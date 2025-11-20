5 Extra Ways to Add Storage to a Guest Bathroom to Consider When Friends and Family Stay Over

Hosting seasons means having your space looking its best, and that, of course, includes the guest bathroom. From essential storage holders, such as baskets, to vanity units that add style and functionality to your home. There's a lot to think about when family and friends come to stay, especially when it comes to those guest bathroom storage ideas.

Which is why having a practical guest bathroom is key to a comfortable stay for your loved one. Even in a small bathroom, smart storage solutions will make your guests' stay easier and, in turn, brighten their stay in your home.

So, as you stock up on toiletries and those bath-time essentials — I've put together a list, with the help of a few experts, to get you set up with the most important guest bathroom storage ideas you're going to want in your home, ASAP.

1. A Dedicated Basket or Caddy for Guest Toiletries

Want a more refined and clean look? Add a chic rattan basket. (Image credit: Rebecca Udall)

Bathroom organizers are key for a guest bathroom, and baskets make for the perfect choice. I personally love using baskets as it's a great way to keep extra toilet rolls, toiletries, and other essentials in place.

"Providing a clearly defined basket or caddy instantly signals to guests which toiletries are intended for their use, helping them settle in without hesitation," Soma Pillay, Bathroom Specialist at the UK’s online bathroom specialist Bathroom City, tells me. "It avoids any awkwardness over who owns which product and stops items from migrating across the basin or windowsill."

A thoughtfully chosen caddy or basket will also add warmth and texture to your guest bathroom and create a bespoke spa-bathroom feel. "Stocking it with travel-sized bottles, fresh flannels, and small luxuries shows consideration and reassures guests that their comfort has been prioritized," adds Soma.

Soma Pillay Social Links Navigation Bathroom specialist For over 22 years, Soma Pillay has been instrumental in establishing Bathroom City as a leader in bathroom design and manufacturing. As Product Director and bathroom specialist, he oversees the development of ranges that balance craftsmanship, functionality, and modern aesthetics. His commitment to quality and forward-thinking approach have kept Bathroom City ahead of industry trends and customer expectations alike.

Rebecca Udall Rattan Lidded Bathroom Storage Box £56 at Rebecca Udall If you want to organize your guest bathroom, then this storage basket will provide you with extra storage, while also looking its best.

2. Wall-Mounted Shelving for Extra Towels and Essentials

This is a great way to keep things off the floor and counters. (Image credit: Rowen & Wren)

Spa-shelves for guest bathrooms will keep your bathroom organized and clutter-free. It's also ideal for your guests to keep their towels and essentials in place, rather than on the floor once they're done using the space.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Wall-mounted shelving is a brilliant way to store guest towels, washcloths, and spare loo rolls while keeping the floor free and circulation space open," says Soma.

Adding this in will give your guests ease of use in the bathroom, "saving them the discomfort of rummaging through cupboards or asking for replacements," Soma notes.

If you want to go the extra mile, Soma suggests heated towel shelves, which are similar to heated towel rails. He continues: "Shelves also offer an opportunity to add a touch of style. Stacked linens, a small plant, or a candle can turn practical storage into a decorative feature. By lifting items off key surfaces, shelving contributes to a sense of calm and makes the bathroom feel larger, cleaner, and more organized."

Rowen & Wren Bilton Towel Rack £278 at Rowen & Wren It's time to bring a luxury feel to your space with this antique brass Bilton Towel Rack from Rowen & Wren.

3. Fitted Bathroom Furniture and a Vanity Unit

A vanity unit will add style to your guest bathroom in no time. (Image credit: Vigo Jansons. Design: Olga Ashby)

One of the most effective ways to boost small bathroom storage is by incorporating a bathroom vanity unit. "These pieces make the most of every available centimetre, providing generous internal space for towels, toiletries, and everyday essentials while keeping surfaces clear," according to Soma.

He continues: "A vanity unit with deep drawers, internal dividers or a built-in cupboard allows hosts to organise items neatly and ensures guests can instantly locate what they need."

