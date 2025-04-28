The 70s Design Trends to Avoid That Will Just Make Your Home Look Dated, and What You Can Do to Make Them Work

We're in the midst of a retro renaissance, baby — 70s interior style is back and, arguably, better than ever. The decade's vibrant colors, eclectic patterns, and sense of playfulness has inundated modern interiors again, and I, for one, couldn't be happier.

As is the case with all interior design trends, styles come and go. "After years of seeing the same minimalist interiors in gray and white, the world is craving color, playfulness, and individuality," interior designer Jessie McLaughlin tells me.

The 1970s is a rich decade from which to draw interior inspiration. "We love the classic 70s sexy sunken living room, wood interiors, monochromatic schemes, warm lighting, and carpeted rooms that always feel so cozy," says designers Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward of Pierce & Ward.

But, while the 70s offers plenty of trends worth revisiting, not everything from the decade deserves a comeback. Yes, turns out, some things are better left in the past. So, what are they? Below, designers dish all.

The Worst 70s Design Ideas

Bold, retro wallpaper was a quintessential element of 70s interiors that can still look just good when styled right, like seen here. (Image credit: Roger Davies. Design: Sara Story)

The 1970s certainly weren't a dull time for interior design. While I may not have been around to experience that decade first-hand, I still find the interiors so evocative — wall-to-wall carpeting, macramé wall art, and orange everything.

But how do we make it work for today? "I could do with a little less of the palette," 1stDibs’ editorial director Anthony Barzilay Freund, tells me. "Those burnt and rusted reds and browns and mustard yellows are strangely triggering for me."

Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward share a similar sentiment, but it's to do with the decade's overwhelming use of floral prints. "We think orange and daisies should be left in the 70s," they share.

When it comes to the floor, interior designers Kathy Kuo and Sarah Pickard both share that shag carpets probably shouldn't make a comeback — at least not with the same level of pile they had in the 70s. Not only do they trap dirt and dust, but if you've ever tried cleaning a shag carpet you'll know the pain.

Jessie McLaughlin is much more open to the 70s revival. "There is almost no 70s design trend I would be willing to completely rule out," she shares, "except for carpet around the toilet. That’s a strong no-go."

Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward Social Links Navigation Interior Designers Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward founded their design studio, Pierce & Ward, over a decade ago. The duo has since designed for a list of high-profile clients including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Hudson. They're known for their unique design style, which blends vintage charm and modern elegance.

Incorporating 70s design in moderation can help make your home look tasteful and not overly thematic — like a shag area rug rather than wall-to-wall carpet. (Image credit: Image: Guillaume Grasset. Design: Claude Cartier)

Is there a way to make 70s style feel modern and tasteful for today? Absolutely. (Except for toilet rugs, that is. "There is no tasteful way to put carpet around the toilet!" says Jessie.)

So, how do we sort the worst design trends from the 70s, with the ones that still have potential? It's all about moderation.

In terms of shag carpeting, Sarah Pickard says it's best to avoid the wall-to-wall look. "Instead, it has the potential to be incorporated as a fun area rug, or it could be repurposed as wall art," she adds.

Alternatively, "try a modern faux-shearling throw," suggests Kathy Kuo. A shearling throw or sheepskin rug (like our style editor's favorite) can deliver the texture of a shag rug, but in a more refined manner.

Color drenching a room in a 70s color like burnt orange can give the space depth and make it feel timeless. (Image credit: Atelier Ochre)

As for color, Anthony Barzilay Freund noted how 70s color palettes can, at times, be quite overwhelming. "But I’ve come to love it now, at least when it's used thoughtfully or as accents," he remarks.

Think a rusty red accent pillow, an ochre velvet armchair, or a small pop of yellow somewhere. You want to channel the 70s warmth, without it feeling overly thematic.

The other approach is to go all-in with color. "When the 70s are done right, with monochromatic spaces for example, it feels very timeless," says Louisa and Emily.

But the best way to do 70s style right? To do it honestly. That means learning how to thrift 1970s furniture properly — what to look for, where to find it. "The beauty of incorporating a variety of vintage or antique elements into a design scheme is that it makes the room feel timeless rather than time-stamped," says Anthony.

Anthony Barzilay Freund Social Links Navigation Editorial Director Anthony Barzilay Freund is the editorial director of 1stDibs. He oversees all digital and print content, including 1stDibs’ weekly Introspective magazine; The Study blog; and The 1stDibs 50. Before 1stDibs, Anthony was the Editor-in-Chief of Art+Auction and an arts and culture editor at Town & Country.

Retro patterns paired with solid colors can give a home that charming 70s feel. (Image credit: Matt Kisiday for Kockum Design)

The 1970s were a vibrant decade for interior design — full of self-expression through exciting color choices and bold patterns. It's no surprise that the trends of this decade are making a powerful comeback in modern interiors.

Even our interiors editor recently surprised herself when she realized the colored carpet trend she's loving right now harks back to the design era.

But once again, the key lies in moderation. "Use 70’s design imagery as inspiration, and not a blueprint," Jessie McLaughlin says. And don't be afraid to modify design elements of the 70s to fit your needs — after all, that's what interior design is all about.

But we beg — no toilet rugs, please.