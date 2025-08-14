Okay, I've Seen the Colors in H&M Home's Autumn Collection, and Now I'm Over the Heat and Officially Ready for the Cozy Season

Plumy purples, chocolatey browns, toasty caramels... bringing a touch of 70s charm to your living room just got easier

(Image credit: H&M Home)
in Features

Warning: perusing H&M Home's latest autumn collection may make you want to put on a Penny Lane jacket and don Twiggy-inspired eyeliner. Not because there are lava lamps (I wish!) and conversation pits, but because the color palette captures the mood of the disco era so effortlessly, with the chic subtlety of today's coolest interiors.

Although primarily composed of small decorative items intended to be sprinkled throughout your existing collections, the 70s color palette adds a much-needed touch of moody sophistication to pumpkin spice season. Think deep purple hinted at with cherry hues, side by side with burnt oranges that lean into chocolatey browns. It's cozy, curated, and collectively cool.

So, whether you are looking for a fuzzy throw pillow to add a bit of texture to your living room or a new tableware piece to ring in the start of hosting season, look no further than H&M's new-in section.

Image of the corner of a wooden coffee table that has round chrome feet. Three abstract, chrome candle holders on the table with beige candles in them.
Mixing chrome and wood is the ultimate symbol of a curated and cool house. (Image credit: H&M Home)

It seems all the best new homewares are embracing nostalgic colorways, chrome metallic accents, and playful patterns right now. These motifs indicate that we won't be ditching the 70s influence in interior design trends anytime soon, but now there are more streamlined approaches to capturing the aesthetic.

H&M Home's autumn 2025 collection brings simplicity to seasonal decorating. Instead of implementing a total room renovation to go retro-chic, a pop of rose pink on your sofa or a switch to a caramel colored throw blanket will do the trick. Use these pieces to round out darker color palettes, or as a pop in more neutral color schemes.

Even though it's only August, it's never too early to get into the Autumn spirit in my book. Below are some of the standout pieces from the drop.

You can always count on H&M Home to bring elevated style at an affordable price tag. Although the refined, retro colors are what first caught my eye in this collection, textures play an important role in creating mood and visual interest in a space.

For that, try pairing these pieces with some chrome home accessories; the result will be a cozy space perfect for lounging, hosting, and hanging throughout the autumn season.

