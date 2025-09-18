I'm Always Cold — This Is the 'Warmest of the Warm' Bedding Material Experts Recommend I Try as the Temperature Drops This Autumn

I must admit, I'm rather looking forward to cozying up in my bed at 8pm, guilt-free. Switching to cozy autumn bedding is an annual ritual for me, but it has to go beyond aesthetics alone. As someone who always feels the cold, a warm material is at the top of my agenda.

It's currently that awkward time of the year when you can never quite find the right temperature. You know the deal — chilly sweater weather in the morning, but stripping down to a T-shirt and shorts in the early afternoon. If you're anything like me, you've also vouched not to turn on the heating until at least October 1. Come bedtime, however, you're paying the price.

In a bid to avoid using my partner as a living, breathing footwarmer, I'm on a mission to make my bed as warm and cozy as possible, starting with the best material for the job. To aid me in my endeavor, I asked bedding experts for the best material to choose to create the warmest bed. And if you're also torn on where to buy bedding, I've compiled six beautiful bedding sets to shop for total ease. Consider this a complete guide to hunkering down for the hygge season (you're welcome!)

I love using a different type of bedding for every season. Most of us would opt for a cool, crisp percale or linen for summer, and perhaps a soft sateen for spring, but what about autumn nights when you're longing for a warmer, more cozy bedroom? Well, for me, the answer has to be brushed cotton or flannel.

In recent years, I've become a brushed cotton convert. As the name suggests, this soft-touch fabric is made from regular cotton that's been brushed to lift the fibers, creating a soft, fuzzy texture. The result is an insulating yet breathable material perfect for chilly evenings (and a visually "velvety" appearance — think light woolly fleece).

For an extra layer of warmth during winter, consider upgrading to flannel bedding. While often used interchangeably with brushed cotton, flannel is actually brushed on both sides to create a thicker, warmer fabric. Traditionally, its weave would also incorporate wool, but these days the napped surface is usually made from a loose cotton weave.

Livvi DiCicco, a certified sleep science coach with Sleepopolis, says flannel sheets are one of the best upgrades you can make when the weather turns cold. "Because flannel is brushed to raise the fibers, it holds a layer of air close to the body, which works almost like built-in insulation," she says. "Unlike crisp cotton sheets that can feel icy at first, flannel feels warm the moment you get into bed and stays cozy through the night. It’s also breathable, so you don’t get the stifling heat that can sometimes happen with heavier fabrics."

Caring for either flannel or brushed cotton is relatively simple. Wash as usual in cold or warm water, but Livvi warns against hot drying as this can cause shrinking or weakening of the fibers.

"A low tumble dry or air dry helps them last longer and keeps them fluffy," she says. "You don’t need to iron flannel sheets, either, since their slightly fuzzy surface naturally hides wrinkles." Better still, regular washing will actually make brushed cotton or flannel even softer, making it arguably the best bed linen that looks good for the longest.

If you're ready to cozy up your bed for the cooler seasons ahead, let brushed cotton or flannel bedding be the upgrade to your sleep experience you didn't know you needed. Here are some of the best options on the market that pair both style and comfort.

FAQs

How Do You Keep Brushed Cotton Clean?

You can safely wash brushed cotton or flannel as you would any other cotton-based bedding material. That said, to help maintain it softness, a gentle wash with cold water is usually best. This will prevent wear or shrinking of the fibers.

Harsh detergents should also be avoided on flannel or brushed cotton as they can strip these delicate fabrics, and always use a low heat setting when drying to prevent shrinking.



In the battle of the best bedding materials, flannel and brushed cotton sweep the floor every time during the cooler months. For a soft touch and toasty bed, they really can't be beaten, plus their durability makes for effortless styling of your bed during the winter seasons.

For that warm, snuggly feeling that makes getting into bed the best part of your day, flannel or brushed cotton is as warm as it gets. The only downside? You'll never want to leave your bed in the morning.