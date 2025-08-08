I Changed This One Tiny Thing About My Bedding, and Now My Sleep Isn't So Disrupted by 'Slipping' Bed Sheets
So it seems like size *does* matter when it comes to shopping for sheets — here's why
Nothing is better than climbing into a bed at the end of the day when the sheets are clean, crispy, and curated to your preferences. But nothing is worse than waking up in the morning to find they've all come loose and are a gathered mess beneath you. What went wrong? Well, your fitted sheet probably isn't deep enough.
Slipping fitted sheets is one of the biggest bedding problems that will get in the way of your beauty sleep. This annoyance can happen for a variety of reasons — stretched elastic and slippery materials are common culprits. However, as someone who has tested endless mattresses and types of bedding over the years, Livingetc's bedding expert, Luke Aurther Wells, says, "The answer is more likely down to the size of your mattress versus the size of your fitted sheet."
Not all mattresses are the same thickness, and once you layer on mattress protectors and toppers, you’re increasing the size exponentially, likely without changing your fitted sheet size to suit. "Since I changed to deep fitted sheets, I’ve found I have far fewer problems with them coming loose," Luke says.
Luke has been in the interiors industry for over 10 years as a content creator and stylist. Not only has he worked with many of the best bedding brands in the UK, he also already owns a vast collection of premium bedding, both for his own home, and for photoshoots. Luke has contributed many bedding reviews for Livingetc's online site.
So, a better night's sleep could just be a new sheet away. Deep fitted sheets ensure that the entire mattress is covered and that corners are well and truly tucked.
You may know where to buy bedding, but where to buy deep fitted sheets is a slightly different ball game. Luckily, many brands today are beginning to offer a wide variety of deep fitted sheets, and I've done the research to source six of the best retailers.
Rise & Fall
If sheets are old and no longer fit the bed well, that often means the elastic used on the fitted sheet has worn out and lost its grip. "That's why my number one recommendation for where to buy deep fitted sheets is Rise & Fall," says Luke.
Not only do Rise & Fall's extra deep fitted sheets have super-elasticated edges, but they also feature a rubber 'grip' around the corners, which helps to secure the fitted sheet in place.
Marks & Spencer
When it comes to affordable sheets in stylish colors, you can't beat Marks & Spencer's range. With over 1,300 reviews, this particular fitted sheet has gained a 4.7-star rating on the brand's site.
Most customers express that the depth of the sheet allows it to stretch perfectly over a larger mattress, and that they are of great quality for the price. And at £12 for a double sheet, you can't argue with that.
The White Company
The White Company has almost become a household name at this point for refined yet luxurious homeware shopping. And when it comes to where to buy deep fitted sheets, the brand is currently offering a chic selection.
The Savoy Egyptian cotton deep fitted sheet is currently a best seller on the White Company's site, with reviewers specifically praising the dependable quality.
This silky sateen collection deep fitted sheet is made in India using an 800-thread-count cotton. The matching duvet cover and pillow cases come with an Oxford edge, which, if you ask me, is the epitome of a stylish bed.
Secret Linen Store
Luke says too-loose sheets could also be dependent on the bedding material. "Slippery materials such as satin and even cotton sheets with high thread counts might not hold as well in place," says Luke.
When sourcing your deep fitted sheets, you might want to consider linen. Secret Linen Store has a variety of plain colors and pretty patterns in its deep-fitted sheet collection.
And Livingetc has even conducted a Secret Linen Store linen bedding review that explores the brand's sheets even further, if you want more information.
Bedfolk
To feel complete, a cozy bedroom simply needs good sheets, and Bedfolk is promising a stunning collection of deep fitted sheet options.
The most notable I spotted? The linen deep fitted sheet in clay. Woven from the highest quality Belgian and French flax, these sheets promise unmatched comfort.
As with the best linen bedding, this material is known to be long-lasting and durable, getting softer as you sleep on it.
Piglet in Bed
Piglet in Bed has become one of the biggest bedding brands in the UK. I've tried the brand's linen sheet on my own bed, and I can vouch for the softness.
While they don't offer an explicitly labeled 'deep fitted' sheet, all of their standard fitted sheets are large enough to fit up to a 40 cm mattress depth.
Not only are stripes the pattern trend of the season, but this ivory and gray ticking strip feels so timeless. This sheet comes as 100 percent linen or as a linen blend.
Who knew that investing in a deep fitted sheet would be one of the top things to aid sleep? Making these small but meaningful adjustments to your bedding is essential to creating the cozy sleep sanctuary of your dreams.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.