The 70s Design Trends to Avoid That Will Just Make Your Home Look Dated, and What You Can Do to Make Them Work
From an overwhelming use of orange to toilet carpets, designers reveal which of the 70s revival interior trends are best kept in the past
We're in the midst of a retro renaissance, baby — 70s interior style is back and, arguably, better than ever. The decade's vibrant colors, eclectic patterns, and sense of playfulness has inundated modern interiors again, and I, for one, couldn't be happier.
As is the case with all interior design trends, styles come and go. "After years of seeing the same minimalist interiors in gray and white, the world is craving color, playfulness, and individuality," interior designer Jessie McLaughlin tells me.
The 1970s is a rich decade from which to draw interior inspiration. "We love the classic 70s sexy sunken living room, wood interiors, monochromatic schemes, warm lighting, and carpeted rooms that always feel so cozy," says designers Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward of Pierce & Ward.
But, while the 70s offers plenty of trends worth revisiting, not everything from the decade deserves a comeback. Yes, turns out, some things are better left in the past. So, what are they? Below, designers dish all.
The Worst 70s Design Ideas
The 1970s certainly weren't a dull time for interior design. While I may not have been around to experience that decade first-hand, I still find the interiors so evocative — wall-to-wall carpeting, macramé wall art, and orange everything.
But how do we make it work for today? "I could do with a little less of the palette," 1stDibs’ editorial director Anthony Barzilay Freund, tells me. "Those burnt and rusted reds and browns and mustard yellows are strangely triggering for me."
Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward share a similar sentiment, but it's to do with the decade's overwhelming use of floral prints. "We think orange and daisies should be left in the 70s," they share.
When it comes to the floor, interior designers Kathy Kuo and Sarah Pickard both share that shag carpets probably shouldn't make a comeback — at least not with the same level of pile they had in the 70s. Not only do they trap dirt and dust, but if you've ever tried cleaning a shag carpet you'll know the pain.
Jessie McLaughlin is much more open to the 70s revival. "There is almost no 70s design trend I would be willing to completely rule out," she shares, "except for carpet around the toilet. That’s a strong no-go."
Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward founded their design studio, Pierce & Ward, over a decade ago. The duo has since designed for a list of high-profile clients including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Hudson. They're known for their unique design style, which blends vintage charm and modern elegance.
Is there a way to make 70s style feel modern and tasteful for today? Absolutely. (Except for toilet rugs, that is. "There is no tasteful way to put carpet around the toilet!" says Jessie.)
So, how do we sort the worst design trends from the 70s, with the ones that still have potential? It's all about moderation.
In terms of shag carpeting, Sarah Pickard says it's best to avoid the wall-to-wall look. "Instead, it has the potential to be incorporated as a fun area rug, or it could be repurposed as wall art," she adds.
Alternatively, "try a modern faux-shearling throw," suggests Kathy Kuo. A shearling throw or sheepskin rug (like our style editor's favorite) can deliver the texture of a shag rug, but in a more refined manner.
As for color, Anthony Barzilay Freund noted how 70s color palettes can, at times, be quite overwhelming. "But I’ve come to love it now, at least when it's used thoughtfully or as accents," he remarks.
Think a rusty red accent pillow, an ochre velvet armchair, or a small pop of yellow somewhere. You want to channel the 70s warmth, without it feeling overly thematic.
The other approach is to go all-in with color. "When the 70s are done right, with monochromatic spaces for example, it feels very timeless," says Louisa and Emily.
But the best way to do 70s style right? To do it honestly. That means learning how to thrift 1970s furniture properly — what to look for, where to find it. "The beauty of incorporating a variety of vintage or antique elements into a design scheme is that it makes the room feel timeless rather than time-stamped," says Anthony.
Anthony Barzilay Freund is the editorial director of 1stDibs. He oversees all digital and print content, including 1stDibs’ weekly Introspective magazine; The Study blog; and The 1stDibs 50. Before 1stDibs, Anthony was the Editor-in-Chief of Art+Auction and an arts and culture editor at Town & Country.
Shop 70s-Inspired Decor
Size: 8' x 10' (more sizes available)
Give your home a 70s makeover by incorporating a rust-colored rug into your living room. The deep, grounding color will enhance your space and add the slightest bit of visual interest with its repeating square pattern. For a stylish contrast, pair this rug with light colored furniture.
Cane details are a key feature of 70s style that still look fresh and modern in 2025. Incorporate it in your home through a small yet stylish side table. The light color wood of this table will elegantly complement other 70s decor in your space.
