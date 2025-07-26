These Colorful Portable Turntables Are So 2025-Coded — and Start From Just £99

Gone are the days of quiet tech. Now, your sound system can make a serious style statement in your home. At the most recent WOW!house showcase I visited earlier this year, there was even a room dedicated to it — a 'listening library' by design studio Pirajean Lees, created to celebrate the effect music can have on us, as well as the instruments that make it.

And when it comes to those music-makers, none are as relevant right now as record players. A nod to the 70s era that is undoubtedly the big trend right now, turntables feel more deliberate, and somehow more design-forward — even though they're defined by the past. Couple that with beautiful vinyl storage, and you've got the makings of your own listening room.

That's what I like about Gadhouse's newly released Brad Retro MKII Turntables (available exclusively online at Currys). Of course, the riot of colors was what first caught my attention — it elicits an immediate emotional response, just like the sound it produces — but the fact it's portable, USB-C-chargeable, and can connect to Bluetooth only seals the deal. Add in the affordable price point (starting from just £99) and the only real question is: what color are you getting?

Want to carve out your own 'listening room' at home? There are plenty of IKEA vinyl storage hacks that will let you design a space, room, or built-in storage that feels custom, cool, and most of all, high-end (minus the usual price tag, of course).