These Colorful Portable Turntables Are So 2025-Coded — and Start From Just £99
Embrace the beauty of analogue goodness or stream your favorite playlist — it's the best of past and present, blended
Gone are the days of quiet tech. Now, your sound system can make a serious style statement in your home. At the most recent WOW!house showcase I visited earlier this year, there was even a room dedicated to it — a 'listening library' by design studio Pirajean Lees, created to celebrate the effect music can have on us, as well as the instruments that make it.
And when it comes to those music-makers, none are as relevant right now as record players. A nod to the 70s era that is undoubtedly the big trend right now, turntables feel more deliberate, and somehow more design-forward — even though they're defined by the past. Couple that with beautiful vinyl storage, and you've got the makings of your own listening room.
That's what I like about Gadhouse's newly released Brad Retro MKII Turntables (available exclusively online at Currys). Of course, the riot of colors was what first caught my attention — it elicits an immediate emotional response, just like the sound it produces — but the fact it's portable, USB-C-chargeable, and can connect to Bluetooth only seals the deal. Add in the affordable price point (starting from just £99) and the only real question is: what color are you getting?
If you're particularly familiar with the common vinyl organization mistakes or things people do that risk scratching their records, this turntable comes with adjustable pitch control for that added TLC.
While you're shopping, have you considered record player storage options? This might not be the most stylish, but with spots to organize your vinyl correctly, it's inconspicuous, leaving your turntable to do the talking.
Want to carve out your own 'listening room' at home? There are plenty of IKEA vinyl storage hacks that will let you design a space, room, or built-in storage that feels custom, cool, and most of all, high-end (minus the usual price tag, of course).
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.