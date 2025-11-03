What Bedding Is Best for a Guest Room? The Duvets, Pillows, and Sheets to Choose That Will Please the Widest Range of People

Any great host knows that their duties extend way beyond the food on the menu. Along with the delicious bites, decor, and drinks — if you've got family and friends travelling far and wide to see you this season — you'll also need to give some serious thought to which bedding is best for a guest room.

After all, "bedding is absolutely central to creating a cozy, welcoming feel," Jessica Hanley, founder and CEO of Piglet in Bed, acknowledges. "It’s also the part of the room your guests will interact with most, setting the tone for how comfortable and rested they’ll feel during their stay — something that feels especially important during the busy, festive hosting season," she adds.

Instead of losing sleep scrolling through the many different types of bedding there are to choose from, we asked experts to share their top duvets, pillows, and sheet recommendations that will suit most sleepers — with tips on where to buy bedding, too. So, if you're ready to unlock a better night's slumber for your guests so they can check in and chill out, stick right here.

What Duvet Should You Choose for Guests?

"The right bedding doesn’t just make a room look cozy; it helps guests unwind, sleep deeply, and experience that true home-from-home feeling," Jessica says. (Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

Out of all the things that should be in a guest room, a great duvet is one of them. Of course, you're spoilt for choice when it comes to the thickest layer of bedding, with numerous types of duvet fillings available. From natural options like down, feather, and wool to synthetic alternatives filled with microfiber and hollow fiber. So which duvet fill is best for guests?

In Jessica Hanley's opinion, you can’t go wrong with a duvet made from 100% natural materials. “A merino wool option, for example, is perfect for regulating temperature, keeping your guests cozy and comfortable throughout the night,” she explains. “I also always make sure there are plenty of extra blankets on hand for anyone who likes a little extra warmth. The key is to choose something that feels luxurious but versatile enough to suit different sleeping preferences.”

Whereas, founder and creative director of Bedfolk, Jo James, says if you want to offer a cloud-like sleeping experience akin to a boutique hotel, she'd opt for 100% down every time. "These duvets are light as a feather, whilst still being plump and warm, so it’s the perfect sleep experience," she notes. "Just always opt for European Down and Feather Association (EDFA) Traceability Standard to be sure your fill comes from accredited sources in Europe, meeting the highest welfare standards."

With optimal bedroom temperatures said to be around 16-18°C, the TOG rating (i.e., the measurement of a duvet's thermal insulation) is another factor to consider. So what TOG rating will ensure guests are on the right side of warm and cozy?

“A medium-weight duvet — around 10 TOG — is a safe choice for most guest bedrooms,” Jessica advises. “It strikes the perfect balance between warmth and breathability, meaning your guests will feel comfortable whether they tend to run warm or cold.”

Marks & Spencer Luxury Hungarian Goose Down 10.5 Tog Duvet £220 at Marks and Spencer UK Crafted with a 100% cotton outer lining and filled with 90% goose down, 10% goose feather, this duvet is bound to offer a dreamy experience. Piglet in Bed Merino Wool Duvet From £159 at Piglet In Bed Do your guests suffer from allergies? Then help keep things hypoallergenic and cozy with this temperature-regulating merino sheep's wool duvet, which is encased in 100% organic cotton. John Lewis Natural Duck Feather and Down Duvet, 13.5 TOG From £55 at John Lewis Cold and drafty homes will benefit from thicker duvets. If you're after something a bit warmer for guests, this 13.5 TOG duck feather and down duvet ticks all the boxes.

What Sheets Should You Choose For Guests?

"Layering textures gives the bed that soft, luxurious, and considered feel," Jordana Ashkenazi, founder and design director of Element One House, says. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Like duvets, bed sheets are crafted in a number of fabrics. And when it comes to which fabric is best for guests, according to experts, there's a clear winner every time.

“I’d always opt for natural fabrics like linen or cotton — they're breathable yet warm, soft to the touch, and always feel welcoming,” Jessica notes. And Jo agrees. “I’d always recommend going for 100% natural fabrics (e.g., cotton or linen) — the difference in terms of sleep experience is radical, as they are much more breathable and allow for natural airflow," she says. "They also tend to just get softer and softer with use, and who wouldn’t want that!”

