Okay, I've Seen the Colors in H&M Home's Autumn Collection, and Now I'm Over the Heat and Officially Ready for the Cozy Season
Plumy purples, chocolatey browns, toasty caramels... bringing a touch of 70s charm to your living room just got easier
Warning: perusing H&M Home's latest autumn collection may make you want to put on a Penny Lane jacket and don Twiggy-inspired eyeliner. Not because there are lava lamps (I wish!) and conversation pits, but because the color palette captures the mood of the disco era so effortlessly, with the chic subtlety of today's coolest interiors.
Although primarily composed of small decorative items intended to be sprinkled throughout your existing collections, the 70s color palette adds a much-needed touch of moody sophistication to pumpkin spice season. Think deep purple hinted at with cherry hues, side by side with burnt oranges that lean into chocolatey browns. It's cozy, curated, and collectively cool.
So, whether you are looking for a fuzzy throw pillow to add a bit of texture to your living room or a new tableware piece to ring in the start of hosting season, look no further than H&M's new-in section.
It seems all the best new homewares are embracing nostalgic colorways, chrome metallic accents, and playful patterns right now. These motifs indicate that we won't be ditching the 70s influence in interior design trends anytime soon, but now there are more streamlined approaches to capturing the aesthetic.
H&M Home's autumn 2025 collection brings simplicity to seasonal decorating. Instead of implementing a total room renovation to go retro-chic, a pop of rose pink on your sofa or a switch to a caramel colored throw blanket will do the trick. Use these pieces to round out darker color palettes, or as a pop in more neutral color schemes.
Even though it's only August, it's never too early to get into the Autumn spirit in my book. Below are some of the standout pieces from the drop.
I am a self-proclaimed chrome home accessories lover, and these candlesticks are a new must-have in my book. Starting at just £14.99, H&M offers this style in three different sizes — so you can mix and match on any tablescape, mantel, or coffee table.
Get all the fabulous colors of this moody collection in one pillow with this stunningly geometric design. The array of colors makes this piece surprisingly easy to style in a range of color schemes. Plus, velvet is great for adding a little subtle texture for a cozy living room idea.
Is it just me, or is this brown glass vase a subtle nod to the infamous lava lamp? Either way, I'll take it. Nothing elevates a space more effortlessly than a few stylish vases and catch-all dishes. Pair this glass vase with this crinkled amber glass vase from the collection, and you'll have a beautifully curated corner for less than £100.
This stoneware vase is proof that good design is all about the details. The dark, oxblood-meets-cherry color is completely captivating. Style some bright green stems or white orchids in this piece for a true cool girl way to do contrast in interior design.
It's classy, it's cozy, and it's a minimalist's way to do color this autumn. I am a big fan of H&M's throw blanket collection (I have a couple in my living room as we speak). I can see this piece paired in a farmhouse-style living room, or as a light relief in an otherwise dark color palette.
Adding a bolster pillow to your bedding set immediately says, 'I know style'. This velvet is elegant, elevated, and perfectly in line with the colors of autumn. Style it on a sofa or bed, and pair it with a few of the collection's other pillows (like this fringed velvet cushion in dark brown) for the ultimate 70s-chic aesthetic.
You can always count on H&M Home to bring elevated style at an affordable price tag. Although the refined, retro colors are what first caught my eye in this collection, textures play an important role in creating mood and visual interest in a space.
For that, try pairing these pieces with some chrome home accessories; the result will be a cozy space perfect for lounging, hosting, and hanging throughout the autumn season.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.