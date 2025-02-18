Good Organizers Swear By the 'Library Cart Method' for Keeping Your Home Tidy — So How Does It Work?
A rolling cart a day keeps organization at bay
If you can't tell by now, I love testing out any and every decluttering trend my eyes land on. And I'm especially impressed when they turn out to be hacks that actually work and hold the potential to stand the test of time.
So to everyone in their tidy home era, I'm pleased to present the library cart method. If you've been putting off decluttering your home, this is the technique you need to administer for a consistently clutter-free space.
Although the name gives plenty away, I won't hold you in suspense any longer. Let's get into what this method entails and why experts love it too.
What Is the Library Cart Method?
Di Ter Avest, Founder of Di Is Organized, tells us the library cart method is a clever and flexible way to keep frequently used items organized while still being easily accessible.
"Inspired by rolling library carts, this method involves using a tiered cart to sort and organize items by category," she explains. "The idea is that instead of cluttering up surfaces or struggling to put things away, you can have a mobile system that brings organization right to where you need it."
Professional organizer Ben Soreff also finds the library cart method to be a brilliant hack to ensure your home is always guest-ready. "Librarians and volunteers don't put books away one at a time, rather they sort them by category on the cart," he says. "And once full they deliver them to their correct homes."
And that's exactly how this system works at home too. As far as easy home organization ideas go, this one gets a gold star from us.
Ben Soreff is a professional organizer and partner of House to Home Organizing. He is originally from Portland, Maine and used to work in film & TV Production. Ben graduated from Skidmore College and has experience with Level 5 Hoarders.
How Can You Apply the Library Cart Method at Home?
According to Di, the best way to use this method at home is to think of your cart as a mobile to accompany you on your decluttering tasks around your home. "The beauty of this system is that it’s easy to move, so you can keep things organized without being tied to one spot," she says. "Plus, if you ever need to switch things up, you just reassign the cart to a new purpose instead of creating an entirely new system."
Having put this method to the test in my own home, I can say for certain that it's an absolute game-changer. It's inevitable that certain items will move from room to room during the week and will eventually be very far from their designated spots. So, every time I spotted an item that was out of place but still in frequent use, I'd pop it in my cart. During my Sunday reset, I'd roll my cart around and return everything basket-bound to its rightful place.
If you're keen to learn how to be more organized at home, I can't recommend this trick enough. It'll keep you from having to invest extra time and energy into deep decluttering. Plus, it'll also keep you from misplacing your belongings and, in turn, save you money typically spent on impulse repurchases.
Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
Which Rooms Can Benefit From the Library Cart Method?
"Honestly, almost every room in the house can use the library cart method in some way," says Di. And that's the beauty of a rolling cart. It can go almost everywhere you wish it.
"Home offices can use a rolling cart for paperwork, planners, and office supplies," adds Di. "In kids' rooms, they’re great for books, toys, or arts and crafts."
The only trouble you might run into is lugging your cart up the stairs. So, if you have multiple levels to your home and the space to hide away a cart on each floor, I'd say go for it.
They might not make the cut when it comes to classic interior designer-approved organizers, but when it comes down to it they truly make a world of difference.
Price: £25.67
Color: Mint Green
Draped in a cheerful shade of mint green, we have a sneaky suspicion this 3-Tier Rolling Cart from Amazon will lend a dopamine hit to your decluttering.
Price: £49.98
Color: White
Not only is this Mesh Basket Cart from Amazon simple and minimal, but it's also extremely efficient in form and the perfect decluttering companion.
FAQs
What Is the Downside to the Library Cart Method?
While the library cart method is super convenient, Di points out that it does have one potential downside — it can turn into a catch-all for clutter if you’re not careful.
"Because it’s open and easy to access, there’s a risk of just tossing random things onto it instead of keeping it organized," she notes. "Also, depending on the size of the cart, it can take up floor space, which might not work well in smaller homes."
To avoid this, she recommends setting a clear purpose for your cart and doing a quick reset every week to make sure it doesn’t become a rolling junk drawer.
Take it from me, the library cart method is the real deal. Just remember to follow through on returning the items in your rolling cart to keep it from becoming a stagnant station full of odds and ends.
Lastly, I recommend investing in a quality cart. You don't want your organizing tool to lose a wheel at first push or cacophonously squeak its way across your home.
And that's all there is to it!
