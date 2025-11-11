4 Ways Organizers Use Rolling Carts As Stylish Storage Options to Make A Guest Bathroom Feel Like a Luxury Suite

If you're planning to welcome friends and family this hosting season, you might want to turn your attention to your guest bathroom. A thoughtful refresh can make this often overlooked space feel considered and inviting, and it starts with making sure your guests have everything they need.

Although guest bathrooms are utilitarian by nature, they shouldn't feel anonymous. The trick is to channel your inner hotelier and add plenty of personal touches — miniature toiletries, a beautifully scented handsoap, stacks of plush, fluffy towels — but don't just stop at the essentials. The items you keep in your own bathroom (think nail clippers, cotton buds, tweezers) are often the things guests won’t ask for but will quietly appreciate having at hand.

The challenge, of course, is storage. Guest bathrooms aren’t always blessed with generous cabinets, and no one wants to rummage through drawers they shouldn’t. Enter the rolling cart — a hardworking yet stylish addition that acts like a mini vanity, keeping everything neatly displayed and within easy reach. It's the sort of upgrade that makes your guest bathroom feel like a luxury suite, while also doubling up as a versatile storage option once everyone's gone home. Here are four ways to organize one for a hotel-worthy welcome.

How Organizers Use a Rolling Cart in Guest Bathrooms

Is the rolling cart the unsung hero of bathroom storage? These organizers seem to think so. (Image credit: Emily Schmidt)

A rolling cart can serve so many uses in the bathroom. From the more mundane (like toilet paper storage) to the stylized (like a curated vanity station), here's how professional organizers put them to good use in guest bathrooms.

1. Time Saver Station

According to Baltimore-based organizer Di Ter Avest, there's nothing worse than searching through drawers that aren't your own just to try and find a tube of toothpaste.

To make life easier for her guests, she sets up a rolling cart in her spare bathroom as a "Time Saver Station" where they can easily find the essentials like clean towels, washcloths, mini toiletries, cotton swabs, and a hairdryer.

She even takes things a step further by lining the shelves of the cart with other bathroom organizers. "You can use clear bins, matching jars, or small labeled baskets to create a neat, cohesive look," she explains. "A few coordinating colors — whites, creams, or soft blues — will instantly make the space feel fresh and organized."

Di Ter Avest Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured on Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Home & Gardens, and Kitchn; she has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.

2. Mini Wellness Station

Taking inspiration from spa bathroom ideas is a surefire way to ensure your guests feel at home, so channel a wellness approach when styling your rolling bathroom cart. "This is where you blend organization with self-care," says Di.

"You could include a few travel-size wellness goodies like magnesium spray, a cooling eye mask, or a meditation playlist QR code. It's a wonderful way to remind guests that taking care of their body doesn't need to stop when they're away from home."

Professional organizer Melissa Gugni notes there will still be plenty of space for storage if you have a multi-tiered cart, and recommends curating the top shelf with stylish accessories that complement your bathroom's decor.

"I like to include a couple of 'catch alls' for a guest's jewelry, hair ties, or other small, easy-to-lose things," she says. "This can be a bowl, a plate, or another object that can look pretty and add some personality to the room."

A rolling rattan cart by Serena and Lily houses towels, a washcloth, and a bathmat in this colorful bathroom. (Image credit: Kevin Miyazaki. Design: Isabel Ladd Interiors)

3. Mind Reset Cart

Perhaps you already have plenty of storage space in your guest bathroom, with drawers and cabinets labelled for ease. In which case, why bother with a rolling cart at all? Well, Di suggests switching up its purpose so it's less about bathroom storage and more about relaxation.

"Include a small candle or essential oil roller for relaxation, a cozy book or magazine, a gratitude notepad, and a pen," she offers. "You could even add a few affirmation cards or a small deck of mindfulness prompts.

"The key is to keep it simple — you want the space to feel light and peaceful, not crowded. Style it with a neutral tray, a soft hand towel, and maybe a tiny plant to bring a natural touch."

Melissa Gugni Social Links Navigation Professional Organizer Melissa Gugni is a San Francisco-based organizer who pairs her vision for clutter-free homes with a clean, fresh aesthetic. As a mom, she recognizes the importance of creating a space that you're proud of but can live in, too. Alongside her work, she's contributed to many decluttering and organization articles sharing her expertise.

