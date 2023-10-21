Which is the best bedding material? These sheets are comfortable and will keep you at the right temperature, all night long

Your bed is at the center of your bedroom, and arguably the most important piece of furniture in your home, but how much thought do you put into your sheets? You might be happy with standard cotton bedding you find in every store, but you could be missing out on the sheets that will offer you your best night's sleep ever by not weighing up your options.

Bedroom design is all about maximizing comfort and calmness, and choosing the best bedding sets is part of how you achieve this. The materials we use for our bedding also have a part to play in this. Each material has unique qualities that make them more suitable to some than others. Finding the best option for you will have a transformative effect on your slumber.

We spoke to the experts to discover the differences between each material in order to decide which is the best bedding material to go for.

Silk

(Image credit: Wayfair)

Silk sheets are the epitome of luxury and the best companion to beauty sleep. You may already be aware of all the benefits of using a silk pillowcase - they supposedly reduce the frizziness of your hair which can lead to breakage and split ends, and keep your face hydrated and wrinkle-free. These are bold claims but what is guaranteed is a luxurious looking bed that completes your modern bedroom.

However the benefits of this material isn't just aesthetic. If you are a hot sleeper you might want to reconsider your cotton sheets and get some silk. 'If you’re a hot sleeper and wake up in the night overheating, then silk is the perfect solution for you,' says Ruth Stevens of luxury bedding brand Sheridan. Silk is a natural thermoregulator which means it works to keep your body at a stable temperature, helping you to sleep better.

Linen

(Image credit: Bed Threads)

Linen has a range of benefits that make it the ideal choice for bed sheets. 'Though its praises are often sung as the best bed linen for summer, linen is ideal for use all year round,' explains Jessica Hanley, founder of Piglet in Bed. Its thermoregulation properties keep you warm and cozy during fall and winter but cool during summer. Linen is on the pricier side of bedding materials, but see it as an investment. These sheets will last you a long time and can be used all year round. The bonus is this material actually gets better with age.

Cotton

(Image credit: The Fine Cotton Company)

Cotton is the material we are probably all familiar with. While cotton can offer unparalleled comfort, there are also great discrepancies between different cotton sheets. This is where you need to prioritize quality and pay attention to thread count, which will both have a profound impact on your cotton bed sheet experience.

'Cotton is a natural fiber known for its softness and breathability,' says Adam Hirst, from The Woolroom. 'It can regulate temperature by transporting moisture, commonly known as wicking, away from your body, so you can sleep cool in summer, and warm in colder winter months.'

Opt for natural fibers and a high thread count to ensure you get the best possible cotton sheets. Their versatility make them the ideal choice for most sleepers. Textures are a personal preference for the most part, so have a feel of some alternative bedding options to discover the best choice for you.

Our favorite bed sheets