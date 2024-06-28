I'm an Interior Stylist — These Are the 10 Things I Use to Organize my Home That Look Beautiful too  

Getting the balance right between expressing your personal style and keeping a decluttered home can be tricky. You want each room to feel aesthetically pleasing but there are also practical things that need to be stored away.

It's something that as an interior stylist, I often think about. Whether styling a space for a photoshoot, a magazine, or even a show home, that practicality can go out of the window for a minute, and you can focus on creating a beautiful space, but for my own home, it's a whole different story.

And other stylists and designers agree with me. ‘Over the years, I’ve discovered a variety of organizational tools and techniques that not only keep my client’s home clutter-free but also enhance its beauty’, says Anna Vasiltsova, head designer at Anna Designs.

I spoke to Anna as well as a handful of other expert stylists who let me in on their secrets on keeping a stylish and tidy home, as well as sharing a few of my own tips, too, using my favorite organization brands.

1. Floating shelves

(Image credit: Benjamin Moore)

Floating shelves are a sleek and modern addition to any living area. They provide storage without taking up floor space and they help keep items off surfaces and make use of the vertical space that’s available.

‘Install floating shelves in the kitchen for spices and jars, in the living room for books and decor, or in the bathroom for toiletries’, says Anna Vasiltsova.

Kartell Shelfish in Tangerine Orange View at Lumens Price: $136 For something fun and particularly pretty, I love this transparent orange shelf from Kartell, a design brand stylists love to use.

2. Storage ottomans

(Image credit: James Merrell)

Try your best to incorporate multi-functional furniture into your living space. Storage ottomans are beautiful designs available that will suit your style and color palette.

‘These versatile pieces of furniture are a game-changer. Perfect for stashing blankets, magazines, or house slippers, they keep your living area chic and clutter-free. Plus, they double as comfy footrests or extra seating’, explains Ayten Nadeau, founder of i-TEN Designs.

Ames Storage Ottoman View at Pottery Barn Price: $499 This super chic ottoman from Pottery Barn has an expensive-looking boucle finish that will elevate any living room.

3. Under bed storage

(Image credit: Lisa Romerin. Design credit: Joshua Smith )

If you’re redesigning your bedroom, consider an ottoman style storage bed that boasts a stylish design that you love. Upholstered designs with statement headboards are definitely on trend.

‘Utilize the space under your bed with low-profile storage containers. Store extra blankets, sheets, and pillows, keeping them out of sight but easily accessible when needed’, says Ayten.

4. Decorative trays

(Image credit: Lisa Staton Design)

Decorative trays that are either metallic or lacquered are a great way of grouping items together so an area of your home doesn’t feel cluttered.

Ayten says ‘trays are fantastic for organizing and displaying items. For kitchen organization, they keep spices and oils in order. In the bar area, they can be used to group glassware and bottles’.

Wooden Tray View at H&M Home Price: $19.99 This lacquer wooden tray has a stylish scalloped base — a big interior design trend and interesting detail.

5. Baskets with a lid

(Image credit: Marie Flanigan)

‘Organization is the absolute key to keeping your home looking good,' says Katelyn De Spain, founder of Makehouse Design Studio. 'Bring in the baskets! But here’s the critical detail: xhoose storage baskets with a lid. This allows you to store everything from blankets to shoes and toys without seeing what’s in them. That means more clean surfaces to soothe the eye and not rattle the brain.'

Wayideal Cotton Rope Storage Basket With Lid View at Amazon Price: $23.99 This stylish basket not only has a lid, it's a good shape to make the most of its dimensions for storage.

6. A bar cart

(Image credit: Jonathan Adler)

Bar carts are a stylish piece of furniture that come in lots of different designs, and as well as styling a bar cart for your cocktails, there are other ways to make use of it. ‘Who says bar carts are just for drinks? I use mine to store my magazine subscriptions. It’s the perfect spot to grab a magazine and a cup of tea, blending function with style’, says Ayten.

7. Hidden coffee and breakfast nook

(Image credit: Anna Design)

‘A hidden coffee and breakfast nook with sliding doors is a brilliant way to keep your kitchen organized and clutter-free. It allows you to enjoy a dedicated space for your morning routine while maintaining a clean, seamless look when not in use’, says Anna. While a coffee bar is something you usually build into a kitchen design, you could buy a freestanding piece of furniture to fill in this role, instead.

8. Hooks and racks

(Image credit: Space Factory)

‘Entryways can easily become clutter zones. Use stylish hooks for hats, scarves and dog leashes and racks for shoes and bags. Your guests will be impressed from the moment they walk in’, says Ayten.

Invest in brass hooks rather than coated designs to make sure they last and stand the test of time, especially for heavy duty use like entryway storage.

Rhodes Hook View at Pottery Barn Price: $29 Choose a pretty design for brass wall hooks to make them a feature of your space, not just a functional idea.

9. Bespoke storage

(Image credit: Anna Design)

One of the best ways to make the most out of every inch of space you have available in a room is with bespoke built-in storage. This could be a media unit in a living room, a built in wardrobe in a bedroom or alcove shelving in a bathroom

Bespoke storage is effortlessly stylish and looks great because it seamlessly flows with the rest of a rooms design. You also have a say in every aspect of the design so it will suit the rest of your interiors.

10. Labelled containers

If you need to store smaller items, particularly things you may find in a kitchen and are fed up of loud, branded packaging. Ayten suggests ‘decanting pantry items into labeled glass containers. They keep everything tidy, easy to find, and add a touch of elegance to your kitchen’.