4. Calm and Cozy Shelving

With rolling carts, the contents are typically in full view. This can create a messy, disorganized look if not styled thoughtfully (when home to a clutter of half-used shower gels, for example). Instead of working against this revealing storage idea, however, lean into it. By that, I mean make your rolling cart more of a curated display, and less a catchall for unsightly toiletries.

"I like to use the under-sink cabinet for the less pretty things like cleaning supplies and spare trash bags, which leaves the cart to hold the cute stuff," says Melissa. "A lower tier can look put together by putting rolled towels or spare toilet paper rolls — artfully placed, of course!"

Di says to think of this as a "spa moment", incorporating a small oil diffuser, towel storage, a jar of bath salts, and even a neatly folded robe. "A few natural elements like wood or bamboo trays add warmth without overwhelming the space," she says. "It's the perfect finishing touch to make your guest bathroom feel like a little wellness retreat."

Wayfair Aalia Freestanding Bathroom Shelves £31.99 at Wayfair UK This bamboo frame rolling shelving unit offers chic storage for all your toiletry essentials. The slatted bottom shelf is perfect for towels, while the three separate cubbies have room for all your cosmetics. Save the very top tier for your more decorative pieces, like an oil diffuser, a jar of cotton pads, and a pretty jewelry catchall.

More Stylish Rolling Carts

HAY Three-Tier Coated-Steel Trolley £305 at Selfridges Looking to inject some color into your guest bathroom? This ruby red trolley from HAY will bring vibrant character where you need it most. The generously sized shelves offer plenty of storage space, while the scallop detailing feels so on-trend. Nkuku Soma Mango Wood Storage Trolley £320 at nkuku Natural materials often work best in a bathroom where they help to create a relaxed, organic look. This rolling cart from Nkuku features mango wood shelving. Add a few white washcloths and it would look just the part in a luxury spa. DOEWORKS Teal Storage Trolley on Wheels £36.99 at Amazon UK Rolling carts are function first, and this teal storage trolley promises utmost convenience. Each tier holds up to 15KG, and lockable castors stop it from rolling away on uneven surfaces. That doesn't mean aesthetics are a mere afterthought, either. It's also available in 10 alternative colors. Oliver Bonas Remi Gold Scalloped Drinks Trolley £225 at Oliver Bonas Repurpose this drinks trolley into a stylish storage solution for your bathroom. With gold scalloped shelves and a sleek, light blue frame, this circular cart is a chic option for smaller spaces. Being designed as a drinks trolley, it also has a nifty railing to prevent falls. Dunelm Elements Slimline Roller Caddy £32 at Dunelm This rolling cart from Dunelm marries style and practicality in the best way possible. Not only does it have three railed tiers for ample storage, but it also has clever hooks that are perfect for storing hand towels and washcloths. Sweetpea & Willow Dorini Trolley £495 at sweetpeaandwillow.com Something about the warm neutral tone and textured finish of rattan and wicker just feels so calming. Create a boho-inspired set-up with this trolley from Sweetpea & Willow, styling the top shelf with a humidity-loving houseplant and toiletries in charming apothecary jars.

FAQs

What Is a Rolling Cart Often Used for?

A rolling cart can perform myriad uses in the home. Functioning as versatile mobile storage to help you stay organized, they're helpful in practically every room, from the kitchen to the home office. In the former, use it as extra storage for commonly used utensils, while in the latter, it becomes a great home for paperwork and printing supplies.

What about elsewhere? Why not store one in your utility room as a trolley for cleaning supplies, in a laundry room for detergents, or in a bedroom for makeup or accessories? You may have also seen variations of the rolling cart used for home bar setups, too. Traditionally, these bar carts offer a convenient way to serve guests drinks anywhere in the home. The list of uses really is endless.

Give your guests the welcome they deserve by paying attention to your spare bathroom this hosting season. Rather than leaving visitors to rummage through cluttered cabinets or forcing them to prop washbags on the edge of the tub, offer the kind of considered storage you’d expect from a luxury hotel, starting with a rolling cart.

Far from a single-season solution, a rolling cart will earn its keep long after your guests have headed home, too. Once your bathroom returns to everyday use, repurpose it elsewhere — professional organizers swear by the library cart organization method: a clever, flexible way to sort essentials by category and keep them beautifully displayed yet tidy. The humble rolling cart really is the unsung hero of multifunctional organization.