I Changed This One Tiny Thing About My Bedding, and Now My Sleep Isn't So Disrupted by 'Slipping' Bed Sheets

Nothing is better than climbing into a bed at the end of the day when the sheets are clean, crispy, and curated to your preferences. But nothing is worse than waking up in the morning to find they've all come loose and are a gathered mess beneath you. What went wrong? Well, your fitted sheet probably isn't deep enough.

Slipping fitted sheets is one of the biggest bedding problems that will get in the way of your beauty sleep. This annoyance can happen for a variety of reasons — stretched elastic and slippery materials are common culprits. However, as someone who has tested endless mattresses and types of bedding over the years, Livingetc's bedding expert, Luke Aurther Wells, says, "The answer is more likely down to the size of your mattress versus the size of your fitted sheet."

Not all mattresses are the same thickness, and once you layer on mattress protectors and toppers, you’re increasing the size exponentially, likely without changing your fitted sheet size to suit. "Since I changed to deep fitted sheets, I’ve found I have far fewer problems with them coming loose," Luke says.

So, a better night's sleep could just be a new sheet away. Deep fitted sheets ensure that the entire mattress is covered and that corners are well and truly tucked.

You may know where to buy bedding, but where to buy deep fitted sheets is a slightly different ball game. Luckily, many brands today are beginning to offer a wide variety of deep fitted sheets, and I've done the research to source six of the best retailers.

Rise & Fall

Rise & Fall offers a range of quality bed linen for an affordable price.

If sheets are old and no longer fit the bed well, that often means the elastic used on the fitted sheet has worn out and lost its grip. "That's why my number one recommendation for where to buy deep fitted sheets is Rise & Fall," says Luke.

Not only do Rise & Fall's extra deep fitted sheets have super-elasticated edges, but they also feature a rubber 'grip' around the corners, which helps to secure the fitted sheet in place.

Rise & Fall The Crisp & Cool Organic Luxury Fitted Sheet £40 at riseandfall.co Rise & Fall's extra deep fitted sheet range comes in a variety of bedding materials, including linen, 'crisp & cool', and 'relaxed & refined'. Plus, the double-size sheet is currently on sale for just £40.





Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer is a dependable retailer for affordability.

When it comes to affordable sheets in stylish colors, you can't beat Marks & Spencer's range. With over 1,300 reviews, this particular fitted sheet has gained a 4.7-star rating on the brand's site.

Most customers express that the depth of the sheet allows it to stretch perfectly over a larger mattress, and that they are of great quality for the price. And at £12 for a double sheet, you can't argue with that.

Marks & Spencer Cotton Rich Extra Deep Fitted Sheet £12 at Marks and Spencer UK This deep fitted sheet is made from cool and crisp woven percale fabric with stretchy corners to keep it in place throughout the night. This sheet is suitable for mattresses up to 38cm deep.





The White Company

All white bedding tucked perfectly into proportion is the ultimate sign of a good night's sleep ahead.

The White Company has almost become a household name at this point for refined yet luxurious homeware shopping. And when it comes to where to buy deep fitted sheets, the brand is currently offering a chic selection.

The Savoy Egyptian cotton deep fitted sheet is currently a best seller on the White Company's site, with reviewers specifically praising the dependable quality.

The White Company 800 Thread Count Supima Cotton Deep Fitted Sheet £98 at The White Company US This silky sateen collection deep fitted sheet is made in India using an 800-thread-count cotton. The matching duvet cover and pillow cases come with an Oxford edge, which, if you ask me, is the epitome of a stylish bed.





Secret Linen Store

Besides Secret Linen Store's linen deep fitted sheet, the luxury white deep fitted sheet is another way to bring hotel-quality bedding to your sleeping routine.

Luke says too-loose sheets could also be dependent on the bedding material. "Slippery materials such as satin and even cotton sheets with high thread counts might not hold as well in place," says Luke.

When sourcing your deep fitted sheets, you might want to consider linen. Secret Linen Store has a variety of plain colors and pretty patterns in its deep-fitted sheet collection.

And Livingetc has even conducted a Secret Linen Store linen bedding review that explores the brand's sheets even further, if you want more information.

Secret Linen Store Natural 100% Linen Extra Deep Fitted Sheet, 40cm Depth £92.65 at secretlinenstore.com Secret Linen Store offers an extra-deep sheet for those of you with deeper-than-average mattresses, available in four UK sizes ranging from double to emperor.





Bedfolk

Having sheets that fit well is essential to creating a curated and cozy space.

To feel complete, a cozy bedroom simply needs good sheets, and Bedfolk is promising a stunning collection of deep fitted sheet options.

The most notable I spotted? The linen deep fitted sheet in clay. Woven from the highest quality Belgian and French flax, these sheets promise unmatched comfort.

Bedfolk Linen Sheet - Clay £90 at bedfolk.com As with the best linen bedding, this material is known to be long-lasting and durable, getting softer as you sleep on it.



Piglet in Bed

Piglet in Bed is known for its playful patterns and pigments, but its deep fitted sheets make it a go-to for comfort as well.

Piglet in Bed has become one of the biggest bedding brands in the UK. I've tried the brand's linen sheet on my own bed, and I can vouch for the softness.

While they don't offer an explicitly labeled 'deep fitted' sheet, all of their standard fitted sheets are large enough to fit up to a 40 cm mattress depth.

Piglet in Bed Ivory Kemptown Stripe 100% Linen Fitted Sheet £108.50 at Piglet In Bed Not only are stripes the pattern trend of the season, but this ivory and gray ticking strip feels so timeless. This sheet comes as 100 percent linen or as a linen blend.





Who knew that investing in a deep fitted sheet would be one of the top things to aid sleep? Making these small but meaningful adjustments to your bedding is essential to creating the cozy sleep sanctuary of your dreams.