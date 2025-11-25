How to 'Stock' Your Guest Room — What to Fill Nightstand Drawers With, So Friends and Family Always Feel at Home

One of my favorite compliments to receive is when I have a loved one stay over and they gush over the thoughtful little selection of things in their nightstand drawers. And not to toot my own horn, but I fancy myself a pro at curating a display of items for when hosting season comes around.

While some of the magic lies in including personalized treats, there is an unfailing list of basics that you can cater to any of your guests, which is sure to please. These elevated essentials will emulate the feel of a suite in a boutique hotel in the heart of your guest bedroom.

So if you're keen to stock your guest room's nightstand drawers with a special pick and mix of things, here's what you should add to your shopping list now.

1. Self-Care Treatments

No vacation is complete without a little self-care. (Image credit: Molly Haas. Design: Leo Cesareo Design)

Jennifer Jones, interior designer at Niche Interiors, tells me that every guest room's nightstand should be stocked with a self-care bundle.

"Nightstands should be stocked with everyday essentials such as hand cream, tissues, and lip balm," she says. "I also recommend providing makeup remover pads. Not only will your guests appreciate it, but your white towels will go unscathed!"

When you're picking fragrances and colors for your self-care treatments, go with something neutral and versatile. It'll make your guest room feel more expensive and leave your guests feeling totally pampered.

That's not to say you should ignore actual essentials, too. Having a ready supply of spare toothbrushes and miniature toothpastes is a clever idea, and often something guests forget at the last minute. If you want something stylish, too, you could buy this bulk set of tortoiseshell toothbrushes from Amazon.

"When I was hosting a large number of people overnight for a birthday party away, I included these Marvis flavored toothpastes from Liberty in the 'comfort bag' I left in every room," says interior stylist Luke Arthur Wells. "They were a little bit of a talking point, look great, and when doing it at home, they're not a huge expense, because people will only use them if they actually need them, so generally the nightstand stays stocked."

2. Sleep Accessories

Help your guests experience deep sleep with a couple of aids. (Image credit: Alexander James)

According to Jennifer, stocking your guest room's nightstands with sleep accessories is always a crowd-pleaser. "I like to provide sleep aids that guests might have forgotten to bring, such as sleep masks and earplugs for light sleepers," she says.

And if season two of 'Nobody Wants This' taught me anything, it's that a water carafe is always a must. While this might sit atop the nightstand, you can include a coaster and extra glasses within the drawers.

I also recommend including a pillow mist with a soothing fragrance. This Deep Sleep Pillow Spray from This Works features a blend of lavender, chamomile, and vetiver for sound rest.

Silk Addict 100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Wrap £29 at Silk Addict that Color: Navy This 100% Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Wrap from Silk Addict is so blissfully soft that your guests will want to take it home with them.

3. Refreshments

Treat your nightstand drawer like a hotel mini bar and stock it up. (Image credit: Jack Gibson Photography. Design: CG Design Studio)

Last but not least, stock your guest room's nightstand drawers with a basket of refreshments. Your guests may feel shy to enquire about snacks when they need a quick recharge, so this takes the awkwardness away altogether.

Bring in seasonal bites and bubbles depending on when they're visiting. And in honor of the visual decluttering trend, my advice is to pick snacks that look as good as they taste.

Think bottles of still or sparkling water, cans of soda, coffee and tea bags, packets of creamer and sugar, and even a mini wine bottle or two for drinks. Plus, small bags of crisps, granola bars, bite-sized chocolate bars, and candy for treats.

Selfridges Lemon Shortbread £9.99 at Selfridges Size: 200 g I'm obsessed with Selfridges Collections, and this tin of Lemon Shortbread is my favorite thing to stock for guests. Harrods Festive Chocolate Bars £15 at Harrods Flavors: Clementine, Nutcracker, Christmas Pudding Your guests deserve a little sweet treat on holiday, so why not treat them to this pack of Festive Chocolate Bars from Harrods? Selfridges English Breakfast Tea £13.99 at Selfridges Quantity: 30 Bags Popping a tin of tea in the nightstand will allow your guests to feel comfortable staying in the room for a cuppa instead of having to root through your kitchen.

Nightstand drawers aside, there's plenty of other spots within your guest room that should be stocked and ready before your visitors arrive. And one of my latest favorite things to do is bring in things to stop you from scrolling. This will help your guests digitally detox and make fun memories on holiday.