Fabrics aside, your next decision is what color and pattern sheets to pick. But this is where opinion is split. Jordana Ashkenazi, founder and design director of Element One House, says she would always opt for white bedding to help give a hotel feel. “It has that crisp, fresh look that instantly reminds me of luxury and calm,” she says.

But if the bedding trends of 2025 are anything to go by, bold and layered patterns are big news, and the same goes for mixing and matching your bedroom color combinations. “This is the perfect time to lean into seasonal colors like deep greens, rich reds, dusky pinks, and navies," Jessica concurs. She says the same goes for "fun patterns" such as ginghams, stripes, or scattered florals. "They add a touch of personality without overwhelming the room."

Ultimately, the color, style, and pattern of your sheets will come down to personal preference — and whether you're trying to create a calm space, soothing bedroom, or make the bedroom feel like a hotel.

But if there’s one thing experts agree on, it’s that layering your materials is key. “Layering different colors and textures can make for a comfortable and aesthetically pleasing bed,” Jo says. “Mixing up fabrications (as long as they are 100% natural, no synthetics) can also work well. I love a linen duvet, for example, but prefer washed cotton against my face, so I will use that for pillows.”

Dunelm Portloe Woven Gingham 100% Cotton Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set From £30 at Dunelm IMHO, gingham is the best way to do patterns this year. And this 100% washed cotton design comes in a brilliant burgundy hue — AKA shade of the season. Bed Threads Cacao Bedding Set £306 at bedthreads.co.uk This rich and chocolatey 100% French flax linen bedding screams luxury. Layer up with sheets that come in a lighter shade of brown and prepare for your visitors to never want to leave. Next White 400 Thread Count 100% Egyptian Cotton Sateen Luxury Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £50 at Next Crisp white sheets more your vibe? Keep your guest bedroom looking fresh with this 100% Egyptian cotton sateen 400 thread count duvet cover and pillowcase set.

What Pillow Hardness Should You Choose for Guests?

"A combination of firmer and softer natural-filled pillows works beautifully," notes Jo. (Image credit: David Butler. Design: MALIN+LYNN)

Finding the perfect pillow to lie your (or your guest's head) can make all the difference between a good night's kip and a great night's kip. But with more than 10 different types of pillows available to add to your basket, which way should you twist and turn?

"The best thing you can do for your guests is offer a variety of pillows," Jo says. "I tend to go for some feather and down fill, which have a bit more structure to them (for those that like a firmer pillow), and then some 100% down options, which are super-soft and lofty (perfect for sinking into)," Jo explains. "If you also mix in a 60 x 60 square pillow in a natural fill, you’re giving your guests an array of mix-and-match options."

Piglet in Bed British Wool Pillow From £33 at Piglet In Bed Filled with 100% ethically sourced sheep’s wool and encased in seriously soft cotton, this pillow is naturally hypoallergenic and thermoregulating. Meaning? Sleep heads are pretty much guaranteed a restful slumber. John Lewis Natural Duck Feather and Down Standard Pillow (Soft) £17.60 at John Lewis This comes in a range of pillow ratings, ranging from 1 (the softest) and 5 (the firmest), so it's easy to provide guests with a variety of options. Remember: too much choice is never enough! Marks & Spencer Ultimate Comfort Pure Cotton Medium Pillows, Set of 2 £35 at Marks and Spencer UK Know if your guests are back or side sleepers? If that's the case, these medium-firm pure cotton pillows are what dreams of made of.

Considering the average person spends one-third of their life sleeping, you’d think that we’d all be experts at hitting the sack. But as we've seen, sleep is influenced by a variety of factors — and bedding is just one of them.

To really ensure guests enjoy a five-star experience, Jordana suggests adding a few more thoughtful touches. "Lighting, scent, and small thoughtful details go a long way,” she notes. “I’m a huge fan of wall sconces and reading lights — they create such a warm, inviting atmosphere and add a real sense of design intention. Warm rugs underfoot make a big difference, too, especially in the colder months.”

To go one step further, Jordana recommends leaving out a few nice products for your visitors — like hand cream, body lotion, and body wash. "It’s all about creating a space that feels layered, calm, and genuinely welcoming — like a boutique hotel, but with a more personal touch,” the expert adds.

For more tips, discover the easy guestroom updates that will give this space a cozy feel.