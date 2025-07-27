Where to Shop for Good Lampshades — Your Lighting Scheme's Secret Weapon to More Elevated Style
Changing up the lampshade can make any lamp feel more expensive, and better suited to your home. Here's where to shop for the best ones
Knowing where to buy lampshades isn't as immediately obvious as you might think. They're not a part of your decor you tend to update very often, and so a mental Rolodex of where to source them is unlikely to be top of mind.
Thankfully, I've been writing about home decor for so long — 20 years and counting — that I've picked up a lot of advice on where to find the best ones from the designers I've interviewed along the way. In this list, that is presented in no order other than alphabetical, you'll find high street and high-end options, but each spot is chosen for its quality and artistry.
Refreshing your lampshades is a small job that leaves a big impression, and if you get them right, they can reinvigorate how a room feels. And, if you need something to put them on, too, I've got a guide on where to buy table lamps that you should also read.
1. Alvaro Picardo
I once interviewed the designer Susie Atkinson, who created the artful Lime Wood Hotel among many other things, and it was she who put me onto Alvaro Picardo's graphic work. "We’re about to use one of his pieces in a dining room of a Queen Anne house in London. It’s a fairly traditional space and I know this will bring an element of modernity," Susie said. "Best of all, you can customize any of his shades in any Farrow and Ball color."
One of the reasons designers love Alvaro's work is that it has all the flair and fun of the circus, harking back to carefree times in our childhood while still managing to seem grown up and smart. This design is a case in point and would work in a heavily panelled room or a modern white box.
2. Anthropologie
Anthropologie has long been a go-to for decorative and somewhat cutesy offerings, but in recent years it has focused as much on craftsmanship and artistry as it has on gifting and oddities.
Its lampshades are particularly strong — painterly, handprinted, and pretty. Anthropologie lighting doesn't have core ranges in the way that many lampshade retailers have, so there's a chance that if you don't buy what you find in a timely manner, it might not come back into stock again.
A classic example of Anthropologie's painterly and whimsical offering, I bought the Louise lampshade for my powder room with had sandy oatmeal walls and a red skirting board. This shade has matching hues in its design, and in fact has so many colors it will work in most spaces that have a pink/red/brown/violet way to link to it somehow.
3. House of Hackney
When House of Hackney first launched in 2011, I was the first member of the press to cross into their living room, which also doubled as a showroom. I was met with a pattern-on-pattern approach to maximalism that hadn't been seen in contemporary style before, and the brand has honed this take while still staying true to its values. So try House of Hackney for heritage and decorative prints before anywhere else.
In addition to classic and retro shapes, House of Hackney's signature shades feature super-long, draped fringe, while utilizing the brand's statement textiles.
As with most House of Hackney designs, you can match them to a wallpaper, a cushion, or upholstery fabric if you wish. I've had my eye on the matching mural to this shade for my dining room, but failing that, I'm enjoying the hint of almost cartoon-like joy this forested motif has when used just on a shade.
4. Matilda Goad
British designer Matilda Goad quickly turned a passion for decorative lampshades into somewhat of a lifestyle brand, via a pop-up at Liberty, dressing the Christmas tree outside the BBC, and an understanding of the art of embellishment. But it's worth remembering she started with shades, as her pieces are still standouts, adding just the right hint of extra detail.
If you love the look of on-trend scalloped edged decor, Matilda Goad is a good place to start looking for lampshades, and its brass pleated lampshade is a modern design wonder too good to miss.
This was seen as revolutionary when it launched in 2018, and kept selling out. It's still an impressive piece of design, taking the delicate nature of a fabric pleat and subverting it in brass. As fitting for current interior design trends as the day it first went on sale.
5. Molly Mahon
You can go in any direction at Molly Mahon, as long as it's printed and patterned. There are elegant empire shades, ruffled fabric skirt shades, and a pleat that lands somewhere in the middle, but they're all made with Molly's signature understanding of pairing vibrant colors in ways that still manages to feel cosy.
To walk into a living room and see one her designs is to feel at home.
6. Pooky
Pioneering the almost-neon striped and pleated lampshades trend, Pooky is where you'll find the largest selection of spirited and colorful designs. Collaborations with designer like Matthew Williamson underscore the brand's credentials well — turn to British lighting brand Pooky for boldness with a pretty (and often pleated or scalloped) edge.
I have four of these in my home — two on the landing, two in each bedroom. I love their pop of color against otherwise neutral walls, and how the pattern is actually quite bold but made less so by the way the fabric pleats and hides it. A dash of brightness for those, like me, who tend to be pattern-averse.
7. Rosi de Ruig
British lampshade designer Rosi de Ruig has the skill to make even the strongest color palette seem soft. From marbling vivid greens and pinks to pairing pillar box red with fuchsia, thanks to the whirls and whorls of her patterns they take on a dreamlike quality. Not for the ardent minimalist, but they do seem to take on a life of their own when placed in rooms with dark walls.
8. Timorous Beasties
Back in the early noughties Timorous Beasties were seen as the iconoclasts of the design scene. The Scottish duo launched London Toile, the first wallpaper launch I ever went to nearly 20 years ago, which took classic Delft scenes and put an urban twist on them (look closely and someone was being robbed).
Since then, the designers have kept a lot of that dynamism and become a go-to for prints both strong and soothing — it's here you'll find lampshades to add a dash of color or calm a space down.
In terms of the brand's lampshade offering, they're simpler drum lampshade styles, but they better show off these artistic textile prints.
These are some of the best-known brands that are most utilized by interior designers, but there's a whole world out there of lampshade makers. Making lampshades is a craft skill, and can be done on all kinds of levels, from individual craftspeople to big businesses.
What you'll discover, however, is spending time seeking out lampshades can transform standard lamps and light fixtures into something spectacular.