Shag carpets can look overwhelming — especially if they extend from wall to wall. Kathy Kuo suggests incorporating faux-shearling throws instead. This one has a similar texture, but won't overpower your space. Plus, its rich chocolate color will add a sense of depth.
Mustard yellow is one of the key colors of 70s style. Bring it into your modern living room in the form of an accent chair — like this model with a swivel base. This chair will instantly give your room a retro look without feeling overly thematic.
Fringe furniture was a popular trend to come out of the 1970s. And in moderation, it can still add 70s charm to your home. Opt for a fringe pendant lamp in a moody rust color, like this one. This could easily become a statement piece in any room of your home.
The 1970s were a vibrant decade for interior design — full of self-expression through exciting color choices and bold patterns. It's no surprise that the trends of this decade are making a powerful comeback in modern interiors.
Even our interiors editor recently surprised herself when she realized the colored carpet trend she's loving right now harks back to the design era.
But once again, the key lies in moderation. "Use 70’s design imagery as inspiration, and not a blueprint," Jessie McLaughlin says. And don't be afraid to modify design elements of the 70s to fit your needs — after all, that's what interior design is all about.
But we beg — no toilet rugs, please.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Devin is a New York-based Style Editor for Livingetc who is keen on all aspects of personal style. From a young age, she was drawn to the design world, whether that was taking sewing classes in her hometown, or flipping through the pages of her mother’s interior design magazines. She spent hours on end watching HGTV home improvement and design programs, often sharing her opinions as if the TV could hear her.
After graduating from Villanova University with a BA in Communication and Spanish Language Studies, Devin moved to Paris, France to pursue her Master’s Degree in Fashion Studies at Parsons. It was here she refined her love for style in every sense of the word. While there to study fashion, living in Paris allowed Devin to fall in love with interior style. She grew fond of the city’s mix of both classic and contemporary designs that felt intentional and personal.
After moving back to the United States, Devin worked at Tom Ford and later Cosmopolitan Magazine. She loves sharing design choices with her readers, from explaining how to incorporate trends into interior spaces to sourcing the best products for your home. Devin believes style should be inclusive, exciting, and at its core, fun.
-
-
Do Red and Yellow Go Together? Designers Share How to Make This Punchy Pairing Feel Soothing Rather Than Stark
These primary colors might seem like they'd clash, but get the levels right, and designers say this combination can look remarkably classic
By Olivia Wolfe
-
This Sleek Toronto Penthouse Hits Just the Right Note for Its Record Producer Owner
Music plays a key role in the home, manifesting through the design in both in symbolic and practical ways
By Divya Venkataraman
-
6 Cut Flower Trends That Will Bring Lushness, Life, and a Little Bit of Luxe to Your Interiors in 2025
These are the fresh blooms florists and designers are favoring this year, plus how to arrange them for a striking look that fills your home with joy
By Lilith Hudson
-
I Spy With My Design Eye: This Specific Fabric Print Is Literally Everywhere Right Now — We've IDed It for You
It's whimsical, artistic, and full of character. We've called it already: Dedar's 'Tiger Mountain' is the fabric that will define 2025
By Devin Toolen
-
Having Mismatched Dining Chairs Is the New Telltale Sign of Serious Style — Here's How to Make It Look Intentional
Once considered a sign of a lack of care, a dining room table with different chairs now screams ultimate curation... if you can do it right, that is
By Olivia Wolfe
-
There’s a New Shape in the Garden — Why Whimsical Curves Might Be the Outdoor Furniture Silhouette of the Summer
Powder-coated petals, wavy lines, and a hint of surrealism — this microtrend is blooming, and we’re paying attention
By Julia Demer
-
I Asked Interior Designers to Share the Worst Decorating Trends They've Seen on Social Media
Just because something is trending, doesn't mean it's tasteful — from dupe-culture to OTT lighting, here's what designers hate seeing in homes
By Devin Toolen
-
I'm Calling It — Chrome Decor Is the Most Influential Design Trend of 2025 for Rooms That Feel Effortlessly Cool
Have you been eyeing a chrome candle holder or side table to complete your room's look? This is your sign to embrace the shiny, chic material
By Olivia Wolfe
-
Straight from Salone: 5 Emerging Trends I Found in Milan That'll Shape Interiors for the Year Ahead
From reflective silver to fluidity, here's my perspective on the key themes and new moods coming through from Milan Design Week
By Sarah Spiteri
-
The 'Red Table Trick' Is the Easiest and Most Expensive-Looking Trend to Hit 2025 So Far
A red dining table makes a seriously stylish statement; the beloved pop of red trend just got an bold and expensive-looking upgrade
By Olivia Wolfe