Soma says fitted furniture also creates a seamless, tailored look that makes the bathroom feel more refined. He adds, "By integrating storage into the very structure of the room, it transforms the space into a calm, clutter-free environment that’s easy for guests to use and simple for hosts to maintain."

Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs, tells me a guest bathroom can benefit from a mix of storage types, each one serving a different purpose. "A vanity with integrated drawers is often the most hard-working piece because it hides away everyday essentials without eating into more of the room," explains Keeley.

The expert notes that wall-hung vanities, like this Regent Oak Curved Wall Hung Vanity Unit from Lusso Stone, can offer the added benefit of freeing up floor space, making the space feel more open. So when renovating your guest bathroom, be sure to research which type of bathroom vanity will work best for your space.

Keeley Sutcliffe Social Links Navigation Design manager at BC Designs Keeley Sutcliffe is Design Manager for award-winning British bathroom designers, BC Designs. Over the last 22 years, the company has expanded their range of freestanding baths to include both compact and spacious designs in luxury materials.

4. A Small, Slimline Freestanding Cabinet

You can add everyday essentials into these slimline cabinets. (Image credit: Dunelm)

If you're looking for ways to declutter a bathroom, then a freestanding cabinet can do just that. You can stock your guest bathroom with essentials when needed and keep it hidden just before guests arrive.

"A narrow freestanding cabinet is perfect for concealing the practical but less visually appealing necessities, like extra toilet rolls, cleaning products, sanitary items, and spare toiletries," says Soma. "Keeping these hidden from view helps maintain a clean and uncluttered aesthetic. Guests benefit from having everything logically placed and easily accessible, allowing them to navigate the room without having to search behind every door. Slimline cabinets can also enhance the room’s design, showing that even modestly sized bathrooms can be both stylish and highly functional."

Keeley says slimeline cabinets help avoid the need to raid other cupboards elsewhere in the house when guests need a fresh towel, so keeping things in one place is key. She adds, "Even modest additions make a difference: a ledge beside the basin for daily essentials, sturdy robe hooks to prevent damp towels piling up, or a tray on the countertop to corral small items so surfaces remain tidy. These are the finishing touches that pull the room together and keep it usable during busy hosting periods."

Dunelm Elsie Tallboy Mirrored Bathroom Storage Unit £159 at Dunelm This stone cabinet comes with soft-closing doors and hinges to ensure smooth and safe use. Its modern, yet elegant design makes for the perfect guest bathroom addition.

5. Over-the-Door or Behind-the-Door Storage Racks

Don't want to see your storage? Place it behind the door! (Image credit: Dunelm)

For those hidden storage solutions, you can opt to add a behind-the-door or over-the-door rack. The racks come in different colors and materials, adding style, even in the smallest of details.

Soma says the back of the door is an ideal location for slim, discreet storage. "Over-door racks provide guests with a place to hang damp towels, robes, or toiletry bags without disturbing hooks already used by the household," he continues. "They help the room stay tidy by ensuring items are hung properly rather than draped over radiators or furniture. This simple addition maintains the bathroom’s neat appearance while offering valuable functionality, particularly in smaller spaces where every inch matters."

John Lewis Poly Rattan and Bamboo Over Door Hanging Rack £28 at John Lewis Elevate your guest bathroom with this chic Poly Rattan and Bamboo Over Door Hanging Rack from John Lewis. Available with a poly rattan front tray and three hanging knobs.

FAQs

Why Is It Important for a Guest Bathroom to Have Storage?

"Creating a welcoming space begins with ensuring guests feel comfortable and confident using the bathroom without needing to ask where anything is kept," Soma tells me. "When towels, toiletries, and practical essentials are neatly stored in clearly defined places, visitors can settle in easily and use the room as though it were their own, rather than feeling like they’re intruding."

Avoiding clutter is important when creating a cozy and welcoming atmosphere in your guest bathroom; therefore, "well-planned storage keeps everyday items off countertops and out of sight, maintaining a clean, open feel that makes the space calmer, more hygienic and much easier to navigate," says Soma.

Guest bathroom storage can be simple, yet stylish if the right features and pieces are chosen. Looking for more inspo? Here are some quick things you can do to spruce up your guest bathroom.