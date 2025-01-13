I'm a Style Editor and This Is My Best-Kept Styling Secret — It's Luxurious, Layerable, and Just $49 on Amazon

Much to the detriment of my wallet, the things I fall for most in life tend to skew very expensive. Rarely do I find myself head over heels for anything that costs less than the price of a NYC entrée (post-tax and tip). But there is one reliable exception: this Amazon sheepskin rug — just $49.

It's my go-to styling trick. Strategically placed under beds or casually draped over chairs, designers are calling them the best rugs for this cozy season. It seems I was (and still am) ahead of the curve. Despite the notion sounding a touch… rustic, it’s rustic in the way that a luxury Swiss ski chalet appears welcoming, fur-filled, and elevated.

I lean towards smaller sizes (2’ x 3’ is my sweet spot) for their versatility — the shaggy accents can effortlessly drape over an armchair, soften the edge of a couch, or define the space under a side table. But larger sheepskin sizes are equally reliable, easily layered over existing rugs, replacing them entirely, or my personal favorite: sitting pretty in front of the fireplace.

Llb Genuine Sheepskin Rug, 2' x 3' View at Amazon Price: $49 I own this exact Australian sheepskin rug from Amazon, and let me tell you, it far exceeds expectations. Genuine, skin-friendly, high-quality, and brimming with plushness. I went classic with ivory, but now that I’m eyeing the variety of shades — including cream brown and even dark green — I’m tempted to invest in another colorway. With a 4.4/5-star rating from over 1,600 reviews, I’d say the odds for this Amazon rug are in my favor.

Now, about the “smell.” It’s been mentioned in the (albeit very positive) reviews. And this is not unique to this Amazon sheepskin rug — natural hides can have a faint odor at first, but rest assured, it dissipates quickly after airing out (customers say it takes just a few hours).

Though often seen as a winter staple, I’ve never relegated my sheepskin rugs to storage when summer rolls around. Thanks to its natural wool, sheepskin regulates temperature, keeping you warm when it's cool and vice versa.

So, if you despise luxury, comfort, and tremendous value, click away. For those of you who are still here: click on through. Your place is about to get a whole lot plusher. Did someone say cozy?

More Amazon Sheepskin Rugs

Sunshine Cowhides Sheepskin Rug, 3' x 4' View at Amazon Price: $79, Was: $85 Sheepkins (like the one above) are predominantly from Australia, but this one, in a striking natural black, actually hails from Iceland. What’s the difference? Icelandic sheepskin is longer and (ever-so-slightly) more coarse, aligning this small rug perfectly to the exaggerated “shaggy” look trending for 2025. Homeroots Spotted Sheepskin Rug, 3' x 2' View at Amazon Price: $92.07 Spotted. This sheepskin rug is just the thing if you gravitate toward this cozy trend but crave something just a little different. The presence of spots makes the rug appear even more…. natural — in a good way. Like the listing to the left, this rug is crafted from Icelandic sheepskin wool (held together by a soft microsuede backing), so expect longer lengths and ample drama. Llb Genuine Sheepskin Rug, 2' x 6' View at Amazon Price: $99 For the sheepskin-obsessed, this rug is the same brand and origins as the option spotlighted above, but in a double-pelt variety rather than a single. This lends it a larger, elongated "runner" shape that's great for hallways, large chairs, or even lining entire sofas.