How to Reset Your Home for Winter — 8 Tips to Prepare Your Living Space for the End-of-Year Rush and New Year's Welcoming

Today marks the official start of winter, although the intensely chilly weather these last few weeks could've fooled me otherwise. The month satisfyingly starting on a Monday means that I'll be getting my flat together as of this evening, knocking through tasks to prepare my home for the season.

You want your home to feel cozy but stylish, clutter-free and winter-ready, but most of all, completely set up for spontaneous visitors and expected guests for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and all the exciting hosting in between. So, once you're done winterizing your home, here's what you'll want to do.

From warming up your bedscape to creating a winter landing zone, this expert-approved list of eight reset tips will help you cover all your bases and make your living spaces hunker-worthy.

1. Design a Reset Plan

Penning a reset plan is a strong first step to prepare your spaces. (Image credit: JVDK Studios. Design: Fabrikate)

First things first, you'll want to make a plan to carry out your winter reset. Similar to ideating a Sunday reset checklist, this schedule should include everything you need to get done and when to complete each task by.

Personally, I've found that putting pen to paper to make a task list is the best way to hold yourself accountable. Plus, it'll keep you from forgetting high-priority chores in the hustle and bustle of the season.

This Cabana Undated Daily Planner from Papier is a pretty accessory to assist you through your routine. Not to mention, I'll take any reason to justify adding to my notebook collection.

2. Create a Winter Landing Zone

Set your entryway right and the rest will follow. (Image credit: Gieves Anderson. Design: Frederick Tang Architecture)

Petya Holevich, cleaning expert at Fantastic Services, tells me that one of the first tasks to consider when resetting your home is decluttering your entryway and creating a winter landing zone.

"Winter brings wet shoes, coats, scarves, and bags," she notes. "So, I recommend setting up a defined entry system with a boot tray, hooks for heavy coats, and a basket for gloves and hats."

She finds that clearing and organizing your entryway for winter will prevent clutter from spreading through the house and keep the dirt contained. And if your entrance is small and in need of space-conscious solutions, this Mono Coat Rack from Anderson Furniture is wall-bound and neat.

3. Deep Clean Soft Furnishings

Ready your plush upholstery so its spot-free and ready to impress. (Image credit: Lyons Photography. Design: Youseph Taouk)

According to Petya, now's also the best time to deep clean your soft furnishings so they're in tip-top shape for when you have guests over. When mocking up your household cleaning checklist for the season, keep this in mind.

"Couches, throws, and cushions trap dust as homes stay closed up in winter," she explains. "I recommend cleaning or vacuuming them thoroughly, washing removable covers, and refreshing blankets. This improves the air quality and comfort."

From cleaning your sofa and rug to tidying your table runner and placemats, leave no soft furnishing unturned. And if you're looking for a great-smelling cleaning arsenal, our guide to design detergents will keep your laundry room stocked and stylish.

4. Refresh Your Kitchen for Cold Weather Cooking

Your kitchen will see plenty of chaos this season so prepare it for holiday cheffing now. (Image credit: Matthew Kappas. Design: Jessica Gersten)

When you're resetting your home for winter, don't forget to sort your kitchen out. It's especially high in traffic around this time of year and needs to be appropriately provisioned to make the season go by a little smoother.

"Winter usually means more baking and hearty meals," says Petya. "Organize your pantry staples, such as spices, grains, stocks, and winter baking supplies, by grouping them and discarding expired items while decluttering your kitchen."

She also recommends clearing your counters to keep your prep space efficient. This will also give you a chance to check if you have all the best cookware you need to whip up your menus for dinner parties and family breakfasts.

5. Curate a Warm Bedscape

There's nothing like cozy bedding to tuck into at the end of a taxing day. (Image credit: Michael Clifford Photography. Design: Jessica Nicastro Design)

One of the most important things I've learned during the past winter resets is the need to refresh my bedscape. And Petya agrees, telling me that swapping in winter bedding will make all the difference to the coziness of your space.

"Bring out thicker duvets, flannel sheets, and extra blankets," she says. "Launder them before using them and store lighter bedding in breathable bags. This will make bedrooms feel comfy and organized for the season."

My advice is to invest in warm bedding materials. I recommend the Fjord Flannel Stripe Cotton Duvet Cover from TOAST, paired with the matching Cotton Pillowcase Set.

6. Prepare Your Key Hosting Spaces

Get your hosting spaces together now so you can enjoy hosting later. (Image credit: Van Sarki. Design: Tana Nesbitt-Hayes)

Something a little more fun and just as influential over your space is decking out your hosting spaces. Organize your living room, style your bar cart, and stock your guest room so your visitors have a blissful stay.

Petya also recommends preparing a winter cleaning caddy. "Create a small kit with essentials, such as microfiber cloths, a strong floor cleaner, a glass cleaner, and a deodorizing spray," she advises.

You can then pop this kit into a hosting closet nearby. Petya finds that having it ready makes quick cleaning easier during busy holiday months. Thus allowing you to enjoy playing host rather than stressing over spills.

7. Embrace Coziness Through Decor

Switch out your autumn decor for winter interior dressings. (Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia Design)

It's time to get your best Christmas decorating ideas out and ready to dress your home in tune with the spirit of the season. Christmas tree decorating and party planning prep aside, you should also make your decor feel cozy for moments of solace.

My current favorite design trend that perfectly caters to the season is the idea of curating a hyggekrog. By putting together a convivial Scandi-style corner, you'll have a special space to wind down from the rush of the season.

Load up on plush pillows, cloak your sofas in soft throws, and inject your home with a warm glow through lighting. Tealight lamps are my personal pick for the foreseeable future.

8. Complete the Reset With Winter Fragrances

Light a candle and spritz a room spray to enjoy your reset efforts. (Image credit: Alan Tansey. Design: Iglehart Design)

Last but certainly not least, home fragrance. One of my favorite things to do after resetting my home is to walk through my living spaces and perfume the air with a scent that fits the ambiance of the season.

The seasonal fragrance trend right now is winter woods. However, if you're not one for earthy notes, you can indulge in Christmassy inclusion candles. Or, go one experimental step further and indulge in savory home fragrance.

And if you're looking for formats to charm your guests, then our guide to picking scented candles for a dinner party will ensure that your home is perfectly perfumed from hors d'oeuvres to the dessert course.

FAQs

When Should You Start Resetting Your Home for Winter?

Ideally, the best time to reset your home for winter is the first week of December. However, if you have plenty of tasks to do and not much time to tackle them during the week, then I recommend aiming to knock through your list by the second weekend of December at the latest.

With your home totally reset and ready to charm, you now have time to spend on more exciting things like decorating your table. And our Christmas table decor collection guide will be your one-stop shop for an impressively dressed dining room.