon Lights

String lights instantly bring a magical mood, whether draped through trees, across pergolas, or overhead on a terrace. Go for warm white bulbs for that golden hour glow.

Deck Lights

Subtle but effective. These low-profile fixtures sit flush in decking or hardscape, offering gentle illumination underfoot.

Portable Lamps

Portable outdoor lanterns are brilliant for their versatility and power to bring light just where you need it. They're a relatively new introduction, but have quickly become an MVP in the garden lighting game.

Floodlights

Floodlights are more your security lighting than any particular design choice, however, you might find some safety lighting starting to crop up at more design-savvy brands.

Where Should I Invest My Budget for Garden Lighting?

"It is worth investing in good quality lighting that can withstand the elements," says Original BTC's director Charlie Bowles. "Consider form as well as function - natural materials with interesting patinas such as weathered bronze, copper and brass are the best choices as they’re low maintenance, age well and weather beautifully.”

"Installing exterior lighting is a messy job that you won’t want to repeat regularly, so get it right the first time. Avoid cheap fittings as they can often be a false economy. Inexpensive materials such as painted metals deteriorate very quickly, especially when exposed to the elements," Charles adds. "You risk being unhappy with the finish in a couple of years’ time and may want to go through the whole process again. For a more refined look, clean-lined box lights work fantastically well outside both period and contemporary homes. Neat and symmetrical in pairs, box lights also look great used singularly.”

What Light Temperature Is Best for Outdoor Lighting?

When it comes to outdoor lighting, warm white (around 2700K to 3000K) is your go-to for creating that soft, inviting glow that's cozy, welcoming, and flattering. Cooler temperatures (anything over 4000K) can feel harsh and clinical, better suited to security floodlights which only turn on periodically.

It's thought that these cooler temperature lights can also be more harmful to wildlife.