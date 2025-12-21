I'm a Sentimentalist, but This Cobwebbing Method Might Just Be What I Need to Clear the Clutter I Haven’t Been Able to Shake so Far

I tend to hold onto things that are tied to memories as keepsakes, only to realize later that I have a cabinet's worth of things that are taking up space both mentally and physically. Here's where the cobwebbing method can help make a change.

Rather than teaching you how to declutter a home based on whether something sparks joy, this method explores the deeper emotional ties you have to the items in your home. And bit by bit, it allows you to dust off the cobwebs and clear space for healthier living.

As someone who saves pretty bill cards from memorable dinners, post-its with lovingly handwritten scribbles, and paper umbrellas from cocktail glasses shared between friends, this is the method that has helped me shave my emotional belongings down by an impressive margin. And here's how it can help you, too.

What Is the Cobwebbing Method?

Removing the emotional cobwebs from your belongings will make it easier to clear the clutter. (Image credit: Jack Gibson Photography. Design: CG Design Studio)

Allie Licata, owner of The Curated Home, tells me that the cobwebbing method is a way to notice items you've been holding onto even though they no longer serve a purpose in your life.

It involves identifying the cobwebs tying the individual item to you and 'dusting' them off by dealing with the feelings attached to your sentimental items. Following this, you can clear your home of these emotional cobwebs by deciding to donate, recycle, or pass on the item in question.

Taking the time to intentionally face the ties to your sentimental items and be more pragmatic about their efficiency and place in your day-to-day routine will help you get rid of heaps of clutter that are taking up precious square footage.

"This method calls on you to recognize when you're keeping something out of habit, guilt, or just in case rather than because you actually use it or enjoy having it," she notes.

"When you focus on why you're keeping something rather than what the thing is, it's easier to decide whether it's time to let it go. It's an intentional way to declutter sentimental items that no longer have a purpose in your home."

Instead of questioning if your belongings spark joy as per the KonMari method, the cobwebbing method goes a little deeper to help you question why you're holding on to stagnant belongings. Now, let's discuss how to apply it in your busiest rooms.

Allie Licata Social Links Navigation Lead Organizer Allie Licata is the owner and lead organizer at The Curated Home. She has loved creating order for as long as she can remember. And, she has always understood the peace that comes from a well-arranged space. Before founding The Curated Home Company, she worked in hospitality, teaching, and real estate. It wasn't until motherhood that she realized organizing was more than a personal habit; it was her calling. The clarity and calm it brings is life-changing, and she's passionate about helping others experience the same.

How to Apply the Cobwebbing Method at Home

Navigating each belonging with intention will help you land on whether it's worth saving or better off discarded. (Image credit: Jessica Alexander. Design: Veneer Designs)

To use the cobwebbing method at home, decluttering expert Jessica Green recommends starting with a zone that’s bothering you most, whether that's a counter, a pile, or a surface.

"Reset that small area, then look around and move to the next thing that draws your attention," she says. "Keep each action quick — put things away, toss trash, wipe surfaces, and stop when the space feels lighter or calmer."

Jessica explains that the cobwebbing method can take anywhere from five to fifteen minutes and works beautifully as a daily reset for your living room or any cluttered space in your home.

"When applying the cobwebbing method, the key is to ask yourself whether you actually use it, whether it still fits your life today, and whether it truly makes sense to keep it, or if you're just holding on to it because it was useful in the past," says Allie.

For instance, I have some old books that were gifted by loved ones that I've read once and have no intention of breaking into again. By acknowledging the meaning behind each gift and clearing the cobwebs by understanding that the books no longer serve my life in any way, I then decided to donate them to my local library.

It might take some time and some mental energy to truly carry out the cobwebbing technique. However, once you're done sorting through a room, you'll feel all the better for it.

Jessica Green Social Links Navigation Decluttering Expert Jessica Green is the founder of Root & Flow Living, a regenerative wellness and healthy home consultancy dedicated to helping women create spaces that support energy, clarity, and long-term vitality. By combining her background as an award-winning Certified Integrative Health Practitioner with over a decade of experience in sustainable building and wellness consulting, Jessica helps women understand how their home environment influences their health, habits, and nervous system — and how to work with their space instead of against it.

Benefits

A tidier home and a refreshed emotional energy around your home is worth the effort. (Image credit: Margot Aurensan)

"The cobwebbing method makes it easier to let go of items that no longer serve you and your home," says Allie. "It helps you part with items you're keeping out of habit or emotion, not because you actually need them."

As a result, Allie explains that the cobwebbing method will leave your living spaces feeling much more open and better suited to your current lifestyle and your daily routine.

Aside from the visual benefits of decluttering, Jessica tells me that this method can reduce overwhelm and build momentum without burnout. Plus, she points out that it can also help clear stagnant energy in a space.

So if you're looking to start the new year on a fresh note, the cobwebbing method should be part of your winter reset to cleanse your home and pare it back in one go.

While you're returning your home from clutter chaos to clean and tidy, it's important to identify the methods that don't work and are probably setting you back. Our guide to decluttering tricks that don't work will save you plenty of time and energy on your mission to a healthier home.