I Wasn't Sure 'Colorful Quiet Luxury' Even Made Sense, but These Designers Have Me Sold — It's Not an Oxymoron, It's a Vibe

All the interior design world can talk about these days is moody, storied interiors, so needless to say, the once mainstream 'quiet luxury' has taken a bit of a back seat. But what if there was a way to do both? 'Colorful quiet luxury' may sound like an oxymoron — believe me, I was skeptical, too — but designers have found a way to make it work.

So, how do these two seemingly opposite worlds collide? "It is refinement and restraint, but with personality and soul," explains interior designer Jen Baxter of Baxter Hill Interiors. "It feels more dramatic than a neutral space but remains calm and elevated, not busy."

Where the typical 'quiet luxury' trend is all about understatement through texture, craftsmanship, and a neutral palette, 'colorful quiet luxury' introduces an expressive layer with more confident hues. Below, designers share the secret to perfecting this nuanced style in your home.

What Is 'Colorful Quiet Luxury'?

The bedroom above still feels minimal, but the deep blues create a more inviting and dynamic atmosphere. (Image credit: Rett Peek. Design: Meet West)

"Colorful quiet luxury treads a path between bland, beige-y minimalism and ouch-my-eyes maximalism, reminding us that spaces can be both pared back and explore color at the same time," explains Livingetc's color expert, Amy Moorea Wong. Exciting.

As an evolution of traditional quiet luxury living rooms, kitchens, and bedrooms, colorful quiet luxury is still honed in on sophistication, subtlety, quality, and all things handmade, but with a richer and more expressive palette. It’s muted and considered, yes, but it’s unmistakably colored.

The key is understanding that colorful quiet luxury is about balance in interior design. "It's the meeting point between serenity and self-expression through the use of color and objects," says London-based interior designer Nicola Crawford, founder of Finch Interior Design.

It’s less about making a statement and more about creating an atmosphere — being quietly confident, if you will. Rooms are intentionally curated with craftsmanship and bespoke pieces. "It embraces nuanced hues often derived from nature that add personality, while maintaining a calm, elevated tone," says Nicola. "Nothing is accidental, but nothing feels forced."

At the end of the day, colorful quiet luxury sits somewhere between the shouty nature of maximalist interior design and the potential sterility of all-beige minimalism.

What Is A Colorful Quiet Luxury Palette?

Rich browns are the perfect way to capture the colorful quiet luxury aesthetic. They are calming and grounded, but still add depth. (Image credit: Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen and Monica Grue Steffensen. Design: Norm Architects)

Now that you've got an idea of colorful quiet luxury, it's time to dive into how this aesthetic translates into a color palette for our interior spaces.

Amy says, "Instead of neutrals, neutrals, neutrals, we've arrived at something more like a mossy green where before went only beige, an earthy ochre in place of a sea of cream, or a blush pink where once there was room only for ivory."



However, any color can work in this style — it's the hues, tints, tones, and shades you choose within that range that matter. "Organic mid-tones work best," says Jen Baxter. "Think chalky rose, smoky blue, tobacco brown, dusty olive, earthy terracotta, soft black, as they have depth and age to them."

The general rule is to avoid anything too primary or synthetic. Instead, a colorful quiet luxury palette should feel timeworn, like it's already lived a little. "Choose colors that evoke a feeling for you," says Nicola Crawford. "The quiet luxury palette comes from connection, not specific color trends."

Avoid decorating with primary colors, or anything that feels too synthetic. (Image credit: Filippa Tredal. Design: Dactylion Design)

Styling A Colorful Quiet Luxury Interior

"Use texture over pattern to layer a space," says Nicola. "This brings visual interest but not noise." (Image credit: Finch Interior Design)

It's a delicate balance. For example, using too many patterns risks tipping over into 'maximalism' territory. While this can of course still be luxurious, it becomes less 'quiet' to the eye.

It also pays to be careful when decorating with color, as too much can also tip the balance. "Think about tonality, work with tonal families, and layer shades of the same color," says Nicola. "Color should feel integrated, not imposed."

The best way to start curating a colorful, quietly luxurious space is to be intentional. "Every piece should earn its place in your home," says Nicola. "Avoid the temptation to over clutter, negative space is important to achieve a sense of serenity."

Curate, don't clutter. For this, provenance plays an important role: pieces with visible craft, patina, or family history. "A contemporary space instantly gains warmth when paired with a hand-carved chair, a ceramic vase from a local maker, or a vintage rug that feels collected rather than sourced," adds Jen Baxter.

And lastly, always focus on materiality. Think antiqued brass, wooden elements, a touch of marble, or a limewashed wall. The imperfections and textures become part of the story. Craftsmanship is key. Nicola says, "Find handmade ceramics, a vintage rug, bespoke joinery — these all bring soul to a space."

Look at colors that feel grounded without overwhelming through too much chroma or too stark a contrast. Select one dominant hue and lean toward chalky, earthy mid-tones with more nuance.

Yes, the neutral color schemes are still here — "they just aren't the main character anymore," says Amy. Instead, neutrals are deployed strategically to frame and support color, for a space that feels elegant, as well as expressive. A colorful, quietly luxurious interior balances rich colors and muted hues with restraint and refinement.

From there, you can use textures, materials, and decor to add dimension to your space.

"The palette is balanced and proportioned, but always with character — calm, expressive, and totally personal," says Jen. (Image credit: Studio Nicholas Venezia. Design: Baxter Hill Interiors)

There is a refinement to colorful quiet luxury that's perfect for the minimalist who wants to get a bit more experimental.

However, if you know you are more maximalist at heart, then perhaps loud luxury is more in line with your taste. Luckily, we've got all the secrets on styling that aesthetic